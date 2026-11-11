If you’d told me a few years ago that I’d be eyeing capris for 2027, I would have laughed and gone back to my wide-leg jeans. But a few months of scrolling through the youngest corners of my feed has brought a lot of new ideas to light. The pieces I’d filed away as hopelessly dated are showing up on Gen Z creators who wear them with zero irony and a lot of charm. This is a generation of people who know how to dig into the archives and thrift away so it’s no surprise that they’re currently loving throwback trends, and I’m convinced.
You’re probably wondering where this all came from (at the beginning so was I)? Part of it is the archive-shopping boom (why buy new when your aunt’s 2003 wardrobe, or a Ebay or The Real Real find is right there?), and part of it is a generation that never wore these pieces the first time around, so there’s no baggage attached. Either way, I’m convinced. Ahead, the eight once-outdated trends Gen Z has brought back and how they’re styling them right now.
Pencil Skirts
Gen Z is styling the pencil skirt with slouchy knits and ballet flats, so it reads less corporate and more like you just happen to look this put-together. Think downtown coffee run that turns into a long lunch.
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Frame
Veda Leather Pencil Skirt
leset
Barb Slip Skirt
ALICE + OLIVIA
Maeve Vegan Midi Skirt
Fur Trim Coats
Après-ski, minus the skiing. This coat is everywhere right now in NYC across all age groups but especially Gen Z. They’re on waitlists for Carelli and Charlotte Simone to find their next style.
Susanna Chow
Dorothy Suede Coat
STAUD
Leon Leopard-Print Velvet Blazer
Apparis
Judie Wool Coat
Capris
Here’s how to feel like its summer in Saint-Tropez, even if you’re just walking to Pilates in a turtleneck. Whether they be baggy or slim-fit, capris currently have a very early-2000s-on-vacation feel. Yes, it works in the city too.
Sir
Miller Capri Pants
GUIZIO
Elora Capri
FP Movement
Canyon Crop Cargo Pants
Satin Balloon Pants
Balloon pants have that art-school ease, and can read bohemian or just stylish. I’m loving them in satin lately especially for the holiday season.
Anthropologie
Reverie Lace Trim Tapered Pants
Lioness
Ember Pant
Reformation
Aven Satin Pant
Peplum
A little flirty, a little retro, and made for a second date at a wine bar. This comeback is softer than the 2012 version, with fluid fabrics and gentler flares that look great over low-slung trousers or a slip skirt.
Cinq à Sept
Dolly Ruffled Lace-Trimmed Peplum Cardigan
Pistola
Elina Peplum Openwork Cardigan
Aritzia
Panelist Top
Archive Style Tweed
If your goal is to be in your family heirloom energy, this is how its done. Even if you found it secondhand last week, a tweed jacket that looks like it was borrowed from your great aunt will fit right in here.
J.Crew
Lady Jacket
ZARA
Structured Frayed Cardigan
J.Crew
No. 2 Pencil® Skirt in Plaid Tweed With Beaded Fringe
Military Jackets
In the mid-2000s military jackets were a casual, more loose fitted throw on and go piece, and always army green. Now they give rockstar off duty, with a little marching band drama. I’m here for it.
Jaded London
Drummer Jacket
Gianni Bini x Hadley Greene
Military Jacket
superdown
Elise Military Jacket
ZARA
Fitted Blazer
Plaid
Cozy campus nostalgia meets a fall weekend in the city. Plaid is showing up on everything from the return of the flannel to mini skirts and even outerwear. I want to grab a hot cider and lean in.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.