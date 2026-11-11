Gen Z Has Spoken: These Are the Once-Outdated Fashion Trends to Know for 2027

The pieces your mom wore to the office in 2004 are back, and Gen Z is the reason why. Let’s talk about it.

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(Image credit: @rubylyn_, @thatgirlyusra, @chasemarieee)
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If you’d told me a few years ago that I’d be eyeing capris for 2027, I would have laughed and gone back to my wide-leg jeans. But a few months of scrolling through the youngest corners of my feed has brought a lot of new ideas to light. The pieces I’d filed away as hopelessly dated are showing up on Gen Z creators who wear them with zero irony and a lot of charm. This is a generation of people who know how to dig into the archives and thrift away so it’s no surprise that they’re currently loving throwback trends, and I’m convinced.

You’re probably wondering where this all came from (at the beginning so was I)? Part of it is the archive-shopping boom (why buy new when your aunt’s 2003 wardrobe, or a Ebay or The Real Real find is right there?), and part of it is a generation that never wore these pieces the first time around, so there’s no baggage attached. Either way, I’m convinced. Ahead, the eight once-outdated trends Gen Z has brought back and how they’re styling them right now.

Pencil Skirts

gen z 2027 trends

(Image credit: @chasemarieee)

Gen Z is styling the pencil skirt with slouchy knits and ballet flats, so it reads less corporate and more like you just happen to look this put-together. Think downtown coffee run that turns into a long lunch.

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Fur Trim Coats

gen z 2027 trends

(Image credit: @ashtin)

Après-ski, minus the skiing. This coat is everywhere right now in NYC across all age groups but especially Gen Z. They’re on waitlists for Carelli and Charlotte Simone to find their next style.

Capris

gen z 2027 trends

(Image credit: @ashtin)

Here’s how to feel like its summer in Saint-Tropez, even if you’re just walking to Pilates in a turtleneck. Whether they be baggy or slim-fit, capris currently have a very early-2000s-on-vacation feel. Yes, it works in the city too.

Satin Balloon Pants

gen z 2027 trends

(Image credit: @thatgirlyusra)

Balloon pants have that art-school ease, and can read bohemian or just stylish. I’m loving them in satin lately especially for the holiday season.

Peplum

gen z 2027 trends

(Image credit: @rubylyn_)

A little flirty, a little retro, and made for a second date at a wine bar. This comeback is softer than the 2012 version, with fluid fabrics and gentler flares that look great over low-slung trousers or a slip skirt.

Archive Style Tweed

gen z 2027 trends

(Image credit: @stylewithsoco)

If your goal is to be in your family heirloom energy, this is how its done. Even if you found it secondhand last week, a tweed jacket that looks like it was borrowed from your great aunt will fit right in here.

Military Jackets

gen z 2027 trends

(Image credit: @hadleyhgreene)

In the mid-2000s military jackets were a casual, more loose fitted throw on and go piece, and always army green. Now they give rockstar off duty, with a little marching band drama. I’m here for it.

Plaid

gen z 2027 trends

(Image credit: @hannahlovey)

Cozy campus nostalgia meets a fall weekend in the city. Plaid is showing up on everything from the return of the flannel to mini skirts and even outerwear. I want to grab a hot cider and lean in.

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Sierra Mayhew
Sierra Mayhew
Fashion Editor

Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.