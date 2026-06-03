Millennials seem to be passing down style gems to Gen Zers, unbeknownst to them. The latest example of the “hipster” generation’s trends trickling down to the new wave of fashion connoisseurs comes via Olivia Rodrigo, wearing a trend millennials still love today. While gallivanting around London, Rodrigo was spotted wearing the trend that every fashion person, no matter the generation, loves: a graphic tee.
She wore her vintage pink Sex Pistols T-shirt the Gen Z way, styled with a black leather mini skirt and a pair of black leather knee-high boots. She accessorized with a simple black shoulder bag and a pair of sleek wraparound sunglasses, which many other Gen Z celebrities, such Kaia Gerber, have been choosing. Millennial celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and style icon Alexa Chung have been styling graphic tees since their earlier stardom, but Rodrigo’s recent outing proves the trend is surpassing generational lines.
If you’re inspired by Olivia’s Gen Z take on the beloved millennial graphic tee, keep scrolling to recreate her outfit and shop more graphic tees.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.