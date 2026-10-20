I'm a Shopping Director—Here Is Everything I Deem Chic Right This Very Second

This trench! Those flats! This sweater!

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Woman wearing an Aligne jacket.
(Image credit: Aligne)

Hey, everyone. It's Bobby, your favorite shopping director. Okay, that was bold, but hopefully you enjoy my shopping content. This edit features all of the fall and winter pieces I noted over the last week or so that I deem chic Read: cool, modern, and relevant for the season.

You probably know by now that I can't get enough of purple (the color of the season), so I certainly sprinkled in favorites throughout. There are also gorgeous sweaters, luxury standouts (ahem, Chanel, The Row, and Movado), stunning jackets (cue the above from Aligne), cute flats I know you'll wear all the time, and so much more. Happy shopping, fashion friends.

Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.