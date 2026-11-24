At the start of this year, we saw the arrival of the fall/winter 2026 runways, and we made our official forecast for where fashion was heading. The collections sent a very clear directive about the state of style right now, and there was one major takeaway: Things are getting much more opulent, luxurious, and, well, fun. Jacquard and brocade emerged as the print finishes of the season. Jonathan Anderson reimagined the iconic Dior Bar jacket in metallic jacquard that, while technically part of the ready-to-wear collection, lends a couture touch.
Now that some of these collections have entered the wardrobes of the style set, we're finally getting a clearer view of how insiders are interpreting them—and which pieces matter most. Winter is usually the time our outfits become more subdued and understated, but with the season's opulent tone leading the direction, fashion people's outfits are anything but. Fur-trimmed robes are becoming the season-defining piece to own—if you can get your hands on one of the perpetually sold-out styles, that is. As for colors, rich jewel tones like ochre, amethyst, and ruby are taking the top spots. Ahead, read our winter 2026 shopping guide detailing the most important trends to know, and shop our edit of the key pieces to own this season.
If one piece defines this winter, it’s the fur-trimmed coat. You've seen the ones—the Conner Ives embroidered robe every It girl seems to own and the more wallet-friendly Rixo version are both so coveted that they're now preordering as far out as next February. The appeal isn't hard to see: The coats look like heirloom pieces but are remarkably easy to style. Regardless of actual price point, a fur-trimmed coat, sweater, and even shoe looks expensive. Owning one of the investment pieces isn't even necessary, though, as a faux-fur collar allows just about any outerwear you already own to get the treatment.
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Saint Laurent
Cashmere Cardigan
Khaite
Aida Leather Coat
STAUD
Samira Jacket
Reformation
Matilda Faux Fur Trim Jacket
J.Crew
Tie-On Collar in Faux Fur
DÔEN
Clara Cashmere Cardigan
This season’s accessories are taking a front seat. Brooches are pinned to lapels and scarves, fringed silk and velvet scarves are draped over coats, and tassel necklaces and hair pins get layered on. It's all about achieving a look that feels collected and personal to you, and one of these pieces (or multiple) is the quickest way to make a plain winter uniform look forward.
LIÉ STUDIO
The Ethel Pin
LE SUNDIAL
Ritual Bloom Opera Scarf
Coach
Short Jewelry Chain Strap
COS
Beaded Tassel Necklace
J.Crew
Ostrich-Feather Brooch
MANGO
Devoré Velvet Scarf
Much has been said about whether or not skinny jeans are making a return, but fashion people know that at least this winter, bootcut is the only shape that really matters. Instead of dramatic flares, it's all about a slight flare at the hem that balances a high-volume coat and flows beautifully over a pair of pointed-toe boots or pumps.
Saint Laurent
Yves Flared Jeans in Denim
Madewell
Relaxed Bootcut Jeans
Khaite
Zimmer Bootcut Jeans
Polo Ralph Lauren
Bootcut Jeans
Levi's
Wedgie Bootcut Jeans
EB Denim
Maria Slim Bootcut Jean
Winter dressing is usually muted, but this year the palette is undeniably rich with jewel tones like ruby red, amethyst and royal purple, and marigold and ochre taking the top spots. These are saturated shades that look luxe in low winter light, and they’re easy to wear in small doses. Try a purple cashmere sweater, a dark cherry bag, or even a pair of marigold mules—they even play well together.
Coach
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
Reformation
Olina Cropped Pant
Herbert Levine
Sleep On It Velvet Mules
COS
Cashmere Mockneck Sweater
Liffner
Zip Clutch
J.Crew
Remi Barrel Pant
Winter 2026 is all about opulence. Rich textiles like jacquard, brocade, and velvet are all showing up in the wardrobes of the best dressed, and while these pieces give off a maximalist energy, the move is to mix them into your more casual outfits—in addition to event attire, of course—to lend a sense of spectacle to the everyday. The new era of Dior Bar jackets is the ultimate fashion-person goal, but these couture-inspired details can be found across the market, too. Reformation and Staud are two sources with some of the best brocade items in the contemporary space.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over eight years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.