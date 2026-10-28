That's it: Prada just released the greatest gift of all for the holiday season, one that fashion people have been begging and pleading for since the 1990s. Finally, the Italian brand's famed dalmatian-print footwear has returned, and yes, that includes the pony-hair loafers from the fall/winter 1995 collection that Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy wore on a night out at The Bowery Bar with John F. Kennedy Jr. in October 1995. She was only photographed wearing the loafers that one time, but once was all it took to cement them in fashion's history books. Today, sourcing a pair from that original collection is next to impossible. Fortunately, we all made it onto Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons's nice list this year, so much so that they went ahead and gifted us with a whole slew of dalmatian-print shoes, bags, and accessories to celebrate the holiday season (and beyond).
In the show, supermodels Amber Valletta, Naomi Campbell, and Nadja Auermann walked the runway in Prada's dalmatian print, clearly catching the eye of Bessette-Kennedy, a known Prada devotee. The same year, Prada released its Spazzolato tote bag, now referred to as the Carolyn bag, given how much she carried it. It was later re-released at the spring/summer 2022 show. Now, the dalmatian print is getting the same treatment, as was revealed in the brand's holiday 2026 campaign, starring Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink.
In the hand-drawn animated campaign video, Sink can be seen zeroing in on a pair of loafers being held up by three elated mice ready to show the new (and old) shoes off to all those Prada lovers who've been asking for their return for 30 years now. Chen Haoyu, another star for holiday 2026, wore a bucket hat in the print. Clearly, Prada and Simons know just how desirable the dalmatian print is and are giving us just what we want. Shop the loafers and more below.
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Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after spending four years as a writer at Refinery29. At WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published seven (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, the Olympics, and the US Open. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.