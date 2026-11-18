And we're back with Susie Wright's latest "in and out" edit. The woman behind the wildly popular site and social account So Susie, who worked as a Nordstrom buyer for decades, shared her sartorial expertise a few months ago, laying out what she is and isn't into. Up next, she's here with the winter trends she's not wearing in 2026 and into 2027, while also highlighting the pieces she's styling instead. Of course, let's always remember that this is totally based on personal preference and you should always wear whatever you love.
Below, you'll find more intel on the color trend she's embracing (especially for sweaters), the denim cuts of the moment, and the boot trend that won't appear in her outfits this season. Keep scrolling for Wright's in and out list, complete with visual and shopping inspiration. FYI, you'll spot Black Friday deals included.
What's In and Out for 2027
Pausing: Shirt Jackets/Wearing: Scarf Jackets
"Lightweight scarf jackets look elegant, and they’re very easy to wear. Try one with your favorite jeans or even with a leather pant—super chic." — Wright
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
H&M
Scarf-Detail Jacket
Favorite Daughter
The Jamie Long Wool & Cashmere Coat
BCBG
Embroidered Bouclé Coat With Scarf
COS
Scarf Jacket
TOTEME
Fringed Wool Blend Scarf Jacket
En Saison
Wendy Oversized Coat & Scarf Set
Pausing: Joggers/Wearing: Relaxed Pants
"Relaxed pants feel effortless—just slip them on, and your outfits will become instantly updated. I can’t think of a more versatile pair of pants right now; you can wear them on the plane or out running errands and dress them up at night." — Wright
"In winter, go for full-length jeans. They look stylish with boots and long coats. Talk about the perfect everyday outfit when it’s cold out!" — Wright
Nordstrom
High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
'90s Pinch Waist High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
90s High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
Harper High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Pausing: Fitted Trench Coats/Wearing: Long Trench Coats
"A longer, looser trench is a wardrobe staple that works perfectly with oversize sweaters (and hoodies). You can also pair it with a tee and denim, over a dress, you name it. This is THE style of trench to wear right now!" — Wright
Avec Les Filles
Belted Funnel Neck Herringbone Trench Coat
Orolay
Long Single-Breasted Trench Coat With Detachable Hood
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.