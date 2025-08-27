I'm Calling It: This Random Micro-Trend Will Be Everywhere This Fall

I’m a sucker for an off-kilter or random item, whether subversive or just plain weird. From accessories to clothing items, they just call my name. Lately, as I’ve been shopping for interesting items for fall, IRL and online, I’ve noticed a small, random micro-trend showing up on pieces: buttons. I know what you're thinking: Buttons are a normal, functional feature on clothing. But they’ve been popping up bizarrely as nonfunctional additions to an item.
While shopping in NYC, I stopped by one of my favorite concept stores in NYC, Tumbao. It sells an array of emerging Latinx designers, including a brand called Grosera that offers button-themed jewelry. The large silver earrings drew me in, and from there, the more I shopped, the more I noticed strange button details that weren’t used for their original purpose as a closure on clothing. More popular brands like Paloma Wool have showcased buttons in a similar way, with knit dresses, tops, and even shoes covered in buttons last year.
I recall wearing items with nonfunctional buttons as a kid, but I assure you this recent trend is far from juvenile. It’s elevated yet still whimsical. Fashion always has a way of coming up with something new, and this button micro-trend is its latest installment. If you’re interested in adding this playful detail to your wardrobe, keep scrolling to shop an assortment of clothing and accessories.
Nonfunctional-Button Inspiration
Shop the Button Micro-Trend
With Jéan
Demi Top
This top is the epitome of cool.
Isshi
Button You Up Linear Drop Earrings
I've been thinking about these all summer, but I might need them for fall events.
Paloma Wool
Folded Button Top
This top is already off-kilter, but the buttons at the front are my favorite part.
Grosera
Silver Botón
I bought these earrings earlier this year, and I've been loving them ever since.
With Jéan
Sonny Top
This is the perfect vacation top.
Caspar The Label
The Ballad Button Longsleeve
I wish this skirt weren't sold out, but this top is still calling my name.
J.Crew
Refined Rib Long-Sleeve T-Shirt With Button Cuffs
This top has an understated approach to the trend.
Isshi
Button You Up Charm Bracelet
Try this bracelet if you're not sure about nonfunctional buttons all over your clothes.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.