I'm Calling It: This Random Micro-Trend Will Be Everywhere This Fall

I’m a sucker for an off-kilter or random item, whether subversive or just plain weird. From accessories to clothing items, they just call my name. Lately, as I’ve been shopping for interesting items for fall, IRL and online, I’ve noticed a small, random micro-trend showing up on pieces: buttons. I know what you're thinking: Buttons are a normal, functional feature on clothing. But they’ve been popping up bizarrely as nonfunctional additions to an item.

While shopping in NYC, I stopped by one of my favorite concept stores in NYC, Tumbao. It sells an array of emerging Latinx designers, including a brand called Grosera that offers button-themed jewelry. The large silver earrings drew me in, and from there, the more I shopped, the more I noticed strange button details that weren’t used for their original purpose as a closure on clothing. More popular brands like Paloma Wool have showcased buttons in a similar way, with knit dresses, tops, and even shoes covered in buttons last year.

I recall wearing items with nonfunctional buttons as a kid, but I assure you this recent trend is far from juvenile. It’s elevated yet still whimsical. Fashion always has a way of coming up with something new, and this button micro-trend is its latest installment. If you’re interested in adding this playful detail to your wardrobe, keep scrolling to shop an assortment of clothing and accessories.

Nonfunctional-Button Inspiration

A woman wearing silver button earrings and a white longsleeve top

(Image credit: Kerane Marcellus)

A Paloma Wool model walking down the runway in a button-embellished halterneck dress

Paloma Wool S/S 24

(Image credit: Spotlight Launchmetrics)

a woman wearing a black top and black pants with silver spiral embellishments

(Image credit: @susiegarvie)

Shop the Button Micro-Trend

Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

