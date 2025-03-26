I'm Obsessed With TikTok Micro-Trends—6 I'm Shopping for Spring
I'm not really a trend person when it comes to my own style. I like what I like, and I'd rather not spend money on things that feel fleeting or chase whatever's "in." To me, what should be in is whatever makes you feel good and aligns with your personal taste—something that stands the test of time rather than just riding the wave of the moment.
That said, I love going down TikTok micro-trend rabbit holes. Instead of looking to the runways for inspiration, I find it fascinating to see what trends niche influencers are setting in their own corners of the internet. I also have my go-to sources for predictions: Kate Macdonald, Rebeca Oksana, Mandy Lee, Cat Ward, Laura Chova, Anya of Fashun Adict, Data But Make It Fashion, Eloise Dalais, Digital Taylor, Laura Schulte, and so many more.
Some of my best fashion insights have come from TikTok—whether it's learning what "medieval weirdcore" is or discovering that ponchos are in again. Lately, I've been seeing lots of jerseys, Hunter rain boots, bangles, "fisherman aesthetic" looks, colorful tights, crochet, and iridescent materials. I never thought I'd see the day when my Boston roots and my high school's biggest footwear trend would reemerge, but here we are—boat shoes are making a comeback. Here are the micro-trends I'm the most interested in shopping for spring, from polka dots to plaid.
Polka Dots
Polka dots are a forever print to me—chic, timeless, and always in style—though I know they can be divisive. This season, however, everyone seems to be in agreement: We're fully embracing the pattern. Where it becomes more of a micro-trend is in the niche brands people are wearing. One matching set that stands out is the Gwen Top and Gwen Bubble Skirt by Blondita. There's also the Fait Par Foutch Remi Top and Marie Capri co-ord and Susamusa's Meadow Skirt. Even Miaou has an entire section dedicated to polka dots right now.
Capris
I have to admit I didn't get into capris when they first started coming back last spring, but now, I'm fully on board. While they've also evolved beyond a micro-trend at this point, I'm seeing more variations on TikTok beyond the classic black style—cropped Adidas versions, denim, lace, leather, colorful, and patterned.
Clogs
Clogs are beyond a trend in my eyes, but I keep seeing them all over my For You page. If you live in New York, you've probably experienced the hive mind surrounding the Salter House Opana Mules. For a while, I felt like I couldn't even walk a block without seeing them—it was almost comical. On TikTok, they were referred to as the "I live in Brooklyn" shoes. As the clog trend continues, I'd like to offer some alternatives.
Cropped Trenches
If you're on TikTok, you may relate. Every time I think of trench coats, my brain autoplays the recently trending sound that says "trench coat buttoned to the top" (a Lily-Rose Depp reference). Since then, women have used the sound to show off their coats with ballet flats. Anyways, the latest trench-coat iteration has been unexpectedly cropped. The Frankie Shop's Mads Cropped Trench has gone viral and is currently sold out.
Wedge Flip-Flops
The Havaianas square-toe-sandal craze last year helped so many of us get over our aversion to flip-flips. Now, I'm witnessing a phenomenon I didn't expect—an influx of platform flip-flops.
Plaid
The days of plaid being reserved for school-uniform skirts and Scottish kilts are over. When I think about plaid, Vivienne Westwood and Burberry come to mind, but now, brands such as Guizio and Chopova Lowena have adopted the print.
