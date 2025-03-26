I'm Obsessed With TikTok Micro-Trends—6 I'm Shopping for Spring

Iris Law wearing a powder pink polo top.

(Image credit: @lirisaw)

I'm not really a trend person when it comes to my own style. I like what I like, and I'd rather not spend money on things that feel fleeting or chase whatever's "in." To me, what should be in is whatever makes you feel good and aligns with your personal taste—something that stands the test of time rather than just riding the wave of the moment.

That said, I love going down TikTok micro-trend rabbit holes. Instead of looking to the runways for inspiration, I find it fascinating to see what trends niche influencers are setting in their own corners of the internet. I also have my go-to sources for predictions: Kate Macdonald, Rebeca Oksana, Mandy Lee, Cat Ward, Laura Chova, Anya of Fashun Adict, Data But Make It Fashion, Eloise Dalais, Digital Taylor, Laura Schulte, and so many more.

Some of my best fashion insights have come from TikTok—whether it's learning what "medieval weirdcore" is or discovering that ponchos are in again. Lately, I've been seeing lots of jerseys, Hunter rain boots, bangles, "fisherman aesthetic" looks, colorful tights, crochet, and iridescent materials. I never thought I'd see the day when my Boston roots and my high school's biggest footwear trend would reemerge, but here we are—boat shoes are making a comeback. Here are the micro-trends I'm the most interested in shopping for spring, from polka dots to plaid.

Polka Dots

Poppy Almond wears a white and black polka dot skirt with a hoodie and a coffee in hand.

(Image credit: @poppyalmond)

Polka dots are a forever print to me—chic, timeless, and always in style—though I know they can be divisive. This season, however, everyone seems to be in agreement: We're fully embracing the pattern. Where it becomes more of a micro-trend is in the niche brands people are wearing. One matching set that stands out is the Gwen Top and Gwen Bubble Skirt by Blondita. There's also the Fait Par Foutch Remi Top and Marie Capri co-ord and Susamusa's Meadow Skirt. Even Miaou has an entire section dedicated to polka dots right now.

Gwen Top
Blondita
Gwen Top

Gwen Bubble Skirt
Blondita
Gwen Bubble Skirt

Karina Dress - Butter Polka Dot - Butter Polka Dot / Xxs
Miaou
Karina Dress

Remi Top - Polka Dot
FAIT PAR FOUTCH
Remi Top

Marie Capri - Noir W/ Polka Dot
FAIT PAR FOUTCH
Marie Capri

District Maxi Dress
LIONESS
District Maxi Dress

Polka Dot Halter Dress Zw Collection
Zw Collection
Polka Dot Halter Dress

Emily Dress in Black
GIGI
Emily Dress

Capris

Lucia Cuesta wears capris with a long-sleeve jersey.

(Image credit: @luciacuesta_)

I have to admit I didn't get into capris when they first started coming back last spring, but now, I'm fully on board. While they've also evolved beyond a micro-trend at this point, I'm seeing more variations on TikTok beyond the classic black style—cropped Adidas versions, denim, lace, leather, colorful, and patterned.

Caria Capri Pants
GUIZIO
Caria Capri Pants

Gray Gemma Capris Lounge Pants
BELLE
Gray Gemma Capris Lounge Pants

Black Capri Leggings
Gil Rodriguez
Black Capri Leggings

The Flared Capris - Pistachio - 6
Isabella Vrana
The Flared Capris

Capri Leggings With Side Stripes
H&M
Capri Leggings With Side Stripes

Denim Capris
Lucky Jewel
Denim Capris

Clogs

Clogs are beyond a trend in my eyes, but I keep seeing them all over my For You page. If you live in New York, you've probably experienced the hive mind surrounding the Salter House Opana Mules. For a while, I felt like I couldn't even walk a block without seeing them—it was almost comical. On TikTok, they were referred to as the "I live in Brooklyn" shoes. As the clog trend continues, I'd like to offer some alternatives.

Camille Charriere wears clogs with black capris.

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

Ann Low
Swedish Hasbeens
Ann Low

Calzuro Classic Work Clogs Without Holes - Unisex Nursing Clogs - Non Slip Shoes - Autoclavable Rubber Kitchen Shoes for Women and Men - Black
CALZURO
Classic Work Clogs

Cento White Patent
STEVE MADDEN
Cento White Patent

'Sonja' Oiled Leather Clog
Dansko
Sonja Oiled Leather Clog

Harley 2 Clog
Jeffrey Campbell
Harley 2 Clog

Patent Leather Clogs
Miu Miu
Patent Leather Clogs

Cropped Trenches

Ingrid Fagerli Edvinsen wearing capris with a cropped trench coat.

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

If you're on TikTok, you may relate. Every time I think of trench coats, my brain autoplays the recently trending sound that says "trench coat buttoned to the top" (a Lily-Rose Depp reference). Since then, women have used the sound to show off their coats with ballet flats. Anyways, the latest trench-coat iteration has been unexpectedly cropped. The Frankie Shop's Mads Cropped Trench has gone viral and is currently sold out.

Short Trench Coat
H&M
Short Trench Coat

Collared Cotton Jacket
MANGO
Collared Cotton Jacket

Bobby Jacket - Light Beige - Organic Cotton - Sézane
Sézane
Bobby Jacket

Julia Asymmetric Trench Coat
MANGO
Julia Asymmetric Trench Coat

Wedge Flip-Flops

Emili Sindlev wears a yellow top, black miniskirt, and black platform flip flops.

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

The Havaianas square-toe-sandal craze last year helped so many of us get over our aversion to flip-flips. Now, I'm witnessing a phenomenon I didn't expect—an influx of platform flip-flops.

High Platform Flip Flop
Havaianas
High Platform Flip Flop

Selfie Wedge Flip Flop
Ipanema
Selfie Wedge Flip Flop

Mush Mandlyn Wedge Ola 2
Teva
Mush Mandlyn Wedge Ola 2

Eden Platform Thong
Reformation
Eden Platform Thong

Wedge leather sandals
MANGO
Wedge Leather Sandals

Plaid

Devon Lee Carlson wearing a plaid Burberry outfit.

(Image credit: @devonleecarlson)

The days of plaid being reserved for school-uniform skirts and Scottish kilts are over. When I think about plaid, Vivienne Westwood and Burberry come to mind, but now, brands such as Guizio and Chopova Lowena have adopted the print.

Red Archive Medium Yasmine Bag
Vivienne Westwood
Red Archive Medium Yasmine Bag

Palma Plaid Midi Dress
Guizio
Palma Plaid Midi Dress

Dream Skirt in Royal Tartan
RAT BOI
Dream Skirt in Royal Tartan

Royal Tartan Contrast Scrunchie
RAT BOI
Royal Tartan Contrast Scrunchie

Urban Renewal Remnants Plaid Knee Length Skirt
Urban Renewal
Remnants Plaid Knee Length Skirt

Blue & Red Ethel Knee Carabiner Midi Skirt
Chopova Lowena
Red & Green June Knee Carabiner Skirt

Gibson Pleated Skirt
Guizio
Gibson Pleated Skirt

Audry Hiaoui
Associate Shopping Editor
