I'm a Denim Expert, so I Already Know Skinny Jeans Are 2025's Hottest Comeback Trend
In a twist sending ripples through the fashion world, skinny jeans, once a ubiquitous staple in every millennial’s wardrobe, are now making a bold return.
After years of increasingly voluminous, oversized denim dominating the landscape, the pendulum is swinging back towards a more streamlined silhouette, proving that fashion really is cyclical. The denim equivalent of Marmite, this divisive jeans silhouette was sparking heated debate on TikTok in 2021, with Gen Z split between embracing and "cancelling" skinny jeans. Now, in 2025, we’re rediscovering and reinventing the look, with the resurgence influenced by the autumn/winter 2024 runway collections from designers like Alexander McQueen, Celine, Diesel and Miu Miu.
Skinny Jeans Through the Ages
The Golden Age of Skinny Jeans
The skinny jeans' DNA is rooted in rebellion, tracing back to the beatnik era of the 1950s, where it became synonymous with bad-boy culture and rock 'n' roll, immortalised by icons like James Dean, Marlon Brando and Elvis Presley. Whilst jeans weren’t mainstream for women in the '50s, fashion-forward actresses like Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn pioneered the slim-fit, high-waisted trouser look. In the 1960s, the style entered its first golden age, embraced by Mod girls and rockers, before disappearing in the 1970s to make way for flared jeans. The skinny jean resurfaced with punk culture in the 1980s, deliberately distressed and torn.
Skinny Jeans in the Y2K Era
The 2000s ushered in a new era with the rise of indie sleaze, a gritty aesthetic championed by Pete Doherty, The Strokes and Kings of Leon, all embodying a carefree, anti-establishment attitude. The mainstream adoption of skinny jeans in the mid-00s was led, of course, by Kate Moss. Her signature look saw the jeans paired with ballet flats, knee-high boots and blazers, and was endlessly documented and widely emulated. The trend gained momentum when fellow style icons like Sienna Miller embraced a boho look along with the Olsen twins, cementing skinny jeans as a wardrobe essential.
Celebrities Wearing Skinny Jeans
Style Notes: Gigi Hadid proves how sleek black skinny jeans can look as part of a full monochrome outfit. I love how she opted for leather boots and a matching bag to add some texture to the look.
Style Notes: Miller stays true to her boho-inspired style by pairing her classic blue skinnies with a Nordic-patterned jumper, red leather tote and minimalist flats.
Style Notes: Lila Moss shows us how to dress up our skinnies for a night out. A simple sheer tank and sleek black pumps can easily take your skinny jeans for a night on the town, and I love the addition of the skinny belt.
Skinny Jeans on the Runway
Skinny Jeans in the Modern Day
For the past decade, the allure of skinny jeans has waned, and the COVID-19 pandemic only intensified our love affair with looser, more comfortable fits. However, 2025 marks the triumphant return of this iconic silhouette, now reimagined for a new generation. In the past six months, Google Trends has shown a significant spike in searches for skinny jeans, highlighting their resurgence.
Influencers in Skinny Jeans
Style Notes: Black skinny jeans can easily replace your tailored trousers for the office. Just look at Aïda Badji's pairing of black skinnies with a tweed jacket and ballet flats.
Style Notes: The easiest way to dress up classic blue jeans? Add a pair of kitten heels like Anouk Yve.
Style Notes: Skinny jeans pair well with so many different shoe styles, from loafers to sky-high heels. However, my favourite combo by far is skinnies with knee-high boots—an instantly elegant outfit.
Style Notes: Tonal outfits will forever be chic, and I love how Hannah Lewis has gone head-to-toe black and added a chocolate-brown suede blazer as a point of interest.
Style Notes: When summer comes around, opt for a light-blue wash that will wear seamlessly with your classic white tank tops. Add some interest by pairing them with another Y2K-inspired style: cowboy boots.
The 2025 Guide to Styling Skinny Jeans
My own journey with skinny jeans began with a super-stretch pair from Paige Denim, discovered at the Ron Herman store on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Low-waisted, worn with ankle boots and a leather jacket, this look became my go-to. Today's approach to skinny jeans requires a fresh perspective. When selecting your perfect pair, focus on darker washes and strategic fading around the thighs to create a flattering silhouette. Opt for blacks, greys and dark, single-rinse denim. 2025's skinny jeans incorporate stretch-back technology, offering support and structure, whilst thoughtful pocket placement ensures the perfect fit. Look for the latest fabric innovations, like Coreva, a plant-based, compostable stretch denim from the Candiani Denim mill.
Styling has evolved significantly. Replace ankle boots with knee-high or over-the-knee styles, balance proportions with boxy blazers and add a contemporary twist with Western-style or riding boots. For those still hesitant, a bootcut pair of jeans that’s slim through the thigh with a subtle flare offers a good alternative.
As a denim expert, I’ve tried on so many pairs of skinny jeans. Keep scrolling to discover my carefully curated edit of the season’s best.
Shop the Best Skinny Jeans
