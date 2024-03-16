The Elevated Alternative to Black Loafers I Keep Seeing on the Streets of London
Usurping its fiery younger sister, the burgundy fashion trend is set to take the lead this spring. In a more agreeable and grown-up tone to the letterbox reds that dominated last summer, this sophisticated shade has been creeping up all around us as of late.
In the form of elegant handbags and slingback shoes, the burgundy colour trend came for accessories during Fashion Week but lately, at home on London's streets, I've spotted the trend take on a wearable and comfortable turn. All around me fashion people are swapping in their black loafers for suave burgundy pairs, and I can totally see why. With a glossy shell and a rouge finish, the new-season trend has been livening up the wardrobes of city dwellers as the need for boots melts away.
Styling just as well with denim and wool trousers as any black pair, burgundy loafers work to add an extra tonal layer to an outfit—subtle yet impactful, this colour swap will create a more dynamic outfit that will ultimately help to lift your look.
With the colourful trainers trend also sweeping the city, it's so surprise that some of our smarter shoes are beginning to get a more colourful-filter treatment. With timeless shades such as sapphire and espresso brown also joining the trending burgundy tone, the colourful loafer trend appears to be the newest on the scene.
Up and down the high street and across designer brands, burgundy loafers embraced by retailers at every price point. From Sézane's supremely smart pair to Louboutin's lug-sole style, read on to discover our edit of the best burgundy loafers to buy now.
SHOP BURGUNDY LOAFERS:
The penny loafer trend is taking off this spring.
These chunky loafers add an inch of height with any discomfort.
Style with baggy jeans or wear with tights and a mini skirt.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
