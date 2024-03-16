The Elevated Alternative to Black Loafers I Keep Seeing on the Streets of London

Usurping its fiery younger sister, the burgundy fashion trend is set to take the lead this spring. In a more agreeable and grown-up tone to the letterbox reds that dominated last summer, this sophisticated shade has been creeping up all around us as of late.

In the form of elegant handbags and slingback shoes, the burgundy colour trend came for accessories during Fashion Week but lately, at home on London's streets, I've spotted the trend take on a wearable and comfortable turn. All around me fashion people are swapping in their black loafers for suave burgundy pairs, and I can totally see why. With a glossy shell and a rouge finish, the new-season trend has been livening up the wardrobes of city dwellers as the need for boots melts away.

Styling just as well with denim and wool trousers as any black pair, burgundy loafers work to add an extra tonal layer to an outfit—subtle yet impactful, this colour swap will create a more dynamic outfit that will ultimately help to lift your look.

With the colourful trainers trend also sweeping the city, it's so surprise that some of our smarter shoes are beginning to get a more colourful-filter treatment. With timeless shades such as sapphire and espresso brown also joining the trending burgundy tone, the colourful loafer trend appears to be the newest on the scene.

Up and down the high street and across designer brands, burgundy loafers embraced by retailers at every price point. From Sézane's supremely smart pair to Louboutin's lug-sole style, read on to discover our edit of the best burgundy loafers to buy now.

SHOP BURGUNDY LOAFERS:

Sézane Albane Loafers £174 SHOP NOW These also come in black and white and navy.

Whistles Whistles Manny Slim Leather Loafers. Burgundy £159 SHOP NOW The perfect burgundy loafer doesn't exi...

Saint Laurent Le Loafer Penny Slippers in Glazed Leather £675 SHOP NOW The penny loafer trend is taking off this spring.

Charles & Keith Chunky Penny Loafers £49 SHOP NOW These hardy loafers with fair a rainy day in style.

Vagabond Shoemakers Alex Loafers £168 SHOP NOW Style with white socks or wear with a tonal burgundy pair.

Prada Chocolate Brushed Leather Loafers £920 SHOP NOW These chunky loafers add an inch of height with any discomfort.

Schuh Lexis Patent Chunky Loafer Flat Shoes £38 £27 SHOP NOW Wear with textured tights or a semi-sheer pair.

Christian Louboutin Moc Lug Leather Loafers £870 SHOP NOW Style with baggy jeans or wear with tights and a mini skirt.