I'm Obsessed With Scandi Style—These 5 Elegant Trends Are Taking Off in Copenhagen

Street style during Copenhagen Fashion Week for the Fall/Winter 2025 season again proves why Scandi style is at the top of everyone's fashion radar. Outside the shows, the looks have been nothing short of electric, giving us a peek into how Copenhagen’s stylish set masterfully blends elegance with that nonchalant "I woke up like this" vibe. The "Scandi girls" (and guys!) have been out in full force, turning heads with polished yet playful takes on winter dressing—think cozy yet elevated looks that anyone can snatch up and make their own.

With a few of us from the Who What Wear team on the ground digesting the looks in real-time and the rest of us glued to every street photographer's Instagram, we've been able to spot and put together trends making waves. On repeat? Luxe wrap coats in every shape and size—perfect for layering over virtually anything—and pointed-toe shoes that never fail to elevate a look. But it’s not just the classics getting love this season; we’re also seeing a handful of fresh trends making a statement on the Copenhagen streets that have the fashion-forward crowd buzzing. We're talking about pieces that feel very now yet have that timeless Scandinavian edge.

Keep reading to get the lowdown on the standout street style trends from Copenhagen Fashion Week that we’re already adding to our shopping lists. These are the pieces you’ll want in your closet, stat.

1. Layers on Layers

Style Notes: It might seem obvious for Copenhagen Fashion Week attendees to layer up in the 40-degree weather, but let me explain. Scandi fashion lovers are showing us that layering is about so much more than just piling on extra pieces to combat the cold—it’s an art form. For example, we've spotted one chic, individual style a crisp tee under a simple cardigan, a wool blazer, and a classic trench coat. Or even someone tie a chunky sweater around the shoulders of her jacket. It’s not just about warmth; it's about creating depth and dimension in an outfit. By mixing textures, patterns, and silhouettes, they’re elevating their looks while keeping cozy and chic at the same time. It’s the perfect blend of functionality and fashion, proving that layering can be a true style statement.

Shop the trend:

ZARA Basic Soft Knit Sweater $48 SHOP NOW

Wilfred Generation Double-Breasted Blazer $248 SHOP NOW

Reformation Shea Cashmere Collared Cardigan $298 SHOP NOW

2. Warm Wrap Coats

Style Notes: If you've been keeping up with our winter trend reports, you’re probably already aware that cinch-waist jackets are having a moment. From tailored blazers to leather jackets with drawstring waist details, we've spotted these waist-defining styles all over the streets of New York, Paris, and London. But now, Copenhagen is putting its twist on the trend. The fashion set there is embracing wrap coats—those timeless long coats with fabric belts that cinch the waist for a flattering, feminine silhouette. What’s great about this style is that it looks just as polished when worn loose.

These wrap coats have always been made from thicker fabrics like wool and cashmere, making them a go-to for colder months. However, modern versions are getting a creative update, with some made from unexpected materials like denim or shearling for extra warmth and texture.

Shop the trend:

Cos Belted Double-Faced Wool Coat $350 SHOP NOW

ZARA Belted Soft Hooded Coat $70 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Rothen Oversized Belted Wool Coat $4400 SHOP NOW

EAVES Formosa Leather Coat $628 SHOP NOW

3. Classic Caps

Style Notes: Scandi style has long been synonymous with elegance and a refined, polished approach to fashion. One trend that truly embodies this ethos is the hat trend. Once considered purely functional, hats, in their varying forms, have undergone a major transformation in recent seasons, evolving into statement pieces that inject a much-needed dose of personality into otherwise pared-back looks. Rather than beanies and baseball caps, Scandi girls are making way for sophisticated pillbox hats, charming berets, vintage-inspired cloches, and structured flat-top designs that can be styled with wool coats, velvet blazers, sweater vests, and more.

Shop the trend:

Apparis Margot Pillbox Hat $120 SHOP NOW

Cos Mohair Bucket Hat $69 SHOP NOW

Free People Du Jour Beret $28 SHOP NOW

GIGI BURRIS Laura Wool-Felt Pillbox Hat $385 SHOP NOW

4. Pointed-Toe Pairs

Style Notes: People in Copenhagen are known for donning cool retro-inspired sneakers; however, this fashion week, the fashion crowd is stepping up their footwear game with pointed-toe styles that exude elegance and sophistication. Whether it’s sleek sock ankle boots, sharp knee-high boots, chic slingback heels, or classic pumps, each of these styles features that signature narrow, precise pointed toe. The beauty of pointed-toe footwear is its versatility: it can elevate a simple pair of jeans or complement the polished lines of a suit. It’s the shoe that says you’ve got style down to a fine point—pun intended.

Shop the trend:

Tony Bianco Cherry Pump $151 SHOP NOW

Dolce Vita Auggie Pointed Toe Knee High Boot $160 SHOP NOW

TOTEME Croc-Effect Leather Slingback Pumps $740 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Everynight Pointed Toe Bootie $185 SHOP NOW

5. Luxe Long-Haired Toppers

Style Notes: We've touched on Copenhagen's love for minimalist style, but it’s worth noting that the city’s fashion crowd isn’t afraid to make bold statements, especially when it comes to outerwear. This season, long-haired faux fur coats are making a profound impact. While these fluffy toppers aren’t exactly new—think back to the f/w 2024 collections from Michael Kors, Erdem, and others—they still create a striking, exaggerated silhouette that feels playful and daring. In terms of styling, Copenhagen showgoers seem to have a unified approach: letting the coat take center stage by pairing it with simple, tonal outfits and skipping over heavy accessories.

Shop the trend:

ZARA Faux Fur Long Coat Limited Edition $329 SHOP NOW

Apparis Petra Faux Mongolian Fur Short Coat $525 SHOP NOW

CARVEN Belted Faux-Shearling Coat $3850 SHOP NOW