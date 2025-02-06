The Outerwear Trend That Proves Neutral Dressing Makes You Look Rich

By
published
in Features

If there’s one fashion hack that guarantees an instantly elevated look, it’s wearing a neutral-colored coat. There’s a reason fashion insiders rely on camel, gray, black, and ivory outerwear season after season—it just looks rich. Whether you’re in a full designer ensemble or a head-to-toe thrifted look, throwing on a sleek, neutral-hued coat instantly pulls everything together and gives off that “old money” ease.

The beauty of a neutral outer layer is its versatility. A structured camel coat paired with leggings and sneakers? Suddenly, you look like you stepped out of a Parisian café. A tailored tan wool coat over jeans and a sweater? You’re serving effortless, stealth-wealth energy. Even a simple light brown leather jacket has the power to make an all-under-$100 outfit read like it came straight from the runway.

Right now, neutral coats are having a major moment, with oversized wool styles, belted wrap coats, and sharp, structured silhouettes leading the charge. Whether you opt for a classic designer moment or a sleek, minimalist pick from Zara, the effect is the same: polished, put-together, and undeniably chic.

If you’ve been looking for that one winter staple to instantly upgrade your closet, consider this your sign. Below, we’re sharing several ways to style the outerwear trend and shop the best neutral coats that will have you looking effortlessly expensive all season long at the end.

woman wearing neutral outerwear outfit with mini skirt

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style tip: Wear a cropped faux fur coat with a cute mini skirt and sneakers.

woman wearing neutral outerwear outfit with skinny jeans

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style tip: Pair skinny jeans with a slouchy neutral jacket for a very 2025 look.

woman wearing neutral outerwear outfit with jeans

(Image credit: @fredrika_ekerot)

Style tip: Loose jeans with a ladylike style jacket makes for a well-balanced and polished outfit.

woman wearing neutral outerwear outfit with jeans

(Image credit: @aniyahmorinia)

Style tip: Lean into the dark denim trend paired with a neutral jacket.

woman wearing neutral outerwear outfit with mini skirt

(Image credit: @dinahansen)

Style tip: When in doubt, break up an all-black outfit with a chic nude jacket.

woman wearing neutral outerwear outfit with mini skirt

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Style tip: Or go for an all-neutral vibe with a matching set paired with a timeless tan blazer.

woman wearing neutral outerwear outfit with brown trousers

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Style tip: Update your office style with brown trousers and a fitted wrap jacket in something neutral.

woman wearing neutral outerwear outfit with white jeans

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Style tip: A long tan coat can make any outfit look 10 times chicer.

woman wearing neutral outerwear outfit with jeans

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Style tip: Case in point again, a long jacket makes a simple denim outfit look way more polished.

woman wearing neutral outerwear outfit with black mini dress

(Image credit: @izzydilg)

Style tip: Proof you can't go wrong with a little black dress and oversized faux fur coat.

woman wearing neutral outerwear outfit with jeans

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Style tip: Cropped jeans, neutral jacket, and loafers ... that's all.

Shop Our Favorite Neutral Outerwear Picks:

Asher Coat
Reformation
Asher Coat

Wear this over your workout outfit and beyond.

Iro Syana Jacket
Iro
Syana Jacket

It's the cropped fit her for us.

Paris Cropped Faux Fur Jacket
Free People
Paris Cropped Faux Fur Jacket

Cropped but the most volume in the best way.

Structured Virgin Wool Coat - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
Structured Virgin Wool Coat

We can tell this is a weighty and cozy coat.

Hometown Faux Fur Coat
Sanctuary
Hometown Faux Fur Coat

Score this while it's still on sale.

Soft Zippered Jacket
ZARA
Soft Zippered Jacket

Perfect for spring.

Avec Les Filles Belted Coat
Avec Les Filles
Belted Coat

We could live in this robe option.

Brushed-Finish Jacket
H&M
Brushed-Finish Jacket

We love this entire look, no notes.

Apparis Steffi Long Coat
Apparis
Steffi Long Coat

So rich and so luxe.

Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Bouclé Jacket
Toteme
Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Bouclé Jacket

The chicest vibes.

Juniper Faux Fur Coat
Steve Madden
Juniper Faux Fur Coat

To style over your little black dress.

Velvet Cara Reversible Jacket
Velvet
Cara Reversible Jacket

A reversible option? Say less.

Short Wool Blend Jacket
Massimo Dutti
Short Wool Blend Jacket

Layer a fitted turtleneck under this and you're set.

Saks Potts, Ada Jacket
Saks Potts
Ada Jacket

Wear this on all your winter travels.

Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸