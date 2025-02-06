The Outerwear Trend That Proves Neutral Dressing Makes You Look Rich

If there’s one fashion hack that guarantees an instantly elevated look, it’s wearing a neutral-colored coat. There’s a reason fashion insiders rely on camel, gray, black, and ivory outerwear season after season—it just looks rich. Whether you’re in a full designer ensemble or a head-to-toe thrifted look, throwing on a sleek, neutral-hued coat instantly pulls everything together and gives off that “old money” ease.

The beauty of a neutral outer layer is its versatility. A structured camel coat paired with leggings and sneakers? Suddenly, you look like you stepped out of a Parisian café. A tailored tan wool coat over jeans and a sweater? You’re serving effortless, stealth-wealth energy. Even a simple light brown leather jacket has the power to make an all-under-$100 outfit read like it came straight from the runway.

Right now, neutral coats are having a major moment, with oversized wool styles, belted wrap coats, and sharp, structured silhouettes leading the charge. Whether you opt for a classic designer moment or a sleek, minimalist pick from Zara, the effect is the same: polished, put-together, and undeniably chic.

If you’ve been looking for that one winter staple to instantly upgrade your closet, consider this your sign. Below, we’re sharing several ways to style the outerwear trend and shop the best neutral coats that will have you looking effortlessly expensive all season long at the end.

Style tip: Wear a cropped faux fur coat with a cute mini skirt and sneakers.

Style tip: Pair skinny jeans with a slouchy neutral jacket for a very 2025 look.

Style tip: Loose jeans with a ladylike style jacket makes for a well-balanced and polished outfit.

Style tip: Lean into the dark denim trend paired with a neutral jacket.

Style tip: When in doubt, break up an all-black outfit with a chic nude jacket.

Style tip: Or go for an all-neutral vibe with a matching set paired with a timeless tan blazer.

Style tip: Update your office style with brown trousers and a fitted wrap jacket in something neutral.

Style tip: A long tan coat can make any outfit look 10 times chicer.

Style tip: Case in point again, a long jacket makes a simple denim outfit look way more polished.

Style tip: Proof you can't go wrong with a little black dress and oversized faux fur coat.

Style tip: Cropped jeans, neutral jacket, and loafers ... that's all.

Shop Our Favorite Neutral Outerwear Picks:

Reformation Asher Coat $428 SHOP NOW Wear this over your workout outfit and beyond.

Iro Syana Jacket $549 SHOP NOW It's the cropped fit her for us.

Free People Paris Cropped Faux Fur Jacket $148 SHOP NOW Cropped but the most volume in the best way.

Mango Structured Virgin Wool Coat $400 SHOP NOW We can tell this is a weighty and cozy coat.

Sanctuary Hometown Faux Fur Coat $159 $88 SHOP NOW Score this while it's still on sale.

ZARA Soft Zippered Jacket $49 SHOP NOW Perfect for spring.

Avec Les Filles Belted Coat $220 SHOP NOW We could live in this robe option.

H&M Brushed-Finish Jacket $55 SHOP NOW We love this entire look, no notes.

Apparis Steffi Long Coat $445 SHOP NOW So rich and so luxe.

Toteme Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Bouclé Jacket $1130 SHOP NOW The chicest vibes.

Steve Madden Juniper Faux Fur Coat $129 SHOP NOW To style over your little black dress.

Velvet Cara Reversible Jacket $326 SHOP NOW A reversible option? Say less.

Massimo Dutti Short Wool Blend Jacket $280 SHOP NOW Layer a fitted turtleneck under this and you're set.