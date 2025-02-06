The Outerwear Trend That Proves Neutral Dressing Makes You Look Rich
If there’s one fashion hack that guarantees an instantly elevated look, it’s wearing a neutral-colored coat. There’s a reason fashion insiders rely on camel, gray, black, and ivory outerwear season after season—it just looks rich. Whether you’re in a full designer ensemble or a head-to-toe thrifted look, throwing on a sleek, neutral-hued coat instantly pulls everything together and gives off that “old money” ease.
The beauty of a neutral outer layer is its versatility. A structured camel coat paired with leggings and sneakers? Suddenly, you look like you stepped out of a Parisian café. A tailored tan wool coat over jeans and a sweater? You’re serving effortless, stealth-wealth energy. Even a simple light brown leather jacket has the power to make an all-under-$100 outfit read like it came straight from the runway.
Right now, neutral coats are having a major moment, with oversized wool styles, belted wrap coats, and sharp, structured silhouettes leading the charge. Whether you opt for a classic designer moment or a sleek, minimalist pick from Zara, the effect is the same: polished, put-together, and undeniably chic.
If you’ve been looking for that one winter staple to instantly upgrade your closet, consider this your sign. Below, we’re sharing several ways to style the outerwear trend and shop the best neutral coats that will have you looking effortlessly expensive all season long at the end.
Style tip: Wear a cropped faux fur coat with a cute mini skirt and sneakers.
Style tip: Pair skinny jeans with a slouchy neutral jacket for a very 2025 look.
Style tip: Loose jeans with a ladylike style jacket makes for a well-balanced and polished outfit.
Style tip: Lean into the dark denim trend paired with a neutral jacket.
Style tip: When in doubt, break up an all-black outfit with a chic nude jacket.
Style tip: Or go for an all-neutral vibe with a matching set paired with a timeless tan blazer.
Style tip: Update your office style with brown trousers and a fitted wrap jacket in something neutral.
Style tip: A long tan coat can make any outfit look 10 times chicer.
Style tip: Case in point again, a long jacket makes a simple denim outfit look way more polished.
Style tip: Proof you can't go wrong with a little black dress and oversized faux fur coat.
Style tip: Cropped jeans, neutral jacket, and loafers ... that's all.
Shop Our Favorite Neutral Outerwear Picks:
