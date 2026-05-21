There are style evolutions, and then there are full resets. Right now, Julia Fox is firmly in the latter. When we spoke, she described a closet so packed it quite literally stopped functioning. The hangers didn't move, and getting dressed became less about intention and more about whatever was easiest to grab. Naturally, this meant falling back on the same pieces over and over again.
Now, she's letting it all go—the graphic tees (she swears she owns more than anyone you've ever met), the remnants of past identities, the "I'll wear this someday" pieces that quietly take up space. In their place? A shift toward feeling like a grown woman, someone who gets dressed with purpose, shops with discernment, and spends her time bidding on vintage finds instead of quick gimmicks. It's less about reinvention and more about alignment. We spoke with Fox about what she was holding on to, what she's now letting go of, and her new era.
You've gone through so many style eras. What era are you clearing out right now?
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Right now, I'm really cleaning out every single past era possible. I think I've been walking around with a lot of baggage—clashing identities and things that ultimately don't align with who I am anymore.
I'm convinced that I have more graphic T-shirts than anyone you've ever met, but I don't see myself wearing a graphic T-shirt right now in this era.
I'm trying to actually get dressed again, wear real clothes that aren't just sweatpants. It was hard because my closet was so cluttered that the hangers didn't even move, so I would just end up rewearing whatever was easiest—the stuff on the chair, the top of the pile. It got to the point where I just needed to release and let go.
What does your current era look like? What are you buying and keeping?
I'm looking for things that are really well-made. I like things that feel exclusive. I love vintage. When I shop, it's usually on sites like eBay. I love bidding. I love offering a price. The New Yorker in me loves to haggle.
Something really shifted after my 36th birthday. I'm not even joking. It felt almost overnight. I finally felt like a grown-up. I used to joke that I felt like an overgrown teenager, like I was just playing dress-up in my mom's shoes. But now, I feel like a woman. I feel like an adult, and it's beautiful. It's not something to be afraid of. It's actually the best thing that's happened to me.
What's the hardest part of cleaning out your closet?
The pieces with sentimental value, the things I've had for 15 years, the relics that have been part of my identity through all these different versions of myself—those are the hardest to let go of. They've been with me. They're like my ride-or-dies.
What's your advice for someone who wants to start decluttering but feels overwhelmed?
Just start.
Once you start, it becomes addictive—the feeling of releasing and letting go. I don't think we realize how bogged down we are by our stuff. You get something beautiful, but then it comes with all these strings. You have to protect it, store it, take care of it. It becomes a responsibility. Letting go of things and all the strings attached to them feels really, really good.
It sounds almost therapeutic. Was it like that for you?
Yeah, it's definitely therapy. At first, it felt like a chore, but by the end, I was getting really trigger-happy—just throwing everything out. Then the next day, I'd go back and be like, "Okay, maybe I'll keep this one thing." But overall, it becomes a flow state.
That's why I say just start. Do one rack, one category (like bikinis), and then you'll naturally want to keep going. It builds momentum.
What pieces at your stoop sale are you most excited for people to discover?
Honestly, everything. The team did such a good job finding all the gems. There's been something for everyone. There are also some iconic pieces, like the boots I wore in Uncut Gems, a denim top I cut myself, and pieces from my vintage archive that I've had for years. There's vintage Alaïa, Alexander McQueen, Roberto Cavalli, some newer designers too. There's a mix of everything, old and new.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.