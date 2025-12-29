5 Major Fashion Trends Millennials Are Already Backing for 2026

From heritage checks that would get the royal seal of approval, to Sopranos-worthy animal print coats, these are the new trends on stylish millennials' radar for 2026.

As a just on-the-cusp millennial, I have come to accept that Gen Z have picked up the baton when it comes to trying experimental new trends. They are the future, and I'm happy to admit that a number of their favourite looks are ones I simply couldn't pull off, and am not particularly enticed to try. But while Gen Z-ers have their own world of trend exploration, that's not to say we millennials are falling into a sartorial rut. As many of our favourite influencers prove, there are plenty of trends to get excited about in 2026.

In fact, nostalgia plays a key role in trends this year. Preppy English countryside aesthetics are getting a 2026 upgrade with Burberry-inspired heritage checks reimagined in a mix of classic coats, pleated skirts and mini dresses that would look great paired with knee-high boots. And then there's animal print, with leopard and tiger topping the trend charts — bonus points if it comes in the form of a faux fur coat. For those who are looking for something a little more playful, look to the risqué look of leather mini skirts and slinky slip tops that are reminiscent of the Tom Ford at Gucci era.

Scroll on to see my pick of the trends I predict millennials will be all over in the months ahead.

5 2026 Fashion Trends Millennials Are Backing:

1. Grey

Style Notes: From Chloé to Dior, there were fifty shades of grey popping up on the runway in the spring/summer 2026 shows, and millennials are flocking to find their perfect hue. If you're going to go for a monochromatic look, be sure to play with textures and depth, mixing lighter heather grey knits with charcoal trousers.

2. Classic Animal Print

Style Notes: Over the past month, I've spotted so many stylish individuals rocking Sopranos-worthy faux fur coats in leopard print. And who can forget the image of this year's top supermodel Alex Consani in that tiger stripe mini faux fur coat at the Gucci show? Find your dream faux jacket for the remaining cool months, and once the temperatures wise, work it into your wardrobe via classic print accessories.

3. Heritage Style

Style Notes: Perhaps it was thanks to the check-laden looks at Burberry, or the eternally enticing preppy looks by Ralph Lauren, but there's a certain nostalgia for heritage, "high society" looks. Think gingham prints and pinstripes, two piece sets and cinched waist blazers.

4. The New Housewife

Style Notes: Call it the Nara Smith effect, but it seems the prevalence of modern trad-wife content on social media has infiltrated the imagination of top designers. Nowhere was that more obvious than at Miu Miu, which showed reimagined Fifties housewife aprons as pinafore dresses. This season, predict to see many millennials switch the minimalist uniforms for something a little more whimsical, femme and, dare I say it, kitsch.

