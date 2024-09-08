From Rich Burgundy to Soft Chalk—6 Autumn 2024 Colour Trends Taking Over the High Street

With the drizzle comes the arrival of autumn, bringing with it a new wave of style inspiration, refreshed outfit combinations and of course, a fresh selection of trends. For many of us, this is a time to consult our wardrobes, as we shift around our light layers making space for our heavier knits and cosy coats to take pride of place once again. After rearranging my own wares I quickly found that I was ready for something new. A way to breathe life into my most reliable staples and outfit builds, bringing them firmly into autumn. And I'm most drawn to the rising colour trends of 2024.

What draws me to colour trends is that they're in no way fleeting, as the right shades maintain their adoration year after year. After a quick exploration, I found that the high street was already fully stocked with my colour needs, declaring these 6 to be the most prominent of the season. Whilst we spent summer floating around in white linen dresses that celebrated the bright days, autumn brings its own shit in palette of deeper tones as the weather turns and we move towards the more muted months.

In celebration of autumn's arrival, the rich shades that we see in our surroundings have seeped into our wardrobes for just as rich an injection of colour. Deep burgundy, an elevated shade at all times of the year, has returned in classic forms as we start the new season. For a touch of neutral respite, chalk tones have taken over from white and are primed to pair with all other colour trends for autumn 2024. We've long declared that deep brown shades are endlessly elegant, and the high street has doubled down on this fact with a swathe of refined silhouettes. There are more versatile shades too that are ready to integrate seamlessly into our wardrobes with undeniable ease, so keep scrolling to see the 6 colour trends that the high street is backing for autumn 2024.

1. RICH BURGUNDY

Shop Rich Burgundy:

COS Belted Wrap-Front Wool Trousers £135 SHOP NOW Add a contemporary edge to your tailoring collection with this wrap-front pair.

Mango Leather Loafers £90 SHOP NOW Loafers are an autumn hero, especially when they come in a refined burgundy hue.

H&M Crease-Front Trousers £38 SHOP NOW This whole suit is a 10/10.

Arket Oversized Wool Coat £259 SHOP NOW Coat season is almost upon us. Get ahead of the cold-weather with this refined piece.

Mango Shoulder Bag With Buckles £46 SHOP NOW This bag could easily pass for a treasured vintage find.

COS Waisted Wool V-Neck Cardigan £85 SHOP NOW Light layers are a must right now.

& Other Stories Patent Leather Slingback Pumps £125 SHOP NOW Bring a refined edge to your evening ensembles with these exquisite pumps.

2. SOFT CHALK

Shop Soft Chalk:

H&M Rib-Knit Cardigan £33 SHOP NOW The gold buttons add another layer of elevation to this knit.

COS Pleated Barrel-Leg Denim Trousers £85 SHOP NOW A style you'll wear throughout the seasons.

H&M Handmade Wool-Blend Coat £150 SHOP NOW It's hard to believe this premium-looking piece is from the high street.

Charles & Keith Almond-Toe Stitch-Trim Loafers £65 SHOP NOW The cream and black combination is undeniably chic.

French Connection Harrie Suiting Midaxi Skirt £65 SHOP NOW Add in a cosy black knit and this is the perfect autumn look.

Jigsaw Wool Cashmere Blend Line Jumper | Cream £145 SHOP NOW The contrast stitching is such a nice touch.

ZARA Plain Knit Top With Gold Button £30 SHOP NOW This whole look has my full attention.

3. DEEP BROWN

Shop Deep Brown

M&S Collection Textured Buckle Coat £75 SHOP NOW This designer-passing style is destined to sell out quickly. Note it comes oversized, so size down for a neater silhouette.

By Anthropologie Tailored Button-Front Waistcoat £90 SHOP NOW Waistcoats continue to be a key player in our wardrobes through the autumn months.

Mango Acetate Frame Sunglasses £20 SHOP NOW No matter the season, a pair of sleek sunglasses will always complete a look.

& Other Stories Leather Riding Boots £295 SHOP NOW Bring your summer skirts and dresses into the new season with the addition of knee-high boots.

Jigsaw Halo Cashmere Cardigan £250 SHOP NOW Made from sumptuous cashmere.

M&S Collection Round Neck Ruched Midaxi Column Dress £35 SHOP NOW From the elevated shade to the understated design, this simple dress is sure to induce compliments.

ZARA Balloon Blazer £50 SHOP NOW The shape of this blazer is so striking.

4. KHAKI GREEN

Shop Khaki Green:

Arket Snap-Button Trench Coat £229 SHOP NOW Ready your wardrobe for the incoming weather with this practical yet chic trench coat.

Samsoe Samsoe Sacrane Rib Knit Maxi Dress £170 SHOP NOW Just add brown boots.

Arket Wool Scarf Jumper £119 SHOP NOW Scarf jumpers are everywhere right now, but I think this is the best of the best.

Melie Bianco Woven Shoulder Bag £125 SHOP NOW Melie Bianco's speciality is creating bags that look at least three times the price tag.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Brushed £115 SHOP NOW All year round a great shirt can be relied upon.

Topshop Twill Nylon Bomber Jacket in Khaki £60 SHOP NOW A coat that is destined to be worn on repeat.

River Island Khaki Premium High Waisted Wide Leg Trousers £45 SHOP NOW The pleating and cut makes this pair feels so premium.

5. VIBRANT RED

Shop Vibrant Red:

COS Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper £250 SHOP NOW Cosy, chic and ready for the new season.

ZARA Red Leather Mini Bucket Bag £70 SHOP NOW I've had this on my wish list since it first released.

Topshop Faux Leather Jacket With Centre Front Zip in Red £74 SHOP NOW This is destined to sell out quickly.

H&M Crease-Leg Trousers £33 SHOP NOW Bold shades will instantly revitalise your wardrobe.

New Look Red Soft Knit Crew Neck Cardigan £30 SHOP NOW Classic, useful and already sitting in my basket.

& Other Stories Mesh Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW Flat shoes continue to be a favourite amongst fashion people.

MANGO Pleated Midi Skirt £50 SHOP NOW Think of all the ways you'll wear this dress, from with a simple T-shirt and trainers, to elegant evenings out.

6. DARK GREY

Shop Dark Grey:

& Other Stories Wool-Blend Funnel-Collar Coat £275 SHOP NOW The neckline of this coat is sublime.

Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise Tailored Wide Leg Pant £65 SHOP NOW Abercrombie's tailoring comes highly rated.

H&M Knitted Cardigan £19 SHOP NOW Throw around you shoulders now, or cuddle up in this cosy knit when the weather shifts.

Hush Eva Denim Maxi Skirt £85 SHOP NOW A great denim skirt will work hard all year round.