From Rich Burgundy to Soft Chalk—6 Autumn 2024 Colour Trends Taking Over the High Street
With the drizzle comes the arrival of autumn, bringing with it a new wave of style inspiration, refreshed outfit combinations and of course, a fresh selection of trends. For many of us, this is a time to consult our wardrobes, as we shift around our light layers making space for our heavier knits and cosy coats to take pride of place once again. After rearranging my own wares I quickly found that I was ready for something new. A way to breathe life into my most reliable staples and outfit builds, bringing them firmly into autumn. And I'm most drawn to the rising colour trends of 2024.
What draws me to colour trends is that they're in no way fleeting, as the right shades maintain their adoration year after year. After a quick exploration, I found that the high street was already fully stocked with my colour needs, declaring these 6 to be the most prominent of the season. Whilst we spent summer floating around in white linen dresses that celebrated the bright days, autumn brings its own shit in palette of deeper tones as the weather turns and we move towards the more muted months.
In celebration of autumn's arrival, the rich shades that we see in our surroundings have seeped into our wardrobes for just as rich an injection of colour. Deep burgundy, an elevated shade at all times of the year, has returned in classic forms as we start the new season. For a touch of neutral respite, chalk tones have taken over from white and are primed to pair with all other colour trends for autumn 2024. We've long declared that deep brown shades are endlessly elegant, and the high street has doubled down on this fact with a swathe of refined silhouettes. There are more versatile shades too that are ready to integrate seamlessly into our wardrobes with undeniable ease, so keep scrolling to see the 6 colour trends that the high street is backing for autumn 2024.
1. RICH BURGUNDY
Shop Rich Burgundy:
Add a contemporary edge to your tailoring collection with this wrap-front pair.
Loafers are an autumn hero, especially when they come in a refined burgundy hue.
Coat season is almost upon us. Get ahead of the cold-weather with this refined piece.
Bring a refined edge to your evening ensembles with these exquisite pumps.
2. SOFT CHALK
Shop Soft Chalk:
It's hard to believe this premium-looking piece is from the high street.
Add in a cosy black knit and this is the perfect autumn look.
3. DEEP BROWN
Shop Deep Brown
This designer-passing style is destined to sell out quickly. Note it comes oversized, so size down for a neater silhouette.
Waistcoats continue to be a key player in our wardrobes through the autumn months.
No matter the season, a pair of sleek sunglasses will always complete a look.
Bring your summer skirts and dresses into the new season with the addition of knee-high boots.
From the elevated shade to the understated design, this simple dress is sure to induce compliments.
4. KHAKI GREEN
Shop Khaki Green:
Ready your wardrobe for the incoming weather with this practical yet chic trench coat.
Scarf jumpers are everywhere right now, but I think this is the best of the best.
Melie Bianco's speciality is creating bags that look at least three times the price tag.
The pleating and cut makes this pair feels so premium.
5. VIBRANT RED
Shop Vibrant Red:
Think of all the ways you'll wear this dress, from with a simple T-shirt and trainers, to elegant evenings out.
6. DARK GREY
Shop Dark Grey:
I've personally tried on this dress and can confirm it is oh-so flattering.
Throw around you shoulders now, or cuddle up in this cosy knit when the weather shifts.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
-
Wow—I Just Found the Biggest Fall Runway Trends at Nordstrom for Under $200
Into it!
By Ana Escalante
-
32 Under-$150 Fall Aritzia, Zara, and H&M Buys You'll Regret Resisting—Period
Buyer's revenge.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
Sweater Season Is Almost Here—These 30 H&M Picks Are Super Chic and on Sale
These are guaranteed to sell out.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I Made a Fall Shopping List of Everything I Love at Nordstrom for Under $100
Expensive-looking finds.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
If These 31 H&M Buys Don't Sell Out by September 1, I'll Be Very Surprised
I'm willing to put money on it.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
J.Law Skipped Her $890 Version of This Shoe Trend and Wore a $69 Alt Instead
*Adds to cart.*
By Eliza Huber
-
H&M Just Released a $40 Version of Fall's Most Dominant Runway Trend
Did I mention that it's already on sale? Run.
By Eliza Huber
-
Splurge Versus Save: 6 Designer Buys I Want and the Cheaper Alts That Are Just as Good
My eyes are bigger than my wallet.
By Anna LaPlaca