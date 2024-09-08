From Rich Burgundy to Soft Chalk—6 Autumn 2024 Colour Trends Taking Over the High Street

Florrie Alexander
By
published
in Features

With the drizzle comes the arrival of autumn, bringing with it a new wave of style inspiration, refreshed outfit combinations and of course, a fresh selection of trends. For many of us, this is a time to consult our wardrobes, as we shift around our light layers making space for our heavier knits and cosy coats to take pride of place once again. After rearranging my own wares I quickly found that I was ready for something new. A way to breathe life into my most reliable staples and outfit builds, bringing them firmly into autumn. And I'm most drawn to the rising colour trends of 2024.

Autumn High Street Colour Trends 2024

What draws me to colour trends is that they're in no way fleeting, as the right shades maintain their adoration year after year. After a quick exploration, I found that the high street was already fully stocked with my colour needs, declaring these 6 to be the most prominent of the season. Whilst we spent summer floating around in white linen dresses that celebrated the bright days, autumn brings its own shit in palette of deeper tones as the weather turns and we move towards the more muted months.

In celebration of autumn's arrival, the rich shades that we see in our surroundings have seeped into our wardrobes for just as rich an injection of colour. Deep burgundy, an elevated shade at all times of the year, has returned in classic forms as we start the new season. For a touch of neutral respite, chalk tones have taken over from white and are primed to pair with all other colour trends for autumn 2024. We've long declared that deep brown shades are endlessly elegant, and the high street has doubled down on this fact with a swathe of refined silhouettes. There are more versatile shades too that are ready to integrate seamlessly into our wardrobes with undeniable ease, so keep scrolling to see the 6 colour trends that the high street is backing for autumn 2024.

1. RICH BURGUNDY

Burgundy Collage

Shop Rich Burgundy:

Belted Wrap-Front Wool Trousers
COS
Belted Wrap-Front Wool Trousers

Add a contemporary edge to your tailoring collection with this wrap-front pair.

Leather Loafers
Mango
Leather Loafers

Loafers are an autumn hero, especially when they come in a refined burgundy hue.

Crease-Front Trousers
H&M
Crease-Front Trousers

This whole suit is a 10/10.

Oversized Wool Coat - Dark Red - Arket Gb
Arket
Oversized Wool Coat

Coat season is almost upon us. Get ahead of the cold-weather with this refined piece.

Shoulder Bag With Buckles
Mango
Shoulder Bag With Buckles

This bag could easily pass for a treasured vintage find.

Waisted Wool V-Neck Cardigan
COS
Waisted Wool V-Neck Cardigan

Light layers are a must right now.

Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
& Other Stories
Patent Leather Slingback Pumps

Bring a refined edge to your evening ensembles with these exquisite pumps.

2. SOFT CHALK

Cream Collage

Shop Soft Chalk:

Rib-Knit Cardigan
H&M
Rib-Knit Cardigan

The gold buttons add another layer of elevation to this knit.

Pleated Barrel-Leg Denim Trousers
COS
Pleated Barrel-Leg Denim Trousers

A style you'll wear throughout the seasons.

Handmade Wool-Blend Coat
H&M
Handmade Wool-Blend Coat

It's hard to believe this premium-looking piece is from the high street.

Almond-Toe Stitch-Trim Loafers
Charles & Keith
Almond-Toe Stitch-Trim Loafers

The cream and black combination is undeniably chic.

Harrie Suiting Midaxi Skirt
French Connection
Harrie Suiting Midaxi Skirt

Add in a cosy black knit and this is the perfect autumn look.

Wool Cashmere Blend Line Jumper | Cream
Jigsaw
Wool Cashmere Blend Line Jumper | Cream

The contrast stitching is such a nice touch.

Plain Knit Top With Gold Button
ZARA
Plain Knit Top With Gold Button

This whole look has my full attention.

3. DEEP BROWN

Brown Collage

Shop Deep Brown

Textured Buckle Coat
M&S Collection
Textured Buckle Coat

This designer-passing style is destined to sell out quickly. Note it comes oversized, so size down for a neater silhouette.

Tailored Button-Front Waistcoat
By Anthropologie
Tailored Button-Front Waistcoat

Waistcoats continue to be a key player in our wardrobes through the autumn months.

Acetate Frame Sunglasses
Mango
Acetate Frame Sunglasses

No matter the season, a pair of sleek sunglasses will always complete a look.

Leather Riding Boots
& Other Stories
Leather Riding Boots

Bring your summer skirts and dresses into the new season with the addition of knee-high boots.

Halo Cashmere Cardigan | Ginger
Jigsaw
Halo Cashmere Cardigan

Made from sumptuous cashmere.

Round Neck Ruched Midaxi Column Dress
M&S Collection
Round Neck Ruched Midaxi Column Dress

From the elevated shade to the understated design, this simple dress is sure to induce compliments.

Balloon Blazer
ZARA
Balloon Blazer

The shape of this blazer is so striking.

4. KHAKI GREEN

Green Collage

Shop Khaki Green:

Snap-Button Trench Coat - Khaki Green - Arket Gb
Arket
Snap-Button Trench Coat

Ready your wardrobe for the incoming weather with this practical yet chic trench coat.

Samsoe Samsoe Sacrane Rib Knit Maxi Dress
Samsoe Samsoe
Sacrane Rib Knit Maxi Dress

Just add brown boots.

Wool Scarf Jumper - Khaki Green - Arket Gb
Arket
Wool Scarf Jumper

Scarf jumpers are everywhere right now, but I think this is the best of the best.

Melie Bianco Woven Shoulder Bag
Melie Bianco
Woven Shoulder Bag

Melie Bianco's speciality is creating bags that look at least three times the price tag.

The Boyfriend: Brushed, Olive Green
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Brushed

All year round a great shirt can be relied upon.

Topshop Twill Nylon Bomber Jacket in Khaki
Topshop
Twill Nylon Bomber Jacket in Khaki

A coat that is destined to be worn on repeat.

Khaki Premium High Waisted Wide Leg Trousers
River Island
Khaki Premium High Waisted Wide Leg Trousers

The pleating and cut makes this pair feels so premium.

5. VIBRANT RED

Red Collage

Shop Vibrant Red:

Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper
COS
Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper

Cosy, chic and ready for the new season.

Red Leather Mini Bucket Bag
ZARA
Red Leather Mini Bucket Bag

I've had this on my wish list since it first released.

Topshop Faux Leather Jacket With Centre Front Zip in Red
Topshop
Faux Leather Jacket With Centre Front Zip in Red

This is destined to sell out quickly.

Crease-Leg Trousers
H&M
Crease-Leg Trousers

Bold shades will instantly revitalise your wardrobe.

Red Soft Knit Crew Neck Cardigan
New Look
Red Soft Knit Crew Neck Cardigan

Classic, useful and already sitting in my basket.

Mesh Ballet Flats
& Other Stories
Mesh Ballet Flats

Flat shoes continue to be a favourite amongst fashion people.

Pleated Midi Skirt
MANGO
Pleated Midi Skirt

Think of all the ways you'll wear this dress, from with a simple T-shirt and trainers, to elegant evenings out.

6. DARK GREY

Grey Collage

Shop Dark Grey:

Wool-Blend Funnel-Collar Coat
& Other Stories
Wool-Blend Funnel-Collar Coat

The neckline of this coat is sublime.

Draped Bodycon Dress
H&M
Draped Bodycon Dress

I've personally tried on this dress and can confirm it is oh-so flattering.

Mid Rise Tailored Wide Leg Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch
Mid Rise Tailored Wide Leg Pant

Abercrombie's tailoring comes highly rated.

Knitted Cardigan
H&M
Knitted Cardigan

Throw around you shoulders now, or cuddle up in this cosy knit when the weather shifts.

Eva Denim Maxi Skirt
Hush
Eva Denim Maxi Skirt

A great denim skirt will work hard all year round.

Oversized Wool Blazer
& Other Stories
Oversized Wool Blazer

Take your tailoring into the colder months with this chic wool blazer.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

