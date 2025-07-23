Stop Attempting to Navigate Zara—I, an Expert, Dug Up All the New Items Worth Buying

Everyone knows that if you know how to find it, Zara has good—sometimes even great—stuff. There's just one problem: Most people either don't know how to navigate the retailer's website or don't want to. I hear it all the time, and while I don't personally get it (the product styling and occasional Steven Meisel campaign keep me coming back for more), I can see why those with limited time and patience might find the immense selection and various lines confusing to maneuver. Fortunately for anyone who feels that way, I exist.
I've been shopping at Zara for over a decade now, and I know the ins and outs of its website like the back of my hand. (Every year, when the brand refreshes the style of the site after its annual sale, I take special time to get reacquainted.) I know which days of the week the brand drops a fresh batch of new arrivals. I know that ZW Collection is the highest-quality and most style-centric line, apart from Studio, and I know how to tell which items will meet or exceed expectations when they arrive and which won't. I know to always check the Home section for loungewear that can double as ready-to-wear, and the lingerie section for 100% silk sets that look like designer. Every Zara trick in the book? I know it. And I've used them all to curate the shopping list below, which includes all the new items worth buying ahead of fall.
Ahead, shop a Zara expert's guide to the best early fall Zara shopping in 2025. No fuss and no stress. Just really chic stuff.
100% Linen Bomber Jacket Zw Collection
This jacket's sporty but sleek appearance makes it a must-buy. It's also made of linen, so you can wear it even in warm weather. Style it with white trousers and a long necklace.
Washed Cotton T-Shirt
The perfect pop of color. Plus, the longer sleeves make this tee feel special and expensive.
Pack of Rigid Bracelets
All the bracelets you could ever want, all in one multipack.
ZW Collection Linen Blend Double Breasted Blazer
Just a really great, crisp blazer.
Crackle-Effect City Bag
There's something so chic about a trapezoid bag.
I've seen a ton of people talking about this ribbon-knit top on IG.
Combination Knit Dress
The peek-a-boo lace gets me every time.
Leather Cord Stone Necklace
This necklace will make every outfit look more stylized.
I didn't know I needed a navy-blue tank until I saw this outfit.
Embroidered Lace Bermuda Shorts Limited Edition
These are so fun, especially for end-of-summer vacations.
Braided Shoes With Laces
Suede Leather Jacket ZW Collection Limited Edition
The perfect early fall suede jacket—secured.
Animal Print Viscose Scarf
There are so many ways to style a scarf like this.
Off-the-Shoulder Knit Top
During the day, style this dress with boots or flat sandals for a casual look, and then turn it up by switching into heels for nighttime.
Split Leather Flat Toe Loop Sandals
Combination Textured Top
The texture on this top is so unique.
Textured Embroidered Lace Dress
Metallic Mesh Fringe Mini Bag
What would you keep inside?
ZW Collection Flared Midi Skirt
Limoncello yellow is the new butter yellow.
Just a good tank. Period.
Patent Wedge Sandals
This bag is so fun and playful.
Limited Edition Floral Embroidery and Lace Shorts
I'll do anything for a lace-trim pair of shorts.
100% Linen Dress ZW Collection
The world's easiest dress.
Beaded Strap Sandals
Not your average flip-flops.
ZW Collection Balloon Poplin Top
A voluminous top that looks far more expensive than $60.