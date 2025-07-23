Stop Attempting to Navigate Zara—I, an Expert, Dug Up All the New Items Worth Buying

Twenty-seven of them, to be exact.

Two images of new arrivals from Zara for pre-fall 2025.
(Image credit: Zara)
By
published
in News

Everyone knows that if you know how to find it, Zara has good—sometimes even great—stuff. There's just one problem: Most people either don't know how to navigate the retailer's website or don't want to. I hear it all the time, and while I don't personally get it (the product styling and occasional Steven Meisel campaign keep me coming back for more), I can see why those with limited time and patience might find the immense selection and various lines confusing to maneuver. Fortunately for anyone who feels that way, I exist.

I've been shopping at Zara for over a decade now, and I know the ins and outs of its website like the back of my hand. (Every year, when the brand refreshes the style of the site after its annual sale, I take special time to get reacquainted.) I know which days of the week the brand drops a fresh batch of new arrivals. I know that ZW Collection is the highest-quality and most style-centric line, apart from Studio, and I know how to tell which items will meet or exceed expectations when they arrive and which won't. I know to always check the Home section for loungewear that can double as ready-to-wear, and the lingerie section for 100% silk sets that look like designer. Every Zara trick in the book? I know it. And I've used them all to curate the shopping list below, which includes all the new items worth buying ahead of fall.

Ahead, shop a Zara expert's guide to the best early fall Zara shopping in 2025. No fuss and no stress. Just really chic stuff.

100% Linen Bomber Jacket Zw Collection
ZARA
100% Linen Bomber Jacket Zw Collection

This jacket's sporty but sleek appearance makes it a must-buy. It's also made of linen, so you can wear it even in warm weather. Style it with white trousers and a long necklace.

Washed Cotton T-Shirt
ZARA
Washed Cotton T-Shirt

The perfect pop of color. Plus, the longer sleeves make this tee feel special and expensive.

Pack of Rigid Bracelets
ZARA
Pack of Rigid Bracelets

All the bracelets you could ever want, all in one multipack.

Zw Collection Linen Blend Double Breasted Blazer
ZARA
ZW Collection Linen Blend Double Breasted Blazer

Just a really great, crisp blazer.

Crackle-Effect City Bag
ZARA
Crackle-Effect City Bag

There's something so chic about a trapezoid bag.

Ribbon Knit Top
ZARA
Ribbon Knit Top

I've seen a ton of people talking about this ribbon-knit top on IG.

Combination Knit Dress
ZARA
Combination Knit Dress

The peek-a-boo lace gets me every time.

Leather Cord Stone Necklace
ZARA
Leather Cord Stone Necklace

This necklace will make every outfit look more stylized.

Strappy Knit Top
ZARA
Strappy Knit Top

I didn't know I needed a navy-blue tank until I saw this outfit.

Embroidered Lace Bermuda Shorts Limited Edition
ZARA
Embroidered Lace Bermuda Shorts Limited Edition

These are so fun, especially for end-of-summer vacations.

Braided Shoes With Laces
ZARA
Braided Shoes With Laces

I'm obsessed.

Suede Leather Jacket Zw Collection Limited Edition
ZARA
Suede Leather Jacket ZW Collection Limited Edition

The perfect early fall suede jacket—secured.

Animal Print Viscose Scarf
ZARA
Animal Print Viscose Scarf

There are so many ways to style a scarf like this.

Off-The-Shoulder Knit Top
ZARA
Off-the-Shoulder Knit Top

Hello, beautiful.

Textured Maxi Dress
ZARA
Textured Maxi Dress

During the day, style this dress with boots or flat sandals for a casual look, and then turn it up by switching into heels for nighttime.

Split Leather Flat Toe Loop Sandals
ZARA
Split Leather Flat Toe Loop Sandals

This color is so rich.

Combination Textured Top
ZARA
Combination Textured Top

The texture on this top is so unique.

Textured Embroidered Lace Dress
ZARA
Textured Embroidered Lace Dress

A boho masterpiece.

Metallic Mesh Fringe Mini Bag
ZARA
Metallic Mesh Fringe Mini Bag

What would you keep inside?

Zw Collection Flared Midi Skirt
ZARA
ZW Collection Flared Midi Skirt

Limoncello yellow is the new butter yellow.

Ribbed Lace T-Shirt
ZARA
Ribbed Lace T-Shirt

Just a good tank. Period.

Patent Wedge Sandals
ZARA
Patent Wedge Sandals

Comfortable and chic.

Beaded Fan Bag
ZARA
Beaded Fan Bag

This bag is so fun and playful.

Limited Edition Floral Embroidery and Lace Shorts
ZARA
Limited Edition Floral Embroidery and Lace Shorts

I'll do anything for a lace-trim pair of shorts.

100% Linen Dress Zw Collection
ZARA
100% Linen Dress ZW Collection

The world's easiest dress.

Beaded Strap Sandals
ZARA
Beaded Strap Sandals

Not your average flip-flops.

Zw Collection Balloon Poplin Top
ZARA
ZW Collection Balloon Poplin Top

A voluminous top that looks far more expensive than $60.

Explore More:
Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸