Holy Ref! Holier COS! These 27 Finds Just Got Me So Excited for Fall (Sorry, Summer—I'm Over You)

It's not every day that you scroll through new arrivals and find great stuff. Trust me, I shop all day, every day (it is my job, after all), and most of the time, I'm lucky to find a handful of share-worthy deliveries. Today was one of those rare times, though, when I opened dozens of tabs to save pieces for later use. The brands responsible? COS and Reformation, two retailers that were competing for my attention all day.
At Ref, satin dresses and pants dominated, but not the kind you're probably picturing. The satin in these cases is heavy-duty, not flowy, with an elegant structure to it that makes any form it takes look expensive. Thick cashmere and wool sweaters for fall also arrived this week, each one more tempting than the next. At COS, the winning continued, with suede handbags and sneakers coming second only to outerwear, which ranged from barn coats to funnel-neck trenches. My shopping cart, as I'm sure you've already guessed, is filled to the brim, and I can't bear the idea of cutting a single item inside it. My guess? You'll have the same predicament.
For the best COS and Reformation items to buy for fall 2025, keep scrolling. And act fast—these pieces won't still be in stock come September.
Reformation
Elinda Dress
This dress plus sheer black tights and satin kitten heels has holiday 2025 written all over it.
COS
Marais Bowling Bag in Suede
This bag looks so pricey I almost didn't believe it costs less than $200.
These are comfier and chicer than most jeans. Just saying.
Reformation
Inez Pump
I simply need a pair immediately. No ifs, ands, or buts about it.
COS
Gallery Tote Bag
My most worn bags are from COS, so I will be buying this one.
COS
Boiled-Wool Midi Dress
This dress can be worn in so many ways, including forward and backward. Style it with an oversize tee underneath and red flip-flops to get an outfit straight out of The Row's lookbook or without adding a long cord necklace. For more ideas, follow Cassandra Lanrick on IG.
COS
Reprise Straight-Leg Jeans
You're cute, jeans.
COS
Classic Suede Belt
This belt is truly a masterpiece.
Reformation
Olina Cropped Pant
These can go from casual to formal with just a few easy tweaks.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.