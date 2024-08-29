Trust Me, This Designer-Passing High Street Coat Is An Instant Best Seller

As we call a close to August many of us are avidly soaking up the last of the summer sun before the new season arrives. And whilst I hope the warm weather continues, I feel it's my duty to interrupt with an autumn update you'll want to hear about. The high street has already primed its shelves with new season wares, and I've spotted an expensive-looking jacket that deserves all your attention.

(Image credit: Marks & Spencer)

For autumn 2024, it's Marks & Spencer that is heading up the seasonal shift, with a designer-passing textured coat that I've already added to basket. As you know, the editors at Who What Wear UK have a particular talent for seeking out gems on the high street that have a high price tag look, but are actually affordable finds. And with our experience, we know that these pieces are notorious for selling out quickly, even if the autumn chill is yet to set in.

(Image credit: Marks & Spencer)

Last year, the brand produced a similar style in a deep brown shade which sold out as quickly as it arrived, and for autumn 2024 M&S brings it back in a versatile beige. The coat itself has a textured outer shell, bringing a cosy finish to a seriously chic design. Alongside you'll find popper closures as well as brushed metal flip fastenings to secure your coat when a chilly breeze passes through. The silhouette is oversized to allow you to layer up with plenty of knits as the temperatures steadily drop, or simply throw over a T-shirt for the milder days.

The added brilliance of the style comes in its versatility, as it can easily be styled over jeans and boots, paired with tailoring and autumn-ready loafers, or layered over an evening dress, covering all your dressing needs for the coming months. Through autumn, winter and spring, the elegant silhouette is sure to be one you reach for time and time again.

Keep scrolling to shop the M&S textured buckle coat, and explore more expensive-looking coats on the high street right now.

SHOP THE MARKS & SPENCER TEXTURED BUCKLE COAT:

M&S Collection Textured Buckle Coat £75 SHOP NOW I'm already thinking of all the ways I'll wear it this year.

Shop More Expensive-Looking High Street Coats:

Arket Double-Face Wrap Coat £189 SHOP NOW I've already created 3 outfits I'd wear this coat with.

H&M Double-Breasted Trench Coat £75 SHOP NOW Trench coats are back for autumn, and this mole shade is particularly elevated.

MANGO Handmade Oversized Wool Coat £140 SHOP NOW Mango is known for excellent outerwear, and this handmade style proves it.

M&S Collection Borg Suedette Jacket £55 SHOP NOW Another excellent style from M&S.

Whistles Faux Fur Aviator £219 SHOP NOW Cosy, chic and sure to feature in your outfit builds every autumn and winter.

COS Tailored Herringbone Wool Coat £300 SHOP NOW So timeless.

& Other Stories Asymmetric Wool-Blend Cape £275 SHOP NOW Cape-style coats have made a major comeback in recent years, and & Other Stories detachable style is a versatile take on the trend.