They say you can tell a lot about a person by their shoes. Practical, pretty, expensive, extroverted—you'd be surprised at how much people judge your footwear choices. I know this be true as I have a chronic "ugly" shoe obsession that has led many a man into repulsion and disgust from the Margiela Tabis, witchy boots or furry clogs that I've adorned my feet with.
Each season brings with it new shoe trends, and not always are they controversial, in fact usually the most popular are the most wearable styles. This being said, by very nature, trends come and go, as such each new year brings some shoes that are newer, cooler and more 'in-demand' than others. It goes without saying, all should just wear the items they love, but if you're wanting to know the footwear that's most trending for spring 2026, you've come to the right place.
I've sat front row at London,Paris and Copenhagen fashion week to study the runways, I've scrolled and searched Instagram and TikTok for the online trends as if it were my job (oh wait, it is!) and I've examined the streets of the best dressed cities in the world to see what people are actually wearing, so am well and truly able to predict what's about to be hot, and what's—well, not. And with that, see the five shoe trends I predict are starting to feel dated, and the similar styles that are set to replace them.
5 Dated Shoe Trends For Spring 2026
1. "Out": Chunky Loafers
"In": Derbies
Style Notes: From Celine to Lemaire, derby shoes are taking over as the fashion person's spring silhouette. As we've seen for a while now with loafers, the mood is shifting away from chunky styles, with a preference for slimmer, softer pieces. The Celine derbies pictured here are the classic flat pair, but they also offer a heeled version that looks like a hybrid of an Oxford brogue and a ballet flat, with an almost Victorian aesthetic. Easy to style with jeans in the transitional period between spring and summer, but also perfect with a breezy skirt or dress and socks, trust me when I say, everyone will be wearing these soon.
Shop the Look:
CELINE
Ballet Lace-Up Shoe in Lambskin
These are those in the photo, and the ones on many editor's wish lists right now.
MANGO
Lace-Up Leather Shoes
If your bank balance won't allow for the Celine styles, these are a great alternative.
Soeur
Brown Orso Derbies
Stunning Soeur in dark brown!
Lemaire
Souris 55 Leather Derby Pumps in White - Lemaire
Lemaire have been designing derby shoes for years, and have flat and heeled options.
2. "Out": Slides
"In": Jelly Shoes
Style Notes: Whilst slides used to be top of the packing list for a summer holiday, now it's all about flip flops and jelly shoes. Where fashion people do tend to wear flip flops outside of the beach, they offer no structure, so jelly shoes are a great alternative. They started trending last year with the buckle up styles, as well as these pictured caged flats, but now the plastic jelly material has been seen across many silhouettes on the S/S26 runways. Kitten heels and wedges at Farm Rio, Mary Jane ballet flats at Jimmy Choo, and most controversially, the Chloe 'princess' slipper mules.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Jelly Ballet Flats
I really love the colour of this H&M pair.
Farm Rio
Rob Thong Sandals in Orange - Farm Rio
For a pop of colour...
M&S
Flat Jelly Shoes
I have these and I just know how much they'll get worn this summer.