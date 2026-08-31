Ever one to practice what I preach, as I'm sat writing to about the accessory trends for autumn/winter 26, I'm wearing an extra-large black leather belt with a silver medallion sat front and centre... But more on the cowboy chic trend later! As well as the western trend, there's over-the-elbow leather gloves (great for keeping warm once the cold weather rolls around), extra-large boho jewellery that gives off the impression that you may, in fact, be able to tell fortunes, and socks that draw the eye straight down. The bottom line? More is more, this season.
Perhaps the trend causing the most calamity is that bags that simply don't close. Is it cool not to care if your belongings simply scatter across the pavement or have we simply run out of ways to wear our favourite accessory? In reality, there's hidden compartments to keep the vally's safe and sound—sorry to ruin the illusion. And we're still big into bloom brooches, perhaps the easiest way to elevate even a boring, sorry, staple, blazer.
Yet with each accessory trend comes the ability to not only make an outfit more interesting, but also entirely your own. Add opera gloves to a white shirt and jeans and it's suddenly far more suave. Swap those for bold bohemian jewellery and you could swan off to Ibiza at a moment's notice. Or tie on a leather triangle scarf (an old favourite in a new fabric) and suddenly that staple look feels instantly fresh. Scroll on below to see which camp you fall into.
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The 7 Biggest Accessory Trends for Autumn/Winter 26:
1. Falling Open Bags
Style Notes: My favourite C-word? Controversial, of course. And if you've spied our Worn Weird series—where Deputy Editor Rebecca Rhys-Evans spotlights the freakiest fashion trends, divisive enough to get the group chat going—you'll know we love to talk about the unusual. For A/W26, that looks a lot like the absolutely impractical, always-open bag loved by many a famous fashion house. Take Balenciaga's Rodeo, Fendi's Peekaboo and Loewe's Amazona 180 as proof. Whether you're going open to skip the zips, making space for some furry friends à la Paloma Wool, or simply hiding your valuables elsewhere (a lot of these bags have hidden compartments FYI), being out is in.
Shop the Trend:
LOEWE
Amazona 180 Small Leather Shoulder Bag
FENDI
Peekaboo ISeeU Medium
Tory Burch
Petite Lee Radziwill Double Bag in Black
2. Triangle Scarves Turn Leather
Style Notes: Cast your mind back two winters and thetiny triangle cashmere scarf was the accessory everyone was reaching for. Now, as with any great trend, it's back in rotation. Although, this time, in leather with Givenchy, Nanushka, Time and Niccolò Pasqualetti all adding a tougher spin to the triangle. Whether you wear it tied forwards or back is totally up to you.
Shop the Trend:
ARKET
Leather Triangle Scarf
Mint Velvet
Pure Suede Triangle Neck Scarf, Brown Camel
SEA
Caitlin Leather Scarf
3. Blooming Brooches
Style Notes: Did you manage to get your hands on the Tory Burch flower tank? No? Well, the good news is the bloom brooch trend hasn't lost any steam as we shift from summer into autumn, cropping up on the runways of Chanel, Pedro Del Hierro, Juan Vidal, Sergio Hudson and more, with everything from extra-large carnations to singular stems sitting upon a lapel. No blazer, shirt or tee will feel quite as fresh without one.
Shop the Trend:
By Malene Birger
Henna Brooch
MANGO
Floral Brooch With Crystal Details
MALIPARMI
Maliparmi Floral Beaded Brooch Set
4. Cool Cowboy
Style Notes: Yes, cowboy boots have been in fashion for what feels like forever, but for A/W26, we're taking an even wider step towards the Wild West. Think horse belts by Chloé, sharp cowboy hats from Jean Paul Gaultier, lots of leather fringing led by Ralph Lauren and Simon Miller, and a big love for the bandana at Agnès B. All seamlessly stackable or easily worn alone. Giddy up, cowboy.
Shop the Trend:
Stetson
Stetson Wool Western Hat, Black
RALPH LAUREN
Rodeo-Buckle Vachetta Leather Wide Belt
M&S
Satin Printed Scarf
5. All Eyes On Socks
Style Notes: Not all accessory trends require heavy investment or a whole new personality to step into it. Enter: bold, bright and attention-grabbing socks in every which way, be it vibrant colours, statement prints or all-over embellishment. Prada, Maikarfi, Isabel Marant and Dries Van Noten being just a handful of brands putting their best feet forward.
Shop the Trend:
Miu Miu
Silk Socks
Alanui
Alanui Bandana Paisley Jacquard Socks
Uniqlo
Colourful 50 Socks
5. Giant Bohemian Jewellery
Style Notes: Ask any boho girl about the trend cycle of gold-tone jewellery, extra-large bangles and any pendant that resembles a fish, feather or tooth and she's sure to tell you it never went away. Personal style is eternal, after all. Look to the runways, however, and you'll spy an abundance of bohemian-ready pieces, from chunky ceramic beaded necklaces to bold bracelets. And if you aren't quite ready to channel Sienna Miller or Florence Welch, there's plenty of other AW/26 jewellery trends to tap into.
Shop the Trend:
ZIMMERMANN
Plume Gold-Plated Earrings
ZARA
Ceramic Bead Cord Necklace
Julietta
Rhodium-Plated Nera Cuff With Black Onyx
7. Over The Elbow Gloves
Style Notes: Of course, it's autumn, and so the cosy winter warmers are aplenty: trapper hats, faux fur and opera gloves, in especially sharp focus for Autumn/Winter 26 . Up and over the elbow for extra warmth and crafted from leather in almost any colour, be it rich olive at Zimmermann, classic black at Boss, Mugler's slate grey or Max Mara's burgundy suede. If you feel like you're having fashion déjà vu, don't fret, for they also stuck out across the SS/26 catwalks. The love affair for long gloves is showing no sign of letting up.
Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor whose work spans runway reviews, style news, shopping edits and long-form features for leading titles including Marie Claire, Glamour, Stylist, Grazia, Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue Business and Who What Wear. She is also the founder of Grounded, an independent magazine exploring the wellness world through expert guest editors. At Who What Wear UK, Lauren is known for her trend spotting, curated shopping guides and Fashion Week reporting. When she’s not travelling, she’s likely working from a far-flung coffee shop while searching for a sunnier place to call home.