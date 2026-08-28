While there may be whispers of yet another heatwave heading our way come September, the minute the heavens opened last week and our scorched gardens got their first taste of rain in what felt like a decade we made the call—autumn is officially on its way.
And, it turns out we weren't the only ones potentially prematurely packing away our summer stalwarts in August, because one quick scroll of Instagram has confirmed that some of our favourite It-girls have already been dipping into their new season wardrobes. Far from feeling devastated by summer's unexpectedly swift exit, however, we're more than ready to welcome the arrival of sweater weather (38°C in the middle of London during rush hour will do that to a girl) and indulge in some of these autumn trends.
Keen to get in on that early transitional season action and maximise your autumn buys? Keep scrolling to see which trends eight of the very best wardrobes are already championing for the season ahead.
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8 It Girl-Approved Trends for Autumn 2026
1. Knitted Polo Shirts
Style notes:Rugby shirts have been big news over the last few months, but as we move into autumn a more elegant, more refined take on the look comes to the fore. Whether you've been invested in its bulkier, sportier iteration of late or are coming to the look with fresh eyes, this season's style is an undeniably easy way to elevate your knitwear game. Long sleeves keep things a bit more casual, while short t-shirt sleeves and a more fitted silhouette render it a great workwear or dinner option. Layered over a long-sleeve tee is a perfect way to relax the look for Sunday brunch.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Oversized Polo Shirt
The black stripe and button-less collar make this a great officewear option.
Zara
Striped Short Sleeve Knit Polo Shirt
We're all still obsessed with red, right?
Miu Miu
Cashmere Knit Polo Shirt
It's giving grandpa goes to golf, but in the very chicest way.
TWP
Ss Polo Cashmere-Knitted Polo Shirt
The longer, boxy fit of this sleeve makes for a particularly cool layering piece.
COS
Shrunken Wool-Blend Polo Shirt
Such a timeless take on the trend, and it looks great with winter whites.
2. Turned-Up Cuffs
Style notes: Sometimes the hottest new trends are stand-out statements, but sometimes they're much more subtle design details that feel a lot easier to incorporate into your wardrobe. This autumn's styling tweak comes in the form of a turned-up cuff, with everyone from The Frankie Shop and Max Mara through to Damson Madder and ASOS tapping into the flipped wrist. Crucially this is not just about rolling any old sleeve, but rather about the lining showing off a contrast colour, a fun print, or, ideally, both.
Shop the Trend:
The Frankie Shop
Rimont Shirt Jacket
This might be one of our favourite jackets of the season.
Nobody's Child
Navy Tartan Trim Country Jacket
Kind of besotted with this neck tie.
Damson Madder
Mercedes Bow Reversible Trench
A reversible coat automatically makes this contrast cuff viable.
Max Mara
Reversible Pure Wool Coat
Another reversible masterpiece. Just think of the cost per wear..
ASOS Design
Denim Oversized Jacket With Check Print Cuff Detail
Super deep cuffs give a contemporary twist to this otherwise staple piece.
3. Layered Sarongs
Style notes: If you found yourself on a beach (or even just scrolling Instagram) at any point this summer, we'd hazard a guess that you came across at least one scarf-tied sarong. Possibly sixteen. So ubiquitous has the style been this season, it should come as no surprise that despite traditionally being a fair weather staple it is confidently nudging its way into our autumn wardrobes. Of course, it goes without saying that we're not just keeping on our bikinis and braving the breeze. Swapping the swimwear for, well, your regular autumn wardrobe; this is one of those gold dust trends that doesn't require anything of a style overhaul. Wear atop your favourite black trousers, your go-to jeans, or even your favourite midi dress for a fresh update.
Shop the Trend:
Arket
Silk Fringe Scarf
Fringe accents are a great way to soften the look.
Dries Van Noten
Floral-Printed Satin Scarf
An XL scarf with mixed prints adds unparalleled drama.
H&M
Fringed Triangle Scarf
This long, delicate fringing makes it perfect for an evening wear update.
ASOS Design
Spliced Print Large Scarf With Horses and Stripes
Blue, red and brown is such a beautiful yet rare colour combination.
Free People
Bali Lace Sarong
Such a beautiful weight and drape.
4. Red Outerwear
Style notes: Here I am, banging that 'red trend!' drum once again. But bang I must, until this colour fades from our radar. As it is, red is still very much a top priority when it comes to go-to hues, and if there's anything we've not been buying over this heatwave-filled summer it's outerwear. So perhaps the incoming onslaught of red coats should come as no surprise, as they're perhaps the only thing in our wardrobes yet to get the rouge treatment. Technical jackets reign supreme, but trench coats and woollen styles with exaggerated shapes come in a very close second.
Shop the Trend:
Róhe
Cotton-Blend Trench Coat
The fluted sleeves and flared body give great movement.
Loewe
Leather-Trimmed Anagram-Embroidered Cropped Cotton and Silk-Blend Gabardine Jacket
It doesn't get much cooler.
Mango
100% Wool High-Neck Coat
A great option as we move deeper into autumn/winter.
John Lewis
Single Breasted Cotton Blend Car Coat
A trending colour via a timeless silhouette.
Fuchsia Shaw
The Arden Coat in Poppy
If you feel as though you're seeing this coat everywhere this season, you'd be right.
5. Double Sleeves
Style notes: Remember when your little brother used to wear a bold graphic t-shirt over a white long-sleeve to ride his skateboard to the park with friends in the early 00s? Copy it. Maybe not the skateboard (or maybe? Lime Bikes add up, you know), but definitely the double-tee. A super simple styling hack for effortless outfit elevation, the Avril Lavigne Sk8er Boi era is officially back and it might just be our favourite casual trend of 2026. True to our current era, however, this time around it's more about minimalism than bold graphics, with interesting colourways and the occasional stripe adding that visual texture.
Shop the Trend:
Acne Studios
Layered Jersey Top in White
This one is actually a triple threat.
Miu Miu
Layered Cotton Jersey T-Shirt
We love a designer buy we can wear every week.
Staud
Dillon Layered Striped Stretch Cotton-Jersey
Clashing colours never looked so harmonious.
Lioness
Oversized T-Shirt Overlay and Striped Long Sleeve Shirt
A great weekend throw-on.
Guest in Residence
Layer Cotton, Cashmere and Silk Blend T-Shirt
A super soft staple.
6. Aubergine Basics
Style notes: If I'm being honest, purple hasn't been on my sartorial radar for very long. Often a tricky hue to get right, it can span from feeling too bold and aggressive to just a little washed out and 'blah', but even I can't deny that it's about to be the colour of the season. With every designer label from Celine and Loewe to Balenciaga, Valentino and Prada championing the shade, it looks like tomato red may be facing a serious threat of dethronement among the fashion crowd this autumn. But for those who are a little tentative, we recommend a gentler approach via a warm shade of aubergine; less vibrant than violet, it's a much easier introduction and looks great with every wash of denim.
Shop the Trend:
Calvin Klein Collection
Celia Cropped Linen, Cashmere and Cotton-Blend Sweater
The shallow v-neck is going to be everywhere over the next few months.
Uniqlo
Ribbed Henley Neck Long Sleeve T-Shirt
The very definition of a timeless staple.
Cotton On
Cotton on All Day Crew in Plum Pusle
Your go-to denim's new best friend.
New Look
Bright Purple Midweight Crew Neck Jumper
This knit looks so much more premium than its price tag.
Allude
Cashmere Cardigan
A very gentle balloon sleeve elevates things no end.
7. Dressed-Down Party Skirts
Style notes: As we move away from summer and into autumn, the more impatient amongst us inevitably think straight ahead to party season. Sure Santa's deadline might not be for another few months, but with the arrival of knitwear comes that feeling of imminent celebrations—and there's little more sartorially celebratory than a seriously major party skirt. To make it feel more appropriate for the season (because, let's be honest, our social calendar isn't quite living up to December's chaos just yet) our favourite It girls have been swapping their camis for something a whole lot more casual, pairing their sheerest, sparkliest skirts with everything from bomber jackets and waterproofs to shirting and knitwear.
Sequin and feathers... With a knit? Yes, yes, and yes again.
ASOS Arrange
Disc Sequin Column Midi Skirt in Black
Is it bad that we want Christmas party season now?
Staud
Bead-Embellished Midi Skirt
The embellishment across this elongated sheer layer feels super contemporary.
Mango
Faux Leather Skirt With Lace Trim
Office to dinner with very little effort.
ASOS DESIGN
Lace Hem Sheer Midi Skirt
Pastel blue and olive is a winning colour combination this season.
8. Stand-Out Chartreuse
Style notes: It may sound more like a fancy word to call your platter of cheeses and cured meats, but chartreuse is actually a colour, and a very popular one at that right now. One of 2026's favourite shades, this acidic take on olive green has been referenced by every major designer from Saint Laurent to Prada, Erdem and Burberry, and with a summer of pastels almost behind us it's no surprise that the fashion set are kicking off the new season with this entirely more punchy pigment. Splashed across everything from dresses to trousers, knitwear to accessories, it's a guaranteed way to breathe new life into your look this autumn. Pair it with white denim during this early transitional period, before leaning into charcoals and browns, and of course colour-clash reds, once the leaves really start falling.
Shop the Trend:
Topshop
Barrel Trousers in Olive
Such a great shape.
Staud
Serrano Cashmere Sweater
The very softest cashmere.
La Ligne
Noemi Gathered Recycled-Crepe Midi Dress
Perfect for those lucky enough to have September holiday plans.