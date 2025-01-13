This Controversial Bikini Trend Has Divided Lisa's Instagram Comments
Logo mania was one of the most defining trends of the late 1990s and early 2000s. Designer monograms were slapped on almost anything you could think of, from handbags and belts to jackets and hats. A quarter of a century later, the trend has refused to fade away, even with the surge of quiet luxury.
Case in point: Blackpink's Lisa just shared photos from a tropical vacation where she donned a Louis Vuitton logo bikini. Her choice of a revealing swimsuit with an eye-catching logo has left commenters divided, but there's no doubt that her Instagram post is going viral with nine million likes and over 70,000 comments.
Fashion lovers seem to be divided into two camps lately: those who love some flashiness and those who are all in on a logo-less world. As with every other fashion dilemma, there are no right or wrong answers. It always comes down to wearing what you like and what you feel comfortable in.
On Lisa: Louis Vuitton bikini
