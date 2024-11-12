The Elegant Top Trend Stylish Women in New York Are Wearing With Jeans and Skirts This Winter

I always find this time of year a little tricky to dress for. With a new moody energy sweeping the style scene, the fresh cotton garments that I reached for all summer simply feel out of place come the turn of the season. Craving a wardrobe refresh that's in line with the darker side of winter, I'm newly inspired to adopt the elegant lace blouse trend, which is suddenly everywhere.

Simultaneously sultry and sophisticated, these chic blouses have a gothic undertone that so perfectly suits this point in the year. Whether you choose to wear yours with jeans, a skirt or wide-leg trousers, a lace blouse is an outfit-altering garment that can direct the entire feel of a winter look.

Influencer wears a lace blouse

(Image credit: @vivianyrl)

Whilst we often see lace dresses balloon in popularity across party seasons, this top take offers a wearable version of the lace fashion trend that makes incorporating the fabric into your daily styling so much easier. Styling well with flared jeans or denim skirts for a boho-inspired silhouette, this elegant item also looks supremely stylish when worn with a black maxi skirt, or styled with plenty of ruffles for a lavish finish.

Influencer wears a lace blouse

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

A hero item in Chloé's editor-favourite autumn/winter 2024 runway show earlier this year, lace blouses populated the collection contributing a romantic payoff to the boho-inspired edit.

Chloé A/W 24 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Since Chloé's runway show in February, brands have been quick to emulate the winning silhouette. Whilst Chloé's styles live rent-free in my mind, I've also been charmed by some chic high street styles from the likes of H&M and & Other Stories. Read on to discover our edit of the best lace blouses to shop right now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST LACE BLOUSES:

Flounce-Trimmed Lace Blouse
H&M
Flounce-Trimmed Lace Blouse

Trust me—this won't be in stock for much longer.

Lace Embroidered Tie Neck Blouse
Marks & Spencer
Lace Embroidered Tie Neck Blouse

This looks much more expensive than it actually is.

Nell Knit Top
Reformation
Nell Knit Top

Style this with a leather skirt for a chic, evening-ready look.

Semi-Sheer Lace Blouse
Massimo Dutti
Semi-Sheer Lace Blouse

Style with denim for an elegant daily outfit.

Sheila Blouse - Ecru - Recycled Polyamide - Sézane
Sezane
Sheila Blouse

This also comes in a fresh lilac shade.

Ruffled Lace Blouse
Bode
Ruffled Lace Blouse

The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this season.

Puff-Sleeve Lace Top
& Other Stories
Puff-Sleeve Lace Top

The puff-sleeve design gives this an elegant edge.

chloe,

Chloé
Heritage V-Neck Lace Top

Fashion people can't get enough of Chloé's boho-inspired collection

Tie-Detailed Velvet-Trimmed Lace Blouse
Frame
Tie-Detailed Velvet-Trimmed Lace Blouse

This vampy blouse is perfect for winter evening styling.

