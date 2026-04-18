Fashion's Best Dressed are One Step Ahead, and Already Wearing These 7 Summer Trends Now
Summer is just around the corner, but that doesn't mean we can't start dressing for the warmer weather now. These are the 7 summer pieces that you can start wearing in spring to stay one step of the trends.
It felt like we were contending with the longest winter in history until spring decided to make a tentative appearance a couple of months ago. While it hasn't exactly been the "dust off the barbecue and open the pub gardens" weather we've been hoping for, it is marginally warmer and brighter for longer, a sure sign that summer is just around the corner. But then that raises the question, what should we actually wear in the interim?
Caught between sunny, sandal weather and breezy, chilly winds, the transition between spring and summer is trickier to dress for than we admit. Most days a summery dress and a warm jacket will suffice, but repeating the same outfit formula can feel, well, samey. So, what do fashion insiders wear for spring that is both fashionable and functional? The answer is summer trends.
No, this is not to imply that it's worth freezing in flip flops, or shelving your cosy cardigans in favour of linen shirts quite yet, but there are a handful of summer trends that are perfect for the "in-between", and they happen to pair effortlessly with the more practical elements of our spring wardrobes like fine knits, tailoring and closed toe shoes.
So, if you're struggling with outfit inspiration for the next couple months until things really heat up, keep scrolling to see the 7 summer 2026 trends that fashion insiders have already started wearing to get ahead of the crowd. You may be pleasantly surprised.
The 7 Summer 2026 Trends to Wear Now, According to a Fashion Editor
1. Tank Dresses
Style Notes: Dress trends come and go with every season, but this spring we're going back to basics with an easy-to-wear style that is as comfortable as it is chic—tank dresses. Until it's hot enough to wear a tank top and linen trousers, tank dresses give a little more coverage but still look just as good with blazers, suede, bombers and biker jackets as their midriff-baring brethren. As soon as the temperatures rise, peel off the outerwear and wear with flat sandals and pendant necklaces a la Gabriela Hearst.
Shop Tank Dresses:
Khaite
Lex crocheted silk and cotton-blend midi dress
Elegant minimalism in the way only Khaite could do.
& Other Stories
Cotton Rib Midi Dress
& Other Stories do this perfect silhouette every year in different colours.
RAILS
Franca Dress - Cherry
I own this in black and red, and I'm keen to add another to my collection.
Gabriela Hearst
Elianor Fringe Knit Maxi Dress
Now this is a showstopper.
COS
Cotton-Silk Tank Dress
The perfect dress to slip into for slow weekends.
2. Utility Chic
Style Notes: This summer expect a belt and braces (and buckles) approach, as utility-core crops up again for another year. If it's a khaki piece with a cinched waist, metal hardware and plenty of pockets, it gets a resounding yes, as we move away from springs pretty pastels and floaty silhouettes into something more grounded and practical. While the weather is still a little grey, now is the perfect time to invest in outerwear like cargo jackets teamed with moto boots, and later in the year make the most out of the cool-girl combination of baggy shorts and flip flops.
Shop Utility:
H&M
Ponte Di Roma Jacket
No one will believe that this isn't designer.
ON
Woven Wide-Leg Pants
Im convinced you can wear these with everything from sandals to sneakers.