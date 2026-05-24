Colour-Blocking, Court Shoes, and 'New' Chanel—How The Press Tour Became the New Red Carpet
There is a new wave of celebrities who are just as known for their street style wardrobes as they are their on screen work. With haute couture no longer the reserve of just the runways, we take a look at how the celebs with the most memorable press tour-drobes became our outfit inspiration in 2026.
The Oscars, the Grammys, the Met Gala, the Baftas—it used to be that if we wanted to see runway pieces out in the wild, we would have to wait until awards season. The red carpet has long been considered an arbiter of style, and if celebrities wanted to make a name for themselves, the easiest way to do it would be with a carefully curated look. Remember Elizabeth Hurley's Versace 'safety pin' dress? Britney and Justin's double denim? Gwyneth Paltrow in Ralph Lauren, or Halle Berry in Elie Saab? You might not recall the awards show or the year, but the outfits are forever etched in our minds (for better, or for worse)—the very best kind of publicity.
After the 2026 Met Gala, my fellow editors and I were discussing our favourite looks and realised just how many were lacking the show factor we were hoping for. After the 90's and early noughties gave us such a wealth of red carpet moments that we still discuss 30 years later, today's feel a little bit, well, subdued in comparison. In an age of social media when fashion commentary is far more democratic and we don't have to wait 24 hours for newspapers and magazines to give us the first look at celebrity outfits, we expect a rolling supply of outfit inspiration—who, where, and wearing what? And so naturally, we've become just as fascinated by what A-listers are wearing off of the red carpet too.
But with off-duty wardrobes under intense paparazzi scrutiny, the role of a celebrity stylist now extends beyond gowns to crafting unforgettable street style looks too (see: Katie Holmes Khaite bra-digan, and Jennifer Lawrence in The Row), and these are the fashion moments that have the most influence on how we really dress today.
As a mix of both project promotion and a more casual dress code, the press tour wardrobe has become the new watercooler moment. Off of the back of Margot Robbie's run of red carpet dresses for the Wuthering Heights premiere, it was a Dilara Findikoglu corset and very low rise leather trousers on her way to a BBC interview that really had our full attention. So too did the recent arrivals to the Cannes film festival—with a relatively quiet run of red carpet outfits, it was the airport 'fits that we feverishly screenshotted to replicate with our own wardrobes (thank you, Daisy Edgar-Jones).
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So, now that our appetite for galas and gowns is waning and we are looking to celebrity street style to really get us talking (think Jacob Elordi's roster of Bottega bags, Zoe and Harry's couple dressing and whoever we have to thank for the recent spate of A-listers in wide-legs and loafers), we've rounded up the stars that have really mastered the art of the press tour-drobe in 2026. Hint: don't expect to see any double denim or swan dresses here.
Celebrities Who Have Mastered the Press Tour Wardrobe
Michaela Coel
Style Notes: UK audiences may remember Michaela Coel as the eccentric Tracy in Channel 4's Chewing Gum, but her introduction to the US has been an altogether more stylish affair. Working with stylist Nell Kalonji, Coel's recent run of looks to promote movie Mother Mary are every bit the contemporary fashion darling's dream. Loewe! Chanel! Celine! You can count on Michaela for fresh colour-blocking, exaggerated silhouettes and the buzzy accessories the rest of us can't get our hands on.
Shop Michaela's Style:
Loewe
Top in Stretch Viscose Blend
Ferragamo
Silk Trouser
CHANEL
Pumps
Loewe
Leather-Trimmed Cotton-Blend Wrap Skirt
Sarah Pidgeon
Style Notes: It was never going to be easy for Sarah Pidgeon to portray highly revered style icon Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. With such a loyal fanbase spanning both pop culture and fashion, she had the pressure of big shoes to fill both on and off screen, but after her well-received turn in FX's Love Story, Sarah has been warmly welcomed into the fashion fold overnight. How does her style differ from CBK? Expect updated classics (think barrel leg over straight jeans), killer heels, and a penchant for pops of colour.
Shop Sarah's Style:
Givenchy
Wool and Mohair Blazer in Black
AGOLDE
Luna Pieced High-Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Givenchy
Boudoir Bow Leather Mules in Red - Givenchy
Loewe
Small Amazona 180 Bag in Suede
Daisy Edgar Jones
Style Notes: It might have been Conall's chain that ended up being the sartorial star of 2020's Normal People, but since Daisy Edgar Jones wrapped on Swift Horses, you'll find her front row at Miu Miu or as the face of Boucheron. Stylist Dani Michelle also counts Kendall, Hailey and Cameron as clients, but her work with Daisy is all about easy layering, longline coats and plenty of ladylike polish. Expect the kind of wide-leg trousers, pointed court shoes and classic colour palette that you can recreate for everything from work to weekend.