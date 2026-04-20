As the temperature rises , it's become quite clear that I could use a little warm weather wardrobe refresh. I'm looking to wear light layers that I can throw on without a second thought and that mix and match seamlessly. In particular, I've been on the hunt for solid linen styles to carry me through the Spring and summer seasons. If you could also use a few light linen to tackle the upcoming heat, then you've landed in the perfect place. Nordstrom has always had such a robust collection of items, so I knew it was the right place to start my search. Ahead, shop the best linen items at Nordstrom broken down by category.
Yes, you read every word correctly. As a shopping editor, I strive to make filling out your major closet gaps as easily as possible. With that in mind, I scoured hundreds of linen items and brought you the best pants, shorts, skirts, dresses, and tops ahead. Keep scrolling to uncover your new favorite linen items for the months to come.
Best Nordstrom Linen Pants and Shorts
Open Edit
Linen Blend Wide Leg Pants
Madewell
Pull-On Linen Pants
Nordstrom
Linen Blend Drawstring Pants
Open Edit
Linen Blend Culottes
Madewell
Zoe Relaxed Straight Leg Linen Pants
Open Edit
Everyday Pleated Linen Blend Shorts
Madewell
Zoe Linen Shorts
Caslon®
Easy Wide Leg Linen Pants
Best Nordstrom Linen Tops
Caslon®
Casual Linen Button-Up Shirt
Madewell
Button Front Linen Shell Top
Open Edit
Sweetheart Neck Linen Blend Top
Reformation
Clarence Check Linen Top
Eileen Fisher
Classic Collar Elbow Sleeve Organic Linen Button-Up Shirt
WAYF
Blair Button Front Linen Blend Top
Treasure & Bond
Eyelet Linen Blend Top
MANGO
Linen Button-Up Shirt
SNDYS
Ismene Asymmetrical One Shoulder Linen & Cotton Blend Top
Madewell
Suki Sleeveless Linen Top
Madewell
Cinched Boatneck Sleeveless Linen Top
Haven Well Within
Linen Tie-Front Top
Open Edit
Square Neck Sleeveless Linen Blend Top
Best Nordstrom Linen Skirts and Dresses
Open Edit
Linen Blend Column Maxi Skirt
WAYF
Blair Linen Blend Midi Skirt