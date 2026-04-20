I Just Found So Many Great Linen Pieces On Nordstrom—These 32 Will Probably Sell Out First

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor's avatar
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Marina wears black tank top, white linen skirt, and black flip flops while posing for a picture.
(Image credit: @marina_torres)
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As the temperature rises , it's become quite clear that I could use a little warm weather wardrobe refresh. I'm looking to wear light layers that I can throw on without a second thought and that mix and match seamlessly. In particular, I've been on the hunt for solid linen styles to carry me through the Spring and summer seasons. If you could also use a few light linen to tackle the upcoming heat, then you've landed in the perfect place. Nordstrom has always had such a robust collection of items, so I knew it was the right place to start my search. Ahead, shop the best linen items at Nordstrom broken down by category.

Yes, you read every word correctly. As a shopping editor, I strive to make filling out your major closet gaps as easily as possible. With that in mind, I scoured hundreds of linen items and brought you the best pants, shorts, skirts, dresses, and tops ahead. Keep scrolling to uncover your new favorite linen items for the months to come.

Best Nordstrom Linen Pants and Shorts

Best Nordstrom Linen Tops

Best Nordstrom Linen Skirts and Dresses