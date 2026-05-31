I am firmly a proponent of summer jeans. Don't get me wrong, I love styling a cool Bermuda shorts outfit as much as the next person, and will happily embrace linen trousers when it's hot, but nothing gives the structure and classic appeal to an outfit in the way that jeans do—and that carries into summer.
For starters, there are so many pretty pieces to wear with jeans when the weather warms up, including sandals and breezy tops. And although some people are parking their jeans for summer skirt trends and anti-jeans trends, consider this my thesis defence for why it would be a mistake to kiss them goodbye until September. (I mean, even the most stylish French women have a rotation of summer jeans outfits.)
That being said, I will say that wearing jeans in summer comes down to finding the right pair of jeans, and there are some dated summer jeans trends worth pausing to make room for options that really hold their own during this part of the year.
Latest Videos From
You see, some jeans just aren't as compatible with summer looks as others. There are myriad reasons why this is the case with specific pairs, from silhouettes that have outstayed their welcome to subtler details, like colours or shapes that feel too stuffy for sunnier climes.
In 2026, we're moving away from black and dark brown jeans as buttermilk, cream and indigo take their place in this season's uniforms. As far as shapes go, the extreme silhouettes are fading, like baggy jeans and skinny jeans. Instead, fashion people are trading them in for gradually tapered wide-leg jeans and straight-leg denim.
So, if you, too, are a fan of wearing jeans during summer, or are curious about how to make them work, this selection of 5 dated trends (and their alternatives) is an excellent place to begin.
5 Dated Summer Jeans Trends and What to Wear Instead in 2026
1. Pausing On: Brown Jeans
Wearing Instead: Cream and Buttermilk Jeans
Style Notes: Chocolate brown had a great run, and I know it'll be back this autumn. However, whilst summer is here, I'm reaching for all-things lighter and subtler, especially with denim. Rather than cocoa-coloured jeans, or even bright white pairs, denim in a buttermilk or ecru tone is just so spot on. These shades are soft and warm and better reflect our surroundings this season.
Shop the Trend:
MANGO
Wide Leg Mid-Rise Jeans
Vanilla is the perfect shade, sitting between white and pale yellow.
COS
Patch-Pocket Straight-Leg Jeans
The front pockets are a nice detail that feel a little different.
Sézane
Le Crop - Mottled Ecru
Another warm white option with less of a yellow undertone.
2. Pausing On: High-Waisted Jeans
Wearing Instead: Bootcut
Style Notes: When it wasn't skinny jeans, I was wearing bootcut jeans as my trouser of choice growing up, and what a delight it is seeing them come back. Admittedly, they're much chicer now, and most come in a mid- or low-rise. Though I know a high-rise jean won't be going anywhere when the weather cools, something about a looser leg and lower waist is enticing for summer outfits. Pair it with a baby tee and heels, like Copenhagen-based content creator and dentist Ilirida Krasniqi has done, and you get a very fun, Y2K-inspired look.
Shop the Trend:
Levi's
Wedgie Bootcut Jeans
When it comes to classic styles, especially those having a revival, I always turn to Levi's first.
AGOLDE
Low-Rise Bootcut Jeans
Perhaps you love the low-rise, Y2K look. In which case, I'd recommend these from denim mastermind brand Agolde.
M&S
Eva Bootcut Jeans
If you love a high-waist, this pair from M&S is hard to beat.
3. Pausing On: Skinny Jeans
Wearing Instead: Stovepipe Jeans
Style Notes: I know they're trying to come back, but summer isn't the season for skinny jeans. Skin-tight, thick cotton trousers are a big no-thank-you. Though, if it's form-fitting you're after, the fashion-girl favourite stovepipe jean is an impeccable replacement. Although they're still slim in cut, they possess an ever-so-slightly more relaxed leg that makes them more likely to stay classic than their predecessor. They work with a range of tops, from tighter bandeaus to ruffled, romantic blouses.
Shop the Trend:
M&S
High Waisted Straight Leg Jeans
I'm a fan of this colour of blue, which leans slightly warmer than cooler indigos.
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
With 10 different colours to choose from, you can find a pair that works with most things in your wardrobe.
Massimo Dutti
Straight-Leg High-Waist Jeans
Owning stovepipe jeans in white feels fit for summer, too.
4. Pausing On: Black Jeans
Wearing Instead: Indigo Jeans
Style Notes: I mean it when I say this is simply a pause. Black jeans will always retain their icon status and wearability, yet in summer, they're just a degree too warm (this is coming from someone whose summer wardrobe starter pack is 99% black). Indigo jeans still bring the same level of depth and sophistication, but they feel very relevant right now, and are the slightest bit lighter. They're also a superb combination with a wide-ranging palette of shoes, tops and accessories, from simple neutrals to more colourful hues.
Shop the Trend:
MANGO
Wide Leg Mid-Rise Jeans
Another shade of blue that really stands out. It's nearly-black but still blue.