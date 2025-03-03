No One Does It Like the Italians—5 Street Style Trends That Were All Over Milan
Oh, Milano! Home to Prada, Versace, Gucci, Miu Miu, Fendi and so many more, your influence on the fashion world is nothing short of iconic. A city that breathes style, Milan has long been a breeding ground for major trends—and there’s no better time to witness its magic than between late February and early March, otherwise known as Milan Fashion Week.
For a dazzling few days, Italy’s most stylish descend upon the city, turning its streets into a runway of outfit inspiration. And the Milanese? They never disappoint. More fabulous than their London counterparts and bolder than their Parisian sisters, Milan’s street style has a certain eccentricity that sets it apart.
Inspired by the flurry of note-worthy fashion, I’ve combed through hundreds of street style images to pinpoint the biggest trends taking over the city right now. Keep reading to discover the Milan-approved looks defining this season.
5 MILAN FASHION WEEK STREET STYLE TRENDS TO KNOW ABOUT NOW
1. PRETTY IN PINK
Style Notes: A pretty retort to last year's obsession with fiery red hues, this softer, gentler shade has quietly swept onto the Milan street-style scene this season. Like the first blush of spring, it brings a fresh, optimistic energy that fashion’s elite have wholeheartedly embraced. From head-to-toe monochrome moments to subtle accents in handbags and heels, this shade is having its moment right now.
This pretty pink shade layers so well over relaxed neutrals.
Add a dose of optimism to your spring-time wardrobe.
SHOP PINK CLOTHING:
2. ROUNDED-TOE SHOES
Style Notes: For seasons, pointed-toe shoes have reigned supreme in the street style scene. But this time, a fresh, sinuous contender is stepping into the spotlight. Gently ousting their angular predecessors, rounded-toe styles have been making waves in Milan—gracing everything from towering boots to elegant heels. The verdict? This season, no chic shoe feels complete without a softly curved finish.
Round-toe boots were a key theme during Fashion Week in Milan.
These chic shoes add structure without feeling harsh.
SHOP ROUND-TOE SHOES:
3. FEATHERY SKIRTS
Style Notes: A playful alternative to the sleek pencil skirts and prim pleats dominating New York and London, this feather-adorned trend is pure Milan—where more is always more. With its undeniable drama, fluid movement and touch of extravagance, I can see exactly why the Milanese are such fans.
Style a feathery skirt over trousers to nod to the emerging Y2K trend.
A feathery skirt adds opulence with ease.
SHOP FEATHERY SKIRTS:
Style this with a simple vest top, or pair with an elegant draped blouse.
4. ZEBRA PRINT
Style Notes: Giving the leopard print trend a well-earned breather, the Milanese have turned their attention to a new statement-making motif: zebra print. A monochrome print that slots easily into a capsule wardrobe, it’s no wonder this striking print is having a major moment right now.
A chic zebra print skirt is an easy and wearable way to incorporate the trend into you wardrobe.
Go all-out and style a floor-sweeping leopard print coat.
SHOP ZEBRA PRINT:
5. BELTED OUTERWEAR
Style Notes: Instead of piling on jewels or overloading with accessories, the Milanese have embraced a more refined finishing touch this fashion week—a sleek belt cinched over outerwear. Adding shape and structure to their form, this styling trick proves that sometimes, the simplest details make the biggest impact.
A belted blazer is the easiest way to elevated your day-to-day styling.
I can't see this trend slowing down any time soon.
SHOP BELTS:
A simple black belt is a wardrobe staple worth its weight in gold.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
