No One Does It Like the Italians—5 Street Style Trends That Were All Over Milan

Oh, Milano! Home to Prada, Versace, Gucci, Miu Miu, Fendi and so many more, your influence on the fashion world is nothing short of iconic. A city that breathes style, Milan has long been a breeding ground for major trends—and there’s no better time to witness its magic than between late February and early March, otherwise known as Milan Fashion Week.

For a dazzling few days, Italy’s most stylish descend upon the city, turning its streets into a runway of outfit inspiration. And the Milanese? They never disappoint. More fabulous than their London counterparts and bolder than their Parisian sisters, Milan’s street style has a certain eccentricity that sets it apart.

Inspired by the flurry of note-worthy fashion, I’ve combed through hundreds of street style images to pinpoint the biggest trends taking over the city right now. Keep reading to discover the Milan-approved looks defining this season.

1. PRETTY IN PINK

Milan Fashion Week Street Style: Pink

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: A pretty retort to last year's obsession with fiery red hues, this softer, gentler shade has quietly swept onto the Milan street-style scene this season. Like the first blush of spring, it brings a fresh, optimistic energy that fashion’s elite have wholeheartedly embraced. From head-to-toe monochrome moments to subtle accents in handbags and heels, this shade is having its moment right now.

Milan Fashion Week Street Style: Pink

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

This pretty pink shade layers so well over relaxed neutrals.

Milan Fashion Week Street Style: Pink

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Add a dose of optimism to your spring-time wardrobe.

SHOP PINK CLOTHING:

Hutch the Ridge Dress
Hutch
The Ridge Dress

While I love this in the pink, it also comes in ten other shades.

Oversize Blazer
Zara
Oversize Blazer

Style this with the matching trousers or pair it with a relaxed pair of jeans.

Classic Suede Tote Bag
& Other Stories
Classic Suede Tote Bag

This is large enough to stow away your daily essentials.

2. ROUNDED-TOE SHOES

Milan Fashion Week Street Style: Round-toe shoes

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: For seasons, pointed-toe shoes have reigned supreme in the street style scene. But this time, a fresh, sinuous contender is stepping into the spotlight. Gently ousting their angular predecessors, rounded-toe styles have been making waves in Milan—gracing everything from towering boots to elegant heels. The verdict? This season, no chic shoe feels complete without a softly curved finish.

Milan Fashion Week Street Style: Round-toe shoes

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Round-toe boots were a key theme during Fashion Week in Milan.

Milan Fashion Week Street Style: Round-toe shoes

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

These chic shoes add structure without feeling harsh.

SHOP ROUND-TOE SHOES:

Velvet-Effect Ankle Strap Heeled Shoes
Zara
Velvet-Effect Ankle Strap Heeled Shoes

The sleek velvet finish gives these such a luxe feel.

Heeled Shoes With Rounded Toe
Massimo Dutti
Heeled Shoes With Rounded Toe

Only one word comes to mind... chic!

Harlie Boot, Black
Dear Frances
Harlie Boot

Style with denim as we wait out the final weeks of winter.

3. FEATHERY SKIRTS

Milan Fashion Week Street Style: Feather skirts

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: A playful alternative to the sleek pencil skirts and prim pleats dominating New York and London, this feather-adorned trend is pure Milan—where more is always more. With its undeniable drama, fluid movement and touch of extravagance, I can see exactly why the Milanese are such fans.

Milan Fashion Week Street Style: Feather skirts

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style a feathery skirt over trousers to nod to the emerging Y2K trend.

Milan Fashion Week Street Style: Feather skirts

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

A feathery skirt adds opulence with ease.

SHOP FEATHERY SKIRTS:

Frayed Mini Skirt
& Other Stories
Frayed Mini Skirt

Shop this while it's on sale.

Feather Briana Mini Skirt
Cinq A Sept
Feather Briana Mini Skirt

Style this with a simple vest top, or pair with an elegant draped blouse.

Feather-Trimmed Wool Miniskirt
Miu Miu
Feather-Trimmed Wool Miniskirt

Miu Miu's feather skirts are a fashion person's favourite.

4. ZEBRA PRINT

Milan Fashion Week street style: Zebra print

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: Giving the leopard print trend a well-earned breather, the Milanese have turned their attention to a new statement-making motif: zebra print. A monochrome print that slots easily into a capsule wardrobe, it’s no wonder this striking print is having a major moment right now.

Milan Fashion Week street style: Zebra print

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

A chic zebra print skirt is an easy and wearable way to incorporate the trend into you wardrobe.

Milan Fashion Week street style: Zebra print

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Go all-out and style a floor-sweeping leopard print coat.

SHOP ZEBRA PRINT:

shop,

Mango
Zebra-Print Flared Dress

Trust me, this won't stay in stock for long.

Animal Print East West Leather Shoulder Bag
Anthropologie
Animal Print East West Leather Shoulder Bag

This also comes in a cow print design.

Carla Low Waist Skirt
Reformation
Carla Low Waist Skirt

This chic mini also comes in five other shades.

5. BELTED OUTERWEAR

Milan Fashion Week Street Style: Belted jackets.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: Instead of piling on jewels or overloading with accessories, the Milanese have embraced a more refined finishing touch this fashion week—a sleek belt cinched over outerwear. Adding shape and structure to their form, this styling trick proves that sometimes, the simplest details make the biggest impact.

Milan Fashion Week Street Style: Belted jackets.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A belted blazer is the easiest way to elevated your day-to-day styling.

Milan Fashion Week Street Style: Belted jackets.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

I can't see this trend slowing down any time soon.

SHOP BELTS:

Black Slim Belt
Whistles
Black Slim Belt

Loop this around your favourite jeans or style over a boxy blazer.

Rori Leather Belt
Free People
Rori Leather Belt

This comes in three different sizes so you can find your perfect fit.

Knot-Buckle Leather Belt
& Other Stories
Knot-Buckle Leather Belt

A simple black belt is a wardrobe staple worth its weight in gold.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

