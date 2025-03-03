No One Does It Like the Italians—5 Street Style Trends That Were All Over Milan

Oh, Milano! Home to Prada, Versace, Gucci, Miu Miu, Fendi and so many more, your influence on the fashion world is nothing short of iconic. A city that breathes style, Milan has long been a breeding ground for major trends—and there’s no better time to witness its magic than between late February and early March, otherwise known as Milan Fashion Week.

For a dazzling few days, Italy’s most stylish descend upon the city, turning its streets into a runway of outfit inspiration. And the Milanese? They never disappoint. More fabulous than their London counterparts and bolder than their Parisian sisters, Milan’s street style has a certain eccentricity that sets it apart.

Inspired by the flurry of note-worthy fashion, I’ve combed through hundreds of street style images to pinpoint the biggest trends taking over the city right now. Keep reading to discover the Milan-approved looks defining this season.

5 MILAN FASHION WEEK STREET STYLE TRENDS TO KNOW ABOUT NOW

1. PRETTY IN PINK

Style Notes: A pretty retort to last year's obsession with fiery red hues, this softer, gentler shade has quietly swept onto the Milan street-style scene this season. Like the first blush of spring, it brings a fresh, optimistic energy that fashion’s elite have wholeheartedly embraced. From head-to-toe monochrome moments to subtle accents in handbags and heels, this shade is having its moment right now.

This pretty pink shade layers so well over relaxed neutrals.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Add a dose of optimism to your spring-time wardrobe.

SHOP PINK CLOTHING:

Hutch The Ridge Dress £298 SHOP NOW While I love this in the pink, it also comes in ten other shades.

Zara Oversize Blazer £60 SHOP NOW Style this with the matching trousers or pair it with a relaxed pair of jeans.

& Other Stories Classic Suede Tote Bag £115 SHOP NOW This is large enough to stow away your daily essentials.

2. ROUNDED-TOE SHOES

Style Notes: For seasons, pointed-toe shoes have reigned supreme in the street style scene. But this time, a fresh, sinuous contender is stepping into the spotlight. Gently ousting their angular predecessors, rounded-toe styles have been making waves in Milan—gracing everything from towering boots to elegant heels. The verdict? This season, no chic shoe feels complete without a softly curved finish.

Round-toe boots were a key theme during Fashion Week in Milan.

These chic shoes add structure without feeling harsh.

SHOP ROUND-TOE SHOES:

Zara Velvet-Effect Ankle Strap Heeled Shoes £40 SHOP NOW The sleek velvet finish gives these such a luxe feel.

Massimo Dutti Heeled Shoes With Rounded Toe £129 SHOP NOW Only one word comes to mind... chic!

Dear Frances Harlie Boot £590 SHOP NOW Style with denim as we wait out the final weeks of winter.

3. FEATHERY SKIRTS

Style Notes: A playful alternative to the sleek pencil skirts and prim pleats dominating New York and London, this feather-adorned trend is pure Milan—where more is always more. With its undeniable drama, fluid movement and touch of extravagance, I can see exactly why the Milanese are such fans.

Style a feathery skirt over trousers to nod to the emerging Y2K trend.

A feathery skirt adds opulence with ease.

SHOP FEATHERY SKIRTS:

& Other Stories Frayed Mini Skirt £97 £57 SHOP NOW Shop this while it's on sale.

Cinq A Sept Feather Briana Mini Skirt £240 SHOP NOW Style this with a simple vest top, or pair with an elegant draped blouse.

Miu Miu Feather-Trimmed Wool Miniskirt £1620 SHOP NOW Miu Miu's feather skirts are a fashion person's favourite.

4. ZEBRA PRINT

Style Notes: Giving the leopard print trend a well-earned breather, the Milanese have turned their attention to a new statement-making motif: zebra print. A monochrome print that slots easily into a capsule wardrobe, it’s no wonder this striking print is having a major moment right now.

A chic zebra print skirt is an easy and wearable way to incorporate the trend into you wardrobe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Go all-out and style a floor-sweeping leopard print coat.

SHOP ZEBRA PRINT:

Mango Zebra-Print Flared Dress £80 SHOP NOW Trust me, this won't stay in stock for long.

Anthropologie Animal Print East West Leather Shoulder Bag £88 SHOP NOW This also comes in a cow print design.

Reformation Carla Low Waist Skirt £98 SHOP NOW This chic mini also comes in five other shades.

5. BELTED OUTERWEAR

Style Notes: Instead of piling on jewels or overloading with accessories, the Milanese have embraced a more refined finishing touch this fashion week—a sleek belt cinched over outerwear. Adding shape and structure to their form, this styling trick proves that sometimes, the simplest details make the biggest impact.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A belted blazer is the easiest way to elevated your day-to-day styling.

I can't see this trend slowing down any time soon.

SHOP BELTS:

Whistles Black Slim Belt £59 SHOP NOW Loop this around your favourite jeans or style over a boxy blazer.

Free People Rori Leather Belt £40 SHOP NOW This comes in three different sizes so you can find your perfect fit.

& Other Stories Knot-Buckle Leather Belt £37 SHOP NOW A simple black belt is a wardrobe staple worth its weight in gold.