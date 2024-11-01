The £15 Accessory Fashion People Use to Make Their Coats Look So Much More Expensive

If we're looking at the seasons from a fashion point of view, then winter is definitely my favourite of the lot. In spite of the chilly temperatures and lack of sunlight, the styling possibilities alone make it easy to find plenty of joy in the darkest and coldest months. I like to think of winter layering as the opportunity to style up two outfits at once. The first being the initial layer—the kind of light outfit that you could wear throughout spring or autumn, composed of a top, blouse or knit paired with bottoms—and then the outer layer, which conceals the first and offers a whole other opportunity to craft another excellent look. Double the fun, this outlook on winter style makes me excited to get dressed every day.

Keen to revive my outerwear collection ahead of midwinter, I've come across an elegant—and affordable—styling trick that's about to make my winter looks appear so much thought-through. Appearing across my Instagram feed this season, I'm freshly inspired to cinch my coats in with a belt, for an uncomplicated, winter-ready look that's steeped in style.

Rather than letting the coat drape down in its natural, heavy form, cincing in the design with a sleek leather belt adds structure to the look, all the while complimenting the curves of the body.

Layering additional texture and hardware into the outfit, this simple styling trick delivers droves of added elegance.

Whilst a simple leather style will up your styling game ten-fold, I've also seen the trend styled to great effect with most decorative belts. Influencer Lida, @iliridakrasniqi , styled a calf-grazing fluffy coat complete with a slim metal belt for a supremely elegant silhouette.

With elegant belts available across the market at a wide range of price points, this emerging trend offers a really easy to elevate your winter style without having to splash out on an expensive coat or cashmere knit.

Whilst designer brands host styles worth several hundred pounds, high-street brands are also brimming with high-quality pieces for as little £15. Whilstles chocolate suede belt has quickly jumped to the top of my wish list, but COS' sleek leather style is tempting me, too.

The easiest way to ensure an elegant ensemble, read on to discover our edit of the best belts and coats to shop right now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BELTS AND COATS HERE:

COS Classic Leather Belt £55 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown accessory trend is taking off this autumn.

Mango Lapels Wool Coat £110 SHOP NOW This elegant coat is available in sizes XXS—4XL.

COS Skinny Leather Belt £35 SHOP NOW The skinny belt trend is taking off this winter.

H&M Oversized Maxi Coat £65 SHOP NOW This classic wool coat looks more expensive than it is.

Whistles Chocolate Suede Belt £69 SHOP NOW This won't be in stock for much longer.

Zara Wool Blend Coat £149 SHOP NOW The burgundy colour trend is going to be everywhere this winter.

Sezane Livie Belt £65 SHOP NOW This also comes in 10 other colours.

Reformation Lucas Coat £428 SHOP NOW Style with a leather belt of wear this on its own.

Marks & Spencer Leather Jean Belt £15 SHOP NOW A classic black belt is a capsule wardrobe non-negotiable.

Arket Oversized Wool Coat £259 SHOP NOW The funnel neck design gives this such an elevated edge.