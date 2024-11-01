The £15 Accessory Fashion People Use to Make Their Coats Look So Much More Expensive
If we're looking at the seasons from a fashion point of view, then winter is definitely my favourite of the lot. In spite of the chilly temperatures and lack of sunlight, the styling possibilities alone make it easy to find plenty of joy in the darkest and coldest months. I like to think of winter layering as the opportunity to style up two outfits at once. The first being the initial layer—the kind of light outfit that you could wear throughout spring or autumn, composed of a top, blouse or knit paired with bottoms—and then the outer layer, which conceals the first and offers a whole other opportunity to craft another excellent look. Double the fun, this outlook on winter style makes me excited to get dressed every day.
Keen to revive my outerwear collection ahead of midwinter, I've come across an elegant—and affordable—styling trick that's about to make my winter looks appear so much thought-through. Appearing across my Instagram feed this season, I'm freshly inspired to cinch my coats in with a belt, for an uncomplicated, winter-ready look that's steeped in style.
Rather than letting the coat drape down in its natural, heavy form, cincing in the design with a sleek leather belt adds structure to the look, all the while complimenting the curves of the body.
Layering additional texture and hardware into the outfit, this simple styling trick delivers droves of added elegance.
Whilst a simple leather style will up your styling game ten-fold, I've also seen the trend styled to great effect with most decorative belts. Influencer Lida, @iliridakrasniqi, styled a calf-grazing fluffy coat complete with a slim metal belt for a supremely elegant silhouette.
With elegant belts available across the market at a wide range of price points, this emerging trend offers a really easy to elevate your winter style without having to splash out on an expensive coat or cashmere knit.
Whilst designer brands host styles worth several hundred pounds, high-street brands are also brimming with high-quality pieces for as little £15. Whilstles chocolate suede belt has quickly jumped to the top of my wish list, but COS' sleek leather style is tempting me, too.
The easiest way to ensure an elegant ensemble, read on to discover our edit of the best belts and coats to shop right now.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BELTS AND COATS HERE:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
