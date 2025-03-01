4 Comeback Trends That Made Me Go "Wow!" At the Versace Show

There are many things I love about Milan Fashion Week (the stylish women on the street, the craftspersonship of everything from clothing to combs, the aperitivo lifestyle!) but one that continues to astound me is how there is a series of leading brands that have held onto their identities and that those identities are like no other. You know what you're going to get at a Versace show and no other brand could even attempt to imitate. The same goes for Max Mara, Roberto Cavalli, Prada and so on—these brands have built their style DNA over time and now have an archive to consistently mine for newness, and they have the freedom to explore their codes over and over because shoppers are invested in that exact look.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Versace)

"Possessed by the irreverent spirit of the House, archival memories—silhouettes, prints, materials—are cut up and repurposed into innovative manifestations," read the show notes. Indeed, last night's Versace show was about as Versace as they come. We're talking baroque prints, animalier, velvet, chainmail, dramatic outerwear, skin-tight tailoring and more (even the homeware pieces such as printed duvet covers were translated into fluffed-up puffer gowns), all in a 1980s-inspired colour palette of black set against deep purples, reds, yellows and... naturalmente, sparkle! As a Millennial who enjoys nothing more than a fashion flashback, some particularly nostalgic trends stood out on the dimly-lit runway staged in an abandoned train depot. And I'm sure that Versace's Gen Z front-row members like Ice Spice (or perhaps Lila Moss who took a turn on the runway) will appreciate how these confident looks can translate into red carpet, party or performance garms, reminiscent of the celebrities that shone before them.

Here, I chart the Versace autumn/winter 2025 show looks that tap into iconic throwback trends primed for a return.

1. Baroque Silk Shirts

(Image credit: Courtesy of Versace)

Gianni Versace's signature look was a loose-fitting silk shirt emblazoned with the fashion house's instantly recognisable (and oft-copied) baroque prints in vibrant, contrasting colours.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Versace)

They made a strong return for both men and women in the AW25 show, paired with everything from black trousers to ruched skirts, denim to leather pants. I expect to see a rise in searches for secondhand OG versions from early adopters of this comeback trend.

2. Chainmail Dresses

(Image credit: Courtesy of Versace)

The chainmail dress is as Versace as things get for eveningwear, but where styles in the past have centered around handkerchief-style hems and draped cowl necks, next season's feel punky rendered in silver, sliced and diced together with other metallic fabrics and worn with studded bonnets. London Fashion Week's trend for armoury has continued in this city.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Versace)

3. Velvet Leggings

(Image credit: Courtesy of Versace)

Velvet has been a fixture throughout the shows in Milan but Versace is the brand that has dared to take it to the next level with '80s-inspired velvet leggings worn with tailored jackets that could well challenge the classic jeans-and-a-nice-top look as a Friday night outfit of choice for fashion girls.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Versace)

4. Pouf Skirts

(Image credit: Courtesy of Versace)

Skirts that bounce and skate as the models walk down the runway have proven to be a niche trend that has somehow arisen in almost every show during MFW. A coincidence? I think not.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Versace)

Versace's have been the most dramatic of them all, with a range of options from classic puffball minis through to sculptural skater silhouettes.

Shop Versace: