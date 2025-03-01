4 Comeback Trends That Made Me Go "Wow!" At the Versace Show
There are many things I love about Milan Fashion Week (the stylish women on the street, the craftspersonship of everything from clothing to combs, the aperitivo lifestyle!) but one that continues to astound me is how there is a series of leading brands that have held onto their identities and that those identities are like no other. You know what you're going to get at a Versace show and no other brand could even attempt to imitate. The same goes for Max Mara, Roberto Cavalli, Prada and so on—these brands have built their style DNA over time and now have an archive to consistently mine for newness, and they have the freedom to explore their codes over and over because shoppers are invested in that exact look.
"Possessed by the irreverent spirit of the House, archival memories—silhouettes, prints, materials—are cut up and repurposed into innovative manifestations," read the show notes. Indeed, last night's Versace show was about as Versace as they come. We're talking baroque prints, animalier, velvet, chainmail, dramatic outerwear, skin-tight tailoring and more (even the homeware pieces such as printed duvet covers were translated into fluffed-up puffer gowns), all in a 1980s-inspired colour palette of black set against deep purples, reds, yellows and... naturalmente, sparkle! As a Millennial who enjoys nothing more than a fashion flashback, some particularly nostalgic trends stood out on the dimly-lit runway staged in an abandoned train depot. And I'm sure that Versace's Gen Z front-row members like Ice Spice (or perhaps Lila Moss who took a turn on the runway) will appreciate how these confident looks can translate into red carpet, party or performance garms, reminiscent of the celebrities that shone before them.
Here, I chart the Versace autumn/winter 2025 show looks that tap into iconic throwback trends primed for a return.
1. Baroque Silk Shirts
Gianni Versace's signature look was a loose-fitting silk shirt emblazoned with the fashion house's instantly recognisable (and oft-copied) baroque prints in vibrant, contrasting colours.
They made a strong return for both men and women in the AW25 show, paired with everything from black trousers to ruched skirts, denim to leather pants. I expect to see a rise in searches for secondhand OG versions from early adopters of this comeback trend.
2. Chainmail Dresses
The chainmail dress is as Versace as things get for eveningwear, but where styles in the past have centered around handkerchief-style hems and draped cowl necks, next season's feel punky rendered in silver, sliced and diced together with other metallic fabrics and worn with studded bonnets. London Fashion Week's trend for armoury has continued in this city.
3. Velvet Leggings
Velvet has been a fixture throughout the shows in Milan but Versace is the brand that has dared to take it to the next level with '80s-inspired velvet leggings worn with tailored jackets that could well challenge the classic jeans-and-a-nice-top look as a Friday night outfit of choice for fashion girls.
4. Pouf Skirts
Skirts that bounce and skate as the models walk down the runway have proven to be a niche trend that has somehow arisen in almost every show during MFW. A coincidence? I think not.
Versace's have been the most dramatic of them all, with a range of options from classic puffball minis through to sculptural skater silhouettes.
Hannah Almassi is the Editor in Chief of Who What Wear UK. She joined in 2015 when she launched the UK sister site following a seven-year tenure at Grazia magazine as fashion news and features editor. With experience in print and digital across fashion and beauty, Hannah has over 18 years of experience as a journalist, editor and content strategist. Her opinion has been sought by the likes of CNBC, BBC, The Sunday Times Style, The Times, The Telegraph and MatchesFashion.com and she is often called upon for her take on trends, becoming known as a person with their finger of the pulse of what’s happening in the fashion space for stylish Brits.
