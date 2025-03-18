I'm Thinking Ahead—Here's Everything I Already Know I'll Buy Come Fall 2025

The fall/winter 2025 season has officially come to a close, with Paris Fashion Week wrapping just a few days ago after a slew of highly anticipated collections from Miu Miu, Saint Laurent, and Chanel. But if you think our coverage of the season’s fashion is winding down, think again. We’re really just getting started.

Over the past six weeks, I’ve been taking detailed notes and saving screenshots of the F/W 25 pieces I’m ready to preorder (or at least draw inspiration from) when they arrive in about six to eight months. Think Miu Miu’s satin bras, Fendi’s leather chevron dress, and Tory Burch’s microscopic peep-toe pumps. In total, 15 items made my fall 2025 editor wish list. Keep scrolling to see which ones earned a spot on my carefully curated cut.

Prada Pumps

These distressed leather pumps from Prada were a definite standout for the WWW editors in Milan for fashion week. We audibly gasped at the detailed work on them at the brand's re-see of the collection, with Lauren Eggertsen, our editorial director, and I swearing to purchase them as soon as they arrive in stores.

Shop a right-now alternative:

Prada Satin Pumps $1170

Colleen Allen Blue Velvet Coat

This blue velvet coat dress from Colleen Allen’s presentation in New York tugged at everyone’s heartstrings. The color alone was breathtaking, but it was the high slit, sumptuous velvet, and impeccable construction that truly made this piece worth the investment.

Shop a right-now alternative:

Alexa Chung x Madewell Oversized Long Coat in Corduroy $348

Bally Green Skirt

Simone Bellotti's final Bally collection was easily one of my favorites from his time with the brand and a great indicator of his future success with Jil Sander. The offering was tailored to perfection but also playful, with this green, leather pencil skirt being one of those pieces that balances the two seamlessly.

Shop a right-now alternative:

Rosie Assoulin Flared Cotton-Blend Skirt $995

Givenchy Sculpted Black Dress

Of all the pieces in Sarah Burton’s debut collection for Givenchy, the two that dominated my Instagram feed after the show was the sculpted black dress above and its gray mini counterpart. The impeccable tailoring beautifully highlights the curves of a woman’s body. And while I adore the gray version, black will always be my top pick—the longer silhouette feels far more versatile for a variety of events and occasions.

Shop a right-now alternative:

ZARA Slit Midi Dress ZW Collection $129

Khaite Leopard-Print Jacket

Leopard print can be hit or miss, in my opinion, but Khaite’s take, which debuted on the catwalk at New York’s Park Avenue Armory this season, was an undeniable hit. The structure and quality of the pony hair were spectacular, and I especially loved how these two pieces were styled together, fully embracing the concept of loud luxury.

Shop a right-now alternative:

Reformation Eleonore Jacket $368

Miu Miu Satin Bra

Delicate bras were everywhere at Paris Fashion Week, but unsurprisingly, Miu Miu did them best. Miuccia Prada debuted a series of pointed satin bras that I want to buy—if only to say I own one. That said, they were styled in such a practical, approachable way that they felt like both a work of art and a genuinely wearable piece.

Shop a right-now alternative:

Saint Laurent Green Coat

Saint Laurent’s F/W 25 collection was full of bright colors and dramatic silhouettes, and this Kelly green, broad-shouldered coat was easily one of my favorites. The color alone makes it worth the investment—it instantly elevates anything into an outfit. I’ll probably wear it most with a white tee and jeans, but I love that it can just as easily be styled on its own with tights and a great pair of pumps.

Shop a right-now alternative:

Sezane Clyde Trench Coat $350

Prada Fur-Trim Coat

Let’s face it—finding a coat as good as Prada’s F/W 25 gray-and-black fur-collar peacoat is nearly impossible. I spent a solid 10 minutes inspecting every detail at the re-see, completely in awe of its construction. But if you can’t wait until fall, I’ve got the perfect solution: grab a fur collar like the one from Ducie below. Attach it to any coat in your closet to channel the Prada vibe for less.

Shop a right-now alternative:

Ducie Maddy Fur Collar $390

Tory Burch Peep-Toe Heels

We’ve been predicting a major peep-toe comeback for quite some time now, with everyone from Alaïa to Khaite embracing the “dated” shoe style in recent seasons. Personally, I’ve always been drawn to Tory Burch’s take on them, and the pairs she presented for F/W 25 are definitely her best yet. *Adds to preorder list.*

Shop a right-now alternative:

Alaïa Low 55mm Leather Mules $1350

Victoria Beckham Leather Jacket

A truly great leather jacket that’s both timeless and on-trend is hard to find, but Victoria Beckham nailed it at her Paris Fashion Week show. This longline piece checks all the boxes for 2025 while remaining versatile and wearable for decades to come. Sold.

Shop a right-now alternative:

ZARA Faux Leather Jacket Zw Collection $139

Kallmeyer Trousers With Flannel Tie

Unfortunately for those who can’t wait, no one does it quite like Daniella Kallmeyer—so you won’t find anything like these flannel-tie trousers until she releases them. That said, you can re-create the look ahead of their autumn arrival by tying a flannel shirt around your waist and pairing it with tailored black pants.

Shop a right-now alternative:

COS Fluid Tailored Straight-Leg Pants $165

Fendi Leather Dress

Fendi's F/W 25 collection was a dream, from the satin peep-toe wedges (and the colored-toe tights styled with them) to the fur coats and skirts. It was Fendi's Fendiest offering in years, a point everyone in fashion appreciated. One such house-coded piece was this chevron-print, leather dress with a V-cut and spaghetti straps. The dress also came in a pencil skirt form that was styled with matching knee-high boots. I, of course, want them all.

Shop a right-now alternative:

calvin klein Leather Sleeveless Midi Dress $500 $300

Loro Piana Leopard-Print Hat

Don't even try to tell me that you aren't at least somewhat interested in purchasing a leopard-print hat of some sort to channel Audrey Hepburn or Jackie Kennedy in 2025. If you do, I won't believe you. Loro Piana's pony-hair version that debuted at the Italian brand's presentation during Milan Fashion Week is the gold standard, and will 100% be in my shopping cart come September.

Shop a right-now alternative:

mains de vapeur Après Beanie $395

Carven Wrap Coat

As someone who fully grasps the importance of buying a great coat when fall and winter roll around, I start shopping for mine early—like six months early. Right now, I already know that my winter 2025 outerwear of choice will be this navy-blue robe coat from Carven's first collection under the creative direction of Louise Trotter's successor Mark Thomas.

Shop a right-now alternative: