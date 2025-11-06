I'm a Fashion CEO Who Just Moved From London to the Upper East Side—Here's How I'm Making My Wardrobe Feel More "NYC"

If you were to look up the term "fashion powerhouse" in a dictionary, there's a strong chance Ginny Seymour's name would be amongst other key players in the industry. As the CEO of Aligne, Seymour is responsible for leading the brand that's behind some of the fashion crowd's favorite pieces. Yes, you'll find the label's blazers, sweaters, and jeans in the closets of basically every editor at Who What Wear (this editor included).
Seymour refounded the brand in the UK in 2023. While the label still runs in London, Seymour recently made the move to New York City (the Upper East Side specifically) with her family. Her personal style has generally remained the same, but she's making wardrobe tweaks to better suit her new life in the city. Below, Seymour is sharing more about her style journey from London to the Upper East Side, and how she's making her wardrobe feel even more "NYC." You'll also find some of her favorite new fall and winter items from Aligne if you're looking for more shopping inspiration.
Tell us about your journey from London to NYC.
I was born in Canada but moved to NYC over 20 years ago, right after university. NYC was the first city I lived in as an “adult,” and it shaped me. It introduced me and raised me in the world of fashion and set off my passion for what I do. I moved to London, UK, with my British husband and two sons in 2020, and that is where I refounded Aligne in August 2023. I grew up mesmerized by British style, and it is so special to me that I was able to create Aligne in London and build a brand that reflects British style, but coming back to NYC is a full circle for me. I get the best of both worlds. London remains our creative hub—from our design studio to photo studio—it gives me so much inspiration. When I am in London, I feel everything I do is a bit slower and more relaxed. I love getting off the plane and returning home to NYC. I instantly walk faster, talk faster, and get this injection of energy. NYC fuels my commercial drive. It is the perfect balance of art and science.
How is your style different from life in London than that on the Upper East Side?
In London, there is an effortless approach to dressing. It is about layering and being prepared for all weather. My London wardrobe is much more monochromatic and consists of a lot of neutrals. My go-to outfit would be an Aligne trench (George in the winter, Barnaby in the warmer months), our Gia and Tania sweater set, and our Low Loose Wide Jeans. My commute included walking over London Bridge every day to get to our office in Shoreditch, East London. I could have taken the tube all the way, but I loved looking at the city skyline and reminding myself that I was living out my dream and doing this in London, but it meant I generally reached for my sneakers as my shoe of choice.
On the Upper East Side, my shorter and more direct commute to our SoHo offices on the 6 train has inspired me to get more dressed up for the office, rotating a lot more of my Aligne wardrobe. Whether the Oak and Corrie flock set, Charlie and Lena layered with my Gia, or the leather Moto jacket paired with pink Henny and Hattie mohair knit set. I have more time in the morning to be more playful with style and wear more of the collection and favorite pieces I designed in the collection. My shoe choice has definitely gotten an upgrade, and I am reaching for my favorite Gucci Brown suede boots over trainers.
What items were you wearing more in London that you're not wearing as much of now that you're in NYC? What are your current wardrobe staples?
I haven’t had to reach for a coat yet. It will come, but I reached for a coat 365 days a year in London before walking out the door. I also wear a lot more of our Slim Flare in NYC versus my go-to Loose Wide in London.
Daphne and Bonnie blazers are my go-to wardrobe staples. There isn’t a week that goes by that I don’t wear one of these. I am excited now that it is getting colder, that I can wear the Daphne Borg. She is such a beautiful interpretation of our best seller. She is great in fall, but I also picture wearing it under the winter white George as the weather gets even colder.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent 10 years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises.