6 Chic Flat Shoe Outfits That the French Have Perfected to a T
I'll be the first to admit that as much as I love looking at a beautiful pair of heels, I've began to fall out of love with actually wearing them. Whenever there is a special occasion, be it a party or dinner plans, I'll immediately opt for heels until I end up having to limp home in them afterwards, regretful of my decision. My day to day calls for practicality (in other words, comfort), and whether I'm heading into the office or rushing around doing errands at the weekend, I need a shoe I know I can rely on. What can I say? The flat shoe can be a sensible and stylish option, so you don't have to compromise on the chic factor to save your feet.
We've already got a wealth of flat shoe outfit combinations committed to memory for when we need ease in an instant, but what about the days that could do with a little extra "je ne sais quoi"? Nobody does effortless elegance quite like the French and to prove it, I’ve put together an edit of looks below from some of the most stylish women in Paris and beyond. Consider this as your handy cheat sheet to nailing French style with a comfortable twist, so any time you need an easy yet polished look at a moment's notice, it's all here for your perusal.
Ffrom pretty ballet flats to styled-up trainers, keep scrolling for 6 incredibly chic outfits to wear with flat shoes. Some you may already own, and others will be brand new, but I’ve added my favourite pieces to replicate each look to save you some serious scrolling time. Bon chance!
1. Knit + Mini Skirt + Pointed Flats
Style Notes: There's something about a pointed shoe that makes an outfit look expensive, and flat shoes are no exception. If you're looking for an ensemble smart enough for the office, allow me to suggest a pointed flat and mini skirt that toes the line between preppy and professional, and feels less stuffy than a tailored suit.
Shop the Look:
They might be high street, but they look designer.
2. White Shirt + Jeans + Trainers
Style Notes: I've been looking for a way to make trainers feel smarter, and it turns out the answer is simply a bright, white shirt and indigo denim. Throw a jacket and a roomy tote into the mix and voila, you've got an easy outfit that is ready for anything. Bonus points if you manage to get your hands on a pair of this season's trending trainers too.
Shop the Look:
You won't find a better white shirt on the market.
3. Blazer + Mini Skirt + Ballet Pumps
Style Notes: Spring has sprung (or, at least it's trying to), and that means we're inching closer towards bare leg season. As it turns out, the satin midi skirts we've been wearing for the last few years look just as good in mini length too, but especially when paired with a boxy blazer and cute ballet flats. It's ballerinacore-meets-business-class chic.
Shop the Look:
If anyone ever asks me where to find a good blazer, this is my go-to suggestion.
4. Maxi Coat + Midi Skirt + Lace Up Flats
Style Notes: When in doubt, add a long coat, and whether it's a winter wool coat or a spring trench, the longline silhouette always looks refined with a flat shoe. Take tips from @Erinoffduty [pictured above] and dress up a casual knit with an interesting shoe for a look that comes street style set approved.
Shop the Look:
Everyone has a black satin midi skirt, but, just in case you don't.
5. Oversized Shirt + Jeans + Loafers
Style Notes: If there's one thing Parisian's love, it's an oversized shirt, and here it appears again with straight-leg jeans and loafers. No notes on this perfectly executed ensemble, but if the weather isn't quite as good as it is in France, just add a cardigan to tie around your shoulders in case of emergency.
Shop the Look:
How to look like you've spent five figures (without actually having to).
6. Breton Top + Wide Leg Trousers + Slingbacks
Style Notes: Think of French fashion and it's more than likely Bretons and Chanel spring to mind. And, while there's so much more to the country's style legacy than that, there is still something to be said about the longevity of this classic monochrome look. Does it still look just as good in 2024 as it did in 1944? Absolutely, and we still haven't found a better pairing for a striped top than a tailored trouser and a two tone pump, so if it aint broke, why fix it?
Shop the Look:
6. Midi Dress + Mules
Style Notes: It just wouldn't be the start of spring without with a pretty dress, and taking inspiration from Diane Kari [pictured above], we've decided to pair printed midi dresses with easy slip-on mules. Although this looks like the ideal outfit for lounging in the garden, it works just as well for brunch with friends or running errands—really anything that calls for you to get ready in 15 minutes but look like you took an hour.
Shop the Look:
A printed sun dress + a basket bag. Name a more iconic duo.
In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.
Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
