6 Chic Flat Shoe Outfits That the French Have Perfected to a T

french girl flat shoe outfit
(Image credit: Who What Wear)
By Remy Farrell
last updated

I'll be the first to admit that as much as I love looking at a beautiful pair of heels, I've began to fall out of love with actually wearing them. Whenever there is a special occasion, be it a party or dinner plans, I'll immediately opt for heels until I end up having to limp home in them afterwards, regretful of my decision. My day to day calls for practicality (in other words, comfort), and whether I'm heading into the office or rushing around doing errands at the weekend, I need a shoe I know I can rely on. What can I say? The flat shoe can be a sensible and stylish option, so you don't have to compromise on the chic factor to save your feet.

We've already got a wealth of flat shoe outfit combinations committed to memory for when we need ease in an instant, but what about the days that could do with a little extra "je ne sais quoi"? Nobody does effortless elegance quite like the French and to prove it, I’ve put together an edit of looks below from some of the most stylish women in Paris and beyond. Consider this as your handy cheat sheet to nailing French style with a comfortable twist, so any time you need an easy yet polished look at a moment's notice, it's all here for your perusal.

Ffrom pretty ballet flats to styled-up trainers, keep scrolling for 6 incredibly chic outfits to wear with flat shoes. Some you may already own, and others will be brand new, but I’ve added my favourite pieces to replicate each look to save you some serious scrolling time. Bon chance!

1. Knit + Mini Skirt + Pointed Flats

french girl flat shoe outfit

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: There's something about a pointed shoe that makes an outfit look expensive, and flat shoes are no exception. If you're looking for an ensemble smart enough for the office, allow me to suggest a pointed flat and mini skirt that toes the line between preppy and professional, and feels less stuffy than a tailored suit.

Shop the Look:

Round-neck knitted sweater - Women
Mango
Round-neck Knitted Sweater

You'll wear this with everything.

Extra Fine Cotton Shirt
Uniqlo
Extra Fine Cotton Shirt

Such a good shade of blue.

Mini skirt
H&M
Mini Skirt

You can't argue with that price.

Satin Touch 20 denier tights
Wolford
Satin Touch 20 Denier Tights

The best tights on the market, hands down.

Topshop Ava pointed toe ballet flat shoe in black
Topshop
Ava pointed toe ballet flat shoe in black

They might be high street, but they look designer.

2. White Shirt + Jeans + Trainers

french girl flat shoe outfit

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Style Notes: I've been looking for a way to make trainers feel smarter, and it turns out the answer is simply a bright, white shirt and indigo denim. Throw a jacket and a roomy tote into the mix and voila, you've got an easy outfit that is ready for anything. Bonus points if you manage to get your hands on a pair of this season's trending trainers too.

Shop the Look:

Oversized bomber jacket - Women
Mango
Oversized Bomber Jacket

So elegant for a casual jacket.

White shirt

With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Tencel, White

You won't find a better white shirt on the market.

Victoria Beckham jeans
Victoria Beckham
Twisted Slouch Barrel-Leg Jeans

2024's biggest jean trend? Undoubtedly the barrel.

Samba OG suede-trimmed leather sneakers
Adidas Originals
Samba OG Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

Act fast while they're still in stock.

The Tokyo Tote | Tan Small Grain Ecru Stitching | DeMellier
Demellier
The Tokyo Tote

Wear everywhere, with everything.

3. Blazer + Mini Skirt + Ballet Pumps

french girl flat shoe outfit

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Style Notes: Spring has sprung (or, at least it's trying to), and that means we're inching closer towards bare leg season. As it turns out, the satin midi skirts we've been wearing for the last few years look just as good in mini length too, but especially when paired with a boxy blazer and cute ballet flats. It's ballerinacore-meets-business-class chic.

Shop the Look:

Gelso oversized Tencel-blend blazer
The Frankie Shop
Gelso Oversized Tencel-blend Blazer

If anyone ever asks me where to find a good blazer, this is my go-to suggestion.

Rib Tank Top
ARKET
Rib Tank Top

Everyone should have one of these in their wardrobe for layering.

Edda Silk Skirt
Reformation
Edda Silk Skirt

Cute as a button.

Dune , Helenas Leather Ballet Flat With Elastic Strap
Dune
Hipplie Patent Mary Jane Shoes

A teeny, tiny heel for the most subtle lift.

Miu Miu , Matelassé Small Leather Hobo Bag
Miu Miu
Matelassé Small Leather Hobo Bag

A cult favourite in the making.

4. Maxi Coat + Midi Skirt + Lace Up Flats

french girl flat shoe outfit

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

Style Notes: When in doubt, add a long coat, and whether it's a winter wool coat or a spring trench, the longline silhouette always looks refined with a flat shoe. Take tips from @Erinoffduty [pictured above] and dress up a casual knit with an interesting shoe for a look that comes street style set approved.

Shop the Look:

Miranda Double Breasted Wool Blend Coat
HUSH
Miranda Double Breasted Wool Blend Coat

Hush coats are an unsung hero.

Suzette Fair Isle cashmere cardigan
Khaite
Suzette Fair Isle Cashmere Cardigan

*Immediately adds to wish list*

A-Line Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
A-Line Midi Skirt

Everyone has a black satin midi skirt, but, just in case you don't.

Perforated leather ballet flats
Etro
Perforated Leather Ballet Flats

Just as special as heels.

5. Oversized Shirt + Jeans + Loafers

french girl flat shoe outfit

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Style Notes: If there's one thing Parisian's love, it's an oversized shirt, and here it appears again with straight-leg jeans and loafers. No notes on this perfectly executed ensemble, but if the weather isn't quite as good as it is in France, just add a cardigan to tie around your shoulders in case of emergency.

Shop the Look:

OXFORD SHIRT
Zara
Oxford Shirt

Size up and wear loosely unbuttoned.

THE CLEAN CUT T-SHIRT
COS
The Clean Cut T-Shirt

Masters of the high street basic.

90's Cropped Jeans
Agolde
90's Cropped Jeans

Our editors agree, these are some of our favourite jeans, ever.

BREWSTER
Russell and Bromley
Brewster Loafer

You can wear a loafer like this for a lifetime.

MYFAIR Medium Leather Padlock Handbag
Ted Baker
Myfair Medium Leather Padlock Handbag

How to look like you've spent five figures (without actually having to).

6. Breton Top + Wide Leg Trousers + Slingbacks

french girl outfits

(Image credit: @melodiebance)

Style Notes: Think of French fashion and it's more than likely Bretons and Chanel spring to mind. And, while there's so much more to the country's style legacy than that, there is still something to be said about the longevity of this classic monochrome look. Does it still look just as good in 2024 as it did in 1944? Absolutely, and we still haven't found a better pairing for a striped top than a tailored trouser and a two tone pump, so if it aint broke, why fix it?

Shop the Look:

Sézane, Collette Marinére Top
Sézane
Collette Marinére Top

Trust Sézane to nail the perfect Breton top.

Cigarette trousers
H&M
Cigarette trousers

I've been recommending these to everyone I know.

Leather Block Heel Slingback Shoes
Stuart Weitzman
Multi Leather Sleek Slingback Flats

Yes please.

+ Khaite cat-eye acetate and gold-tone sunglasses
Oliver Peoples
+ Khaite cat-eye acetate and gold-tone sunglasses

A great all-rounder.

6. Midi Dress + Mules

french girl flat shoe outfits

(Image credit: @dianekari)

Style Notes: It just wouldn't be the start of spring without with a pretty dress, and taking inspiration from Diane Kari [pictured above], we've decided to pair printed midi dresses with easy slip-on mules. Although this looks like the ideal outfit for lounging in the garden, it works just as well for brunch with friends or running errands—really anything that calls for you to get ready in 15 minutes but look like you took an hour.

Shop the Look:

Bryson Dress
Reformation
Bryson Dress

Reformation dresses never fail.

Boston buckled suede clogs
Birkenstock
Boston buckled suede clogs

Finally back in stock (but selling fast).

Triple Jump woven-leather basket bag
Dragon Diffusion
Triple Jump woven-leather basket bag

A printed sun dress + a basket bag. Name a more iconic duo.

Explore More:
French Style
Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.

In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.

Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸