The Expensive-Looking Sandal Trend Fashion Girls Are Wearing With Baggy Jeans and White T-Shirts

Discover how Jodie Comer styled the chic pairing here.

Jodie Comer steps out in London wearing high-waisted baggy jeans with silver strappy heels and a boxy white t-shirt. She styled her look with simple black sunglasses.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
As a self-professed denim aficionado, I'm constantly on the hunt for new ways to keep my jeans collection fresh.

I tend to default to the classic jeans-and-a-tee formula during the week, so I see footwear as my biggest playground for experimentation. And this week, fashion girl Jodie Comer delivered a denim-and-shoe pairing I genuinely hadn’t considered before: She entirely elevated her look with glistening silver sandals by selecting a pair of high-rise baggy jeans.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Unlike the predictable white sneakers or black Mary Janes I'd usually default to when styling such relaxed denim, Comer's clever shoe pairing added height to her outfit, stopping her jeans from puddling around the floor while nodding to one of the shoe trends that's been gaining the most traction this season.

While silver sneakers took off during the cooler months, now that summer 2025 has arrived, I predict sleek silver sandals will become a fashion person's new go-to. More interesting than plain black or tan—but no more difficult to style—this summer shoe style is primed to elevate outfits everywhere right now.

She completed her look with a boxy tee in a fresh white shade and black sunglasses that shielded her eyes from the glaring summer sun. Comer's jeans outfit nods to the easy combination I reckon many of us will be reaching for this summer.

Read on to discover my edit of the best jeans and silver sandals below.

SHOP SILVER SHOES AND BAGGY JEANS

Heeled Strappy Sandals
H&M
Heeled Strappy Sandals

Be quick—I can't see these staying in stock for long.

Baggy Wide Low Jeans
H&M
Baggy Wide Low Jeans

Style these with silver heels or dress them down with slim shoes.

Metallic Effect High-Heel Sandals
ZARA
Metallic Effect High-Heel Sandals

Add some shimmer to your step.

Volume Wide-Leg Jeans
COS
Volume Wide-Leg Jeans

These also come in seven other shades.

Metallic Leather Sandals
JIL SANDER
Metallic Leather Sandals

The silver shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

Dark-wash jeans are a year-round staple in my rotation.

Hallie Metallic Leather Sandals
AEYDE
Hallie Metallic Leather Sandals

While I love these in silver, they also come in black.

Ayla Baggy High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Ayla Baggy High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

It's true—fashion people always come back to Citizens of Humanity for its chic denim collection.

Pirua 70 Crinkled Metallic Leather Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Pirua 70 Crinkled Metallic Leather Mules

Manolos are always worth the splurge.

Trf Mid-Rise Baggy Balloon Jeans
ZARA
TTF Mid-Rise Baggy Balloon Jeans

These look much more expensive than they actually are.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

