The Expensive-Looking Sandal Trend Fashion Girls Are Wearing With Baggy Jeans and White T-Shirts

As a self-professed denim aficionado, I'm constantly on the hunt for new ways to keep my jeans collection fresh.

I tend to default to the classic jeans-and-a-tee formula during the week, so I see footwear as my biggest playground for experimentation. And this week, fashion girl Jodie Comer delivered a denim-and-shoe pairing I genuinely hadn’t considered before: She entirely elevated her look with glistening silver sandals by selecting a pair of high-rise baggy jeans.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Unlike the predictable white sneakers or black Mary Janes I'd usually default to when styling such relaxed denim, Comer's clever shoe pairing added height to her outfit, stopping her jeans from puddling around the floor while nodding to one of the shoe trends that's been gaining the most traction this season.

While silver sneakers took off during the cooler months, now that summer 2025 has arrived, I predict sleek silver sandals will become a fashion person's new go-to. More interesting than plain black or tan—but no more difficult to style—this summer shoe style is primed to elevate outfits everywhere right now.

She completed her look with a boxy tee in a fresh white shade and black sunglasses that shielded her eyes from the glaring summer sun. Comer's jeans outfit nods to the easy combination I reckon many of us will be reaching for this summer.

Read on to discover my edit of the best jeans and silver sandals below.

SHOP SILVER SHOES AND BAGGY JEANS

