The Expensive-Looking Sandal Trend Fashion Girls Are Wearing With Baggy Jeans and White T-Shirts
Discover how Jodie Comer styled the chic pairing here.
As a self-professed denim aficionado, I'm constantly on the hunt for new ways to keep my jeans collection fresh.
I tend to default to the classic jeans-and-a-tee formula during the week, so I see footwear as my biggest playground for experimentation. And this week, fashion girl Jodie Comer delivered a denim-and-shoe pairing I genuinely hadn’t considered before: She entirely elevated her look with glistening silver sandals by selecting a pair of high-rise baggy jeans.
Unlike the predictable white sneakers or black Mary Janes I'd usually default to when styling such relaxed denim, Comer's clever shoe pairing added height to her outfit, stopping her jeans from puddling around the floor while nodding to one of the shoe trends that's been gaining the most traction this season.
While silver sneakers took off during the cooler months, now that summer 2025 has arrived, I predict sleek silver sandals will become a fashion person's new go-to. More interesting than plain black or tan—but no more difficult to style—this summer shoe style is primed to elevate outfits everywhere right now.
She completed her look with a boxy tee in a fresh white shade and black sunglasses that shielded her eyes from the glaring summer sun. Comer's jeans outfit nods to the easy combination I reckon many of us will be reaching for this summer.
Read on to discover my edit of the best jeans and silver sandals below.
SHOP SILVER SHOES AND BAGGY JEANS
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
There Are Over 500 Tops and Jeans at Zara, But Only These 32 Chic Picks Need Your Attention
I'll bet they'll sell out before July's over.
-
I'm a Shopping Editor—These 31 Under-$50 Amazon Finds Are Giving Main Character Energy
These were really hard not to gatekeep.
-
I Just Got Back From Paris and Saw These 4 Summer Trends on the Chicest Women
French-girl summer.
-
Jacquemus Just Declared That This Subtle Style Accent Will Be Just as Popular in Summer 2026
The small detail creates a lasting impact.
-
Put the Flip-Flops Down—These Classic Flat Sandals Make White Skirts Look Much Prettier
The simplest swap.
-
Addison Rae, Olivia Rodrigo, and I All Cosign These Trending $30 Sandals
They're a dorm bathroom classic.
-
This Is *the* Controversial Skirt Trend to Wear With Flip-Flops This Summer
This is one of the best go-to summer outfits.
-
The Easy Summer Uniform We All Forgot About Just Became Cool Again
The past meets the present.