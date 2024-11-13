Victoria Beckham Just Wore the Most Fashion-Person Shoe Trend, and I’m Genuinely in Shock

Whilst Victoria Beckham is no stranger to a showstopping style moment, the anatomy of her outfits doesn't often surprise me.

So used to seeing her in sky-high stilettos and floor-grazing puddle pants, each new iteration that she debuts—stylish as it may be—no longer catches me off guard. Today, however, I saw the designer in an item I never even imagined she would own. Refreshing a classic outfit formula with an unexpected addition, Beckham swapped her typically tall heels for a pair of kitten-heels.

Selecting a pair of low Alaïa kitten heels for her night out in London, Beckham's shoe choice was a far more humble alternative to the 5-inch+ heels we've seen her wear countless times. She may well have a penchant for an ultra-tall shoe as a heavyweight player in the fashion industry, but Beckham is no stranger to a new-season It item, and will always make room in her wardrobe to trial the season's chicest trends.

(Image credit: Splash)

Trumping high heels in comfort whilst offering a sleek silhouette drenched in '90s energy, this wearable shoe trend has been bubbling up in fashion crowds for some time now. Always one to put her stamp on a look, Beckham selected a sleek style with a clear PVC exterior and heart design on the toe. A cult item from Alaïa's in-demand selection, the Cœur Leather-Trimmed PVC Pumps (£920) merge the forgotten PVC trend with the fresh kitten-heel silhouette to create a dynamic shoe that fashion people love.

Frequently favoured by Beckham, who has been known to style the brand's shoes regularly, Alaïa's French-inspired take on classic designs has attracted a swarm of celebrity shoppers over the past few seasons. Completing her outfit with a double-breasted coat, white jeans and a roomy cognac bag slung over her shoulder, Beckham's chic evening look was aptly relaxed for a night in the city whilst remaining true to her style DNA.

Inspired to shop the shoe trend that has Beckham's seal of approval, read on to discover our edit of the best kitten heels.

