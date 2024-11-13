Victoria Beckham Just Wore the Most Fashion-Person Shoe Trend, and I’m Genuinely in Shock
Whilst Victoria Beckham is no stranger to a showstopping style moment, the anatomy of her outfits doesn't often surprise me.
So used to seeing her in sky-high stilettos and floor-grazing puddle pants, each new iteration that she debuts—stylish as it may be—no longer catches me off guard. Today, however, I saw the designer in an item I never even imagined she would own. Refreshing a classic outfit formula with an unexpected addition, Beckham swapped her typically tall heels for a pair of kitten-heels.
Selecting a pair of low Alaïa kitten heels for her night out in London, Beckham's shoe choice was a far more humble alternative to the 5-inch+ heels we've seen her wear countless times. She may well have a penchant for an ultra-tall shoe as a heavyweight player in the fashion industry, but Beckham is no stranger to a new-season It item, and will always make room in her wardrobe to trial the season's chicest trends.
Trumping high heels in comfort whilst offering a sleek silhouette drenched in '90s energy, this wearable shoe trend has been bubbling up in fashion crowds for some time now. Always one to put her stamp on a look, Beckham selected a sleek style with a clear PVC exterior and heart design on the toe. A cult item from Alaïa's in-demand selection, the Cœur Leather-Trimmed PVC Pumps (£920) merge the forgotten PVC trend with the fresh kitten-heel silhouette to create a dynamic shoe that fashion people love.
Frequently favoured by Beckham, who has been known to style the brand's shoes regularly, Alaïa's French-inspired take on classic designs has attracted a swarm of celebrity shoppers over the past few seasons. Completing her outfit with a double-breasted coat, white jeans and a roomy cognac bag slung over her shoulder, Beckham's chic evening look was aptly relaxed for a night in the city whilst remaining true to her style DNA.
Inspired to shop the shoe trend that has Beckham's seal of approval, read on to discover our edit of the best kitten heels.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST KITTEN HEELS:
These simple slingbacks are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
The burgundy colour trend is taking off this season.
Wear these with jeans or wide-leg trousers.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
