Chanel's New Flats Have Every Other Shoe Style on High Alert
Whenever a fashion item attracts attention on the runway, gets featured in editorials, and starts showing up on every stylish woman in Paris, New York, Oslo, and more, it's only a matter of time before the whole world finds out about it—and wants one for themselves. Such is exactly what's currently taking place with Chanel's brand-new moccasins, which debuted on the runway at the French house's Resort 2025 show in Marseille, feature a patent calfskin-leather exterior, a rounded toe, and a tuxedo-friendly aesthetic that, all together, make for a flat unlike any of the currently trending pairs. No wonder it's making headlines right now, just in time for the holidays (which these particular shoes are simply perfect for).
On the runway:
At the show, models were seen donning the formal footwear style in casual, effortless ways, with minidresses, denim sets, blazers turned sporty with layered hoodies and more. Virginie Viard, Chanel's former creative director who designed the Resort 25 collection, described them as "scuba tuxedo" shoes to Vogue, and honestly, it's a perfect way of labeling them.
With resort collections now making their in-store debuts, fashion's top content creators quickly acquired pairs of their own, plastering the sophisticated slippers all over social media. Christie Tyler styled hers with a black suit, ivory socks, and a matching scarf top, photographing the look on the industrial streets of SoHo in New York. Norwegian creator Annabel Rosendahl photographed hers just out of the box. And those are just a couple of the sightings I've stumbled across so far this season. More are surely on their way.
On IG:
For our first In Focus feature starring Madison Bailey, the Outer Banks star wore the luxurious slippers with a vibrant yellow knit cardigan and shorts set, also from Chanel's Resort 25 collection. Bailey completed the look with white socks, a Jennifer Behr bow, and Louis Vuitton jewelry.
Trust me, these moments are just the beginning. Scroll down to shop the new Chanel flats that have every other shoe, from ballet flats to pumps to boots, on high alert.
Shop Chanel's Resort 25 Moccasins:
Shop more flats:
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
