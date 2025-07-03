The Highly Specific Denim Trend Even I Didn't See Coming

If you've been holding out for a designer take on the 2005 film Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, then you're in luck! Our favorite trio of stylish sisters has been spotted in A+ outfits as they've traveled the world promoting their new album, I Quit, and we'd bet that their carry-ons feature plenty of Louis Vuitton pieces.

Most recently, we spotted Danielle Haim in a pair of LV jeans that Este and Alana are probably eager to get their hands on. The dark-wash cuffed style not only has the perfect slouch but also features the brand's signature monogram on the interior that's visible when cuffed. And thanks to the adjustable length, these jeans are easily shareable among the sisters whose heights range from 5'7" to 6'.

Like any good millennial, the Haim women are fans of early aughts style, so it's no surprise that they've embraced the resurgence of logo mania. Twenty years later, however, it's subtler, and certainly pricier, with several top designer brands dipping their toes (or cuffs) back into the trend. Keep scrolling to shop Danielle Haim's eye-catching Louis Vuitton jeans plus a blazer and denim shorts from the same collection.

Danielle and Este Haim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Danielle Haim: Louis Vuitton jeans

Shop Louis Vuitton's "LV" Denim Pieces

Cuffed Hem Flared Jeans
Louis Vuitton
Cuffed Hem Flared Jeans

Cuffed styles can look casual or dressed up depending on the choice of footwear.

Cuffed Hem Denim Mini Shorts
Louis Vuitton
Cuffed Hem Denim Mini Shorts

I'm tempted to blow my entire summer clothing budget on these shorts.

Denim Preppy Blazer
Louis Vuitton
Denim Preppy Blazer

Your early aughts preppy wardrobe could never have envisioned this designer denim take on the trend.

More Designer Logo Denim We Love

Dior cuffed boyfriend jeans with logo
Dior
Boyfriend Jeans

It's not too late for Dior devotee Carrie Bradshaw to add these beauties to her wardrobe.

Gg Cuff Denim Pant
Gucci
Gg Cuff Denim Pant

Pair these Gucci cuffs with a matching canvas monogrammed bag.

Calvin Klein Jeans
Calvin Klein
Allover Logo 90s Straight Jeans

Score these statement jeans at a more accessible price.

Anagram Baggy Appliquéd High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Loewe
Anagram Baggy Appliquéd High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

I've had my eyes on these Loewe jeans since forever.

Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.

