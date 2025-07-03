The Highly Specific Denim Trend Even I Didn't See Coming

If you've been holding out for a designer take on the 2005 film Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, then you're in luck! Our favorite trio of stylish sisters has been spotted in A+ outfits as they've traveled the world promoting their new album, I Quit, and we'd bet that their carry-ons feature plenty of Louis Vuitton pieces.

Most recently, we spotted Danielle Haim in a pair of LV jeans that Este and Alana are probably eager to get their hands on. The dark-wash cuffed style not only has the perfect slouch but also features the brand's signature monogram on the interior that's visible when cuffed. And thanks to the adjustable length, these jeans are easily shareable among the sisters whose heights range from 5'7" to 6'.

Like any good millennial, the Haim women are fans of early aughts style, so it's no surprise that they've embraced the resurgence of logo mania. Twenty years later, however, it's subtler, and certainly pricier, with several top designer brands dipping their toes (or cuffs) back into the trend. Keep scrolling to shop Danielle Haim's eye-catching Louis Vuitton jeans plus a blazer and denim shorts from the same collection.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Danielle Haim: Louis Vuitton jeans

Shop Louis Vuitton's "LV" Denim Pieces

Louis Vuitton Cuffed Hem Flared Jeans $1590 SHOP NOW Cuffed styles can look casual or dressed up depending on the choice of footwear. Louis Vuitton Cuffed Hem Denim Mini Shorts $1530 SHOP NOW I'm tempted to blow my entire summer clothing budget on these shorts. Louis Vuitton Denim Preppy Blazer $2390 SHOP NOW Your early aughts preppy wardrobe could never have envisioned this designer denim take on the trend.

