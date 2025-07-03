The Highly Specific Denim Trend Even I Didn't See Coming
If you've been holding out for a designer take on the 2005 film Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, then you're in luck! Our favorite trio of stylish sisters has been spotted in A+ outfits as they've traveled the world promoting their new album, I Quit, and we'd bet that their carry-ons feature plenty of Louis Vuitton pieces.
Most recently, we spotted Danielle Haim in a pair of LV jeans that Este and Alana are probably eager to get their hands on. The dark-wash cuffed style not only has the perfect slouch but also features the brand's signature monogram on the interior that's visible when cuffed. And thanks to the adjustable length, these jeans are easily shareable among the sisters whose heights range from 5'7" to 6'.
Like any good millennial, the Haim women are fans of early aughts style, so it's no surprise that they've embraced the resurgence of logo mania. Twenty years later, however, it's subtler, and certainly pricier, with several top designer brands dipping their toes (or cuffs) back into the trend. Keep scrolling to shop Danielle Haim's eye-catching Louis Vuitton jeans plus a blazer and denim shorts from the same collection.
On Danielle Haim: Louis Vuitton jeans
Shop Louis Vuitton's "LV" Denim Pieces
More Designer Logo Denim We Love
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.
