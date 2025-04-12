The Anti-Skinny-Jeans Summer Outfit Everyone Is Already Wearing

(Image credit: @mimixn)

Skinny jeans are in the middle of a comeback, but if you're not ready to revisit that era just yet, there's another new outfit formula that's gaining traction, and it's one that fashion people are wearing on repeat. The look? Loose, non-skinny jeans paired with fitted tops. It's the denim uniform of the summer, striking the perfect balance between relaxed and polished without trying too hard.

From low-slung, wide-leg jeans to slightly baggy straight-leg styles, the appeal of loose denim is all in the effortless vibe. When paired with a fitted tank, tee, or second-skin top, the look becomes instantly cooler. It's like you didn't overthink it but somehow got it exactly right. It's that contrast of silhouettes that makes it feel so current.

We've spotted this combo everywhere in street style shots popping up online from coast to coast, and it's easy to see why it's catching on. It works for rooftop drinks, errands, and travel days—pretty much anything your summer calendar throws at you. Add sleek sneakers, minimal sandals, or even kitten heels, and the outfit still holds its own.

If you're building your summer rotation, make this your go-to base. Just switch out the top and the shoes, and you'll unlock a whole new vibe. It's the simplest way to make your favorite non-skinny jeans feel fresh again—no overthinking, no styling stress, just that laid-back, cool energy that always wins.

Scroll on to see the anti-skinny-jeans outfit combo everyone will be wearing this summer.

Woman wearing loose jeans with fitted white T-shirt in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @aniyahmorinia)

This crisp white cropped T-shirt paired with dark denim gives off serious rich vibes.

Kelly Ribbed Stretch-Cotton Jersey T-Shirt
LESET
Kelly Ribbed Stretch-Cotton Jersey T-Shirt

Mid Rise Ultra Barrel Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Mid Rise Ultra Barrel Jean

Woman wearing loose jeans with fitted white tank and pink purse in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @mimixn)

The pop of pink makes this look perfect for summer.

Perfectwhitetee Blondie Structured Rib Bra Friendly Tank
Perfectwhitetee
Blondie Structured Rib Bra Friendly Tank

Levi's Dad Jeans
Levi's
Dad Jeans

Woman wearing loose white jeans with fitted black tank and polka dot belt in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @stephaniebroek)

The scarf belt elevates this black-and-white outfit.

Madewell Brightside Scoop Neck Tank
Madewell
Brightside Scoop Neck Tank

MANGO, Danila Wideleg High-Rise Jeans - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Danila Wideleg High-Rise Jeans

Woman wearing loose jeans with fitted green tank in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @alllisonho)

Olive green is such a luxe color, especially for summer. It also pairs perfectly with a classic blue-jeans wash.

The A&f Paloma Top
Abercrombie & Fitch
The A&F Paloma Top

Adria Low Rise Baggy Wide Leg Jeans
AG
Adria Low Rise Baggy Wide Leg Jeans

Woman wearing loose barrel jeans with fitted white tank and raffia purse in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Perfection—I have absolutely no notes for this simple tank-and-dark-denim look.

Tank Top
ZARA
Tank Top

We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
We the Free
Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans

Woman wearing loose jeans with fitted white tank in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

White tank + loose denim + bucket hat = ideal summer uniform.

Stretch-Modal Jersey Tank
ÉTERNE
Stretch-Modal Jersey Tank

Citizens of Humanity, Ayla Baggy Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Ayla Baggy Jeans

Woman wearing loose jeans with fitted gray T-shirt and black purse in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @fredrika_ekerot)

Any outfit that involves faded black jeans and a fitted gray T-shirt will inevitably give off laid-back luxury energy.

SPRWMN, Rib Baby Tee
SPRWMN
Rib Baby Tee

Straight Cut Mid Rise Jeans Zw Collection
ZARA
Straight Cut Mid Rise Jeans

Woman wearing denim trench coat with loose jeans and fitted tank.

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Not to play favorites, but this outfit combination is at the top of my copy list.

Smooth Edit Lite Cap Sleeve T-Shirt
Open Edit
Smooth Edit Lite Cap Sleeve T-Shirt

Good Ease Relaxed Wide Leg Jeans
Gap
High Rise Barrel Jeans

Woman wearing loose jeans with fitted yellow tank and yellow purse in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @alllisonho)

If you want to further level up your baggy jeans, double layer your T-shirts.

Renato Ribbed Wool-Blend Jersey Tank
KHAITE
Renato Ribbed Wool-Blend Jersey Tank

Good Petite Skate High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Good American
Good Petite Skate High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Woman wearing loose jeans with fitted black top in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @claire_most)

You can't go wrong with a tight black top and comfy jeans, especially when traveling. It's an outfit that works for you.

Ribbed Long Sleeve T-Shirt
BP
Ribbed Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Kara
Icon Denim
Kara Jeans

Woman wearing loose jeans with fitted black tank in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @fredrika_ekerot)

Layer an oversize leather jacket over this foolproof outfit combo for a cool day-to-night look.

Dusk Knit Top
Reformation
Dusk Knit Top

Mid Waist Baggy Jeans Zw Collection
ZARA
Mid Waist Baggy Jeans

Woman wearing loose jeans and fitted striped tank in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Every summer wardrobe needs a quality striped T-shirt, a style that's begging to be paired with loose denim.

Paige Chantrelle Tee
Paige
Chantrelle Tee

The Barrel Jeans
ELOQUII
The Barrel Jeans

Woman wearing loose white jeans with fitted white tank.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

We're here for this head-to-toe neutral denim look.

Cotton Rib Tank - Latte
SKIMS
Cotton Rib Tank

Dl1961 Hepburn Wide Leg Jeans
Dl1961
Hepburn Wide Leg Jeans

