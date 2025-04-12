The Anti-Skinny-Jeans Summer Outfit Everyone Is Already Wearing

Skinny jeans are in the middle of a comeback, but if you're not ready to revisit that era just yet, there's another new outfit formula that's gaining traction, and it's one that fashion people are wearing on repeat. The look? Loose, non-skinny jeans paired with fitted tops. It's the denim uniform of the summer, striking the perfect balance between relaxed and polished without trying too hard.

From low-slung, wide-leg jeans to slightly baggy straight-leg styles, the appeal of loose denim is all in the effortless vibe. When paired with a fitted tank, tee, or second-skin top, the look becomes instantly cooler. It's like you didn't overthink it but somehow got it exactly right. It's that contrast of silhouettes that makes it feel so current.

We've spotted this combo everywhere in street style shots popping up online from coast to coast, and it's easy to see why it's catching on. It works for rooftop drinks, errands, and travel days—pretty much anything your summer calendar throws at you. Add sleek sneakers, minimal sandals, or even kitten heels, and the outfit still holds its own.

If you're building your summer rotation, make this your go-to base. Just switch out the top and the shoes, and you'll unlock a whole new vibe. It's the simplest way to make your favorite non-skinny jeans feel fresh again—no overthinking, no styling stress, just that laid-back, cool energy that always wins.

Scroll on to see the anti-skinny-jeans outfit combo everyone will be wearing this summer.

This crisp white cropped T-shirt paired with dark denim gives off serious rich vibes.

The pop of pink makes this look perfect for summer.

The scarf belt elevates this black-and-white outfit.

Olive green is such a luxe color, especially for summer. It also pairs perfectly with a classic blue-jeans wash.

Perfection—I have absolutely no notes for this simple tank-and-dark-denim look.

White tank + loose denim + bucket hat = ideal summer uniform.

Any outfit that involves faded black jeans and a fitted gray T-shirt will inevitably give off laid-back luxury energy.

Not to play favorites, but this outfit combination is at the top of my copy list.

If you want to further level up your baggy jeans, double layer your T-shirts.

You can't go wrong with a tight black top and comfy jeans, especially when traveling. It's an outfit that works for you.

Layer an oversize leather jacket over this foolproof outfit combo for a cool day-to-night look.

Every summer wardrobe needs a quality striped T-shirt, a style that's begging to be paired with loose denim.

We're here for this head-to-toe neutral denim look.

