8 Seasonless Staples That Are Perfect for Spring, Inspired by the Runways

By
published
in Features
S/S 26 runway shows.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)
Jump to category:

I'm very much someone who doesn't usually buy into trends. I like my closet to stand the test of time—otherwise it just feels like I’m wasting my money (and when I do lean into something trend-driven, I typically don’t spend much on it). Because of this, I tend to prefer seasonless staples I know I'll get the most cost per wear out of.

With that mindset, I naturally gravitate toward pieces I know I’ll wear on repeat and truly get the most cost per wear out of. Since it consists of basics, to stay inspired, I love looking through runway shows for styling inspiration. For this season, I went through the S/S 26 shows to see how timeless items were styled across designers’ collections across the fashion month calendar.

Below, shop the seasonless staples defining spring: from simple black dresses inspired by Calvin Klein to knee-length skirts at COS, tank tops at Fforme, polos at Kallmeyer, pleated skirts at Prada, trench coats at Sandy Liang, cardigans at Tory Burch, and column skirts at Vaquera.

Black Dresses

Calvin Klein S/S 26 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Calvin Klein)

Shop Black Dresses