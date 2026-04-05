8 Seasonless Staples That Are Perfect for Spring, Inspired by the Runways

I'm very much someone who doesn't usually buy into trends. I like my closet to stand the test of time—otherwise it just feels like I’m wasting my money (and when I do lean into something trend-driven, I typically don’t spend much on it). Because of this, I tend to prefer seasonless staples I know I'll get the most cost per wear out of.
With that mindset, I naturally gravitate toward pieces I know I’ll wear on repeat and truly get the most cost per wear out of. Since it consists of basics, to stay inspired, I love looking through runway shows for styling inspiration. For this season, I went through the S/S 26 shows to see how timeless items were styled across designers’ collections across the fashion month calendar.