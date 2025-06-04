Dakota Johnson's New Blazer Is Surprisingly NSFW

Typically, blazers are one of the most professional things you can wear to the office. People who work corporate jobs often pair them with matching trousers, while those in creative fields can get away with styling blazers with jeans. However, there's one specific kind of blazer that's firmly NSFW (a.k.a. not safe for work), and Dakota Johnson just happened to wear it today.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Johnson looked incredibly chic in a Ferragamo blazer, skirt, and pumps. Her extremely low-cut jacket, worn without a shirt underneath, would likely not make sense for any office, no matter how casual. Luckily, Johnson doesn't have to worry about that and can just focus on dressing as stylishly as possible while promoting her upcoming A24 film, Materialists. With that in mind, I think she nailed it, don't you? Scroll down to see and shop the avant-garde blazer Johnson just wore in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Dakota Johnson: Ferragamo Single Breasted Blazer ($2900), Bouclé Mini Skirt ($1490), and Eva Pumps ($980)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Dakota Johnson's Exact Outfit

Shop Low-Cut Blazers to Wear With or Without Shirts