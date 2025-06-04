Dakota Johnson's New Blazer Is Surprisingly NSFW

Typically, blazers are one of the most professional things you can wear to the office. People who work corporate jobs often pair them with matching trousers, while those in creative fields can get away with styling blazers with jeans. However, there's one specific kind of blazer that's firmly NSFW (a.k.a. not safe for work), and Dakota Johnson just happened to wear it today.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Johnson looked incredibly chic in a Ferragamo blazer, skirt, and pumps. Her extremely low-cut jacket, worn without a shirt underneath, would likely not make sense for any office, no matter how casual. Luckily, Johnson doesn't have to worry about that and can just focus on dressing as stylishly as possible while promoting her upcoming A24 film, Materialists. With that in mind, I think she nailed it, don't you? Scroll down to see and shop the avant-garde blazer Johnson just wore in New York City.

Dakota Johnson wears a low-cut blazer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Dakota Johnson: Ferragamo Single Breasted Blazer ($2900), Bouclé Mini Skirt ($1490), and Eva Pumps ($980)

Dakota Johnson wears a low-cut blazer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Dakota Johnson's Exact Outfit

Single Breasted Blazer
Salvatore Ferragamo
Single Breasted Blazer

Ferragamo Bouclé Mini Skirt
Ferragamo
Bouclé Mini Skirt

Ferragamo Eva Pumps
Ferragamo
Eva Pumps

Shop Low-Cut Blazers to Wear With or Without Shirts

Elizabeth Deep V Blazer
ALL THE WAYS
Elizabeth Deep V Blazer

Bondi Blazer
Reformation
Bondi Blazer

Sculpted Blazer
GALVAN
Sculpted Blazer

Cropped Blazer With Shoulder Pads
ZARA
Cropped Blazer With Shoulder Pads

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

