If You're Not Into Slip Skirts, This Elegant Trending Style Is Definitely Worth Trying
As we very slowly inch towards the spring season, I’ve started to gradually phase some chic skirt styles into my outfits that will carry me well into the warmer months. In doing so, I noticed that I own a lot of satin and silk slip skirts, but that I'm seriously lacking in other options. Whilst the elegance and versatility of a satin slip skirt are undeniable and will forever have a place in my capsule wardrobe, I must admit that, with temperatures still far from spring-like, I’m in desperate need of a more weather-appropriate skirt that I can wear now in place of my jeans and tailored trousers. Enter the pinstripe skirt.
Although I’ve never owned a pinstripe skirt, I’ve invested in multiple pinstripe trousers over the years which I’ve worn constantly. So after seeing the likes of Hailey Bieber sporting one, I knew it was a style that I should try out myself.
Versatile and timeless (usually available in anti-trend colours like black, cream, navy and grey), a pinstripe skirt pairs well with everything from neutrals to bold colours and other prints. You can also choose from whichever length you like too—there are minis, midis and maxis all over the market.
Unlike slips, you can select your pinstripe skirt from a range of different materials, including thicker wool iterations to keep you warm until spring and linen styles for when the weather finally levels up. Personally, I’ll be investing in a thicker iteration to wear with my jumpers, cardigans and long-sleeve tees.
You might initially be sceptical, but pinstripe skirts are no longer categorised as the serious office attire they once were. In fact, fashion people from L.A. to Oslo have proven that this elegant skirt can be worn in a myriad of different ways both in and out of the workplace.
Still not fully convinced? Scroll on to see how some of my favourite fashion people are opting to style this sophisticated trend, and then take a browse at my edit of the best pinstripe skirts you can shop for this season and beyond
How Fashion People Are Styling Their Pinstripe Skirts for 2025:
Style Notes: Pairing well with both her classic knit and her trendy leopard bag, Nnnenna proves that a pinstripe skirt is as good as any neutral.
Style Notes: With the right layering, a pinstripe mini skirt can easily be a year-round staple. When the temperature warms up, swap out your cable knit and ballet flats for a linen button-up and strappy sandals.
Style Notes: Stephanie shows us that pinstripe skirts are a far cry from the boring office attire we once thought they were. There are now plenty of interesting iterations that elevate the pattern beyond your typical pencil silhouette..
Shop Pinstripe Skirts:
Miu Miu creates so many chic mini skirts, but I especially love this one with the visible side pockets.
This camel shade will look so good with brown, burgundy or cream.
Wear on it's own or layer over a pair on pinstripe trousers for a 2025 spin.
Great for in or out of the office.
This will look so good with a boxy blazer, tights and loafers.
