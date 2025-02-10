If You're Not Into Slip Skirts, This Elegant Trending Style Is Definitely Worth Trying

As we very slowly inch towards the spring season, I’ve started to gradually phase some chic skirt styles into my outfits that will carry me well into the warmer months. In doing so, I noticed that I own a lot of satin and silk slip skirts, but that I'm seriously lacking in other options. Whilst the elegance and versatility of a satin slip skirt are undeniable and will forever have a place in my capsule wardrobe, I must admit that, with temperatures still far from spring-like, I’m in desperate need of a more weather-appropriate skirt that I can wear now in place of my jeans and tailored trousers. Enter the pinstripe skirt.

Although I’ve never owned a pinstripe skirt, I’ve invested in multiple pinstripe trousers over the years which I’ve worn constantly. So after seeing the likes of Hailey Bieber sporting one, I knew it was a style that I should try out myself.

Versatile and timeless (usually available in anti-trend colours like black, cream, navy and grey), a pinstripe skirt pairs well with everything from neutrals to bold colours and other prints. You can also choose from whichever length you like too—there are minis, midis and maxis all over the market.

Unlike slips, you can select your pinstripe skirt from a range of different materials, including thicker wool iterations to keep you warm until spring and linen styles for when the weather finally levels up. Personally, I’ll be investing in a thicker iteration to wear with my jumpers, cardigans and long-sleeve tees.

You might initially be sceptical, but pinstripe skirts are no longer categorised as the serious office attire they once were. In fact, fashion people from L.A. to Oslo have proven that this elegant skirt can be worn in a myriad of different ways both in and out of the workplace.

Still not fully convinced? Scroll on to see how some of my favourite fashion people are opting to style this sophisticated trend, and then take a browse at my edit of the best pinstripe skirts you can shop for this season and beyond

How Fashion People Are Styling Their Pinstripe Skirts for 2025:

Style Notes: Pairing well with both her classic knit and her trendy leopard bag, Nnnenna proves that a pinstripe skirt is as good as any neutral.

Style Notes: With the right layering, a pinstripe mini skirt can easily be a year-round staple. When the temperature warms up, swap out your cable knit and ballet flats for a linen button-up and strappy sandals.

Style Notes: Stephanie shows us that pinstripe skirts are a far cry from the boring office attire we once thought they were. There are now plenty of interesting iterations that elevate the pattern beyond your typical pencil silhouette..

Shop Pinstripe Skirts:

H&M Twill Pencil Skirt £20 SHOP NOW This went straight into my basket.

Miu Miu Pinstripe Wool Miniskirt £1010 SHOP NOW Miu Miu creates so many chic mini skirts, but I especially love this one with the visible side pockets.

COS Asymmetric Pinstriped Wool Skirt £110 SHOP NOW How cool is this asymmetric iteration?

Mugler Pinstripe Wool-Blend Midi Skirt £760 SHOP NOW Just so sleek.

MANGO Pinstripe Suit Skirt £33 SHOP NOW This black maxi style is perfect for the chillier weather.

VICTORIA BECKHAM Tie-Detailed Pinstriped Wool-Twill Midi Wrap Skirt £590 SHOP NOW This camel shade will look so good with brown, burgundy or cream.

ASOS Curve A-Line Tie Waist Midi Skirt £28 SHOP NOW A cotton skirt you can wear throughout spring and summer.

Alexander McQueen Pinstripe Wool Midi Skirt £790 SHOP NOW This feels very directional.

ZARA Skorts With Belt £30 SHOP NOW A skort is a great way to ease yourself into wearing minis.

Wardrobe.NYC Contour Pinstripe Wool Midi Skirt £645 SHOP NOW I absolutely love how this has been styled. So chic!

Reformation Brinley Skirt £168 SHOP NOW You could style this pleated mini with a knitted vest for a preppy look.

SAINT LAURENT Pinstriped Wool Skirt £1320 SHOP NOW The front slit is calling to me.

Weekday Low Waist Mini Skirt £39 SHOP NOW Wear on it's own or layer over a pair on pinstripe trousers for a 2025 spin.

THE KOOPLES Stripe-Pattern High-Rise Wool and Cashmere-Blend Midi Pencil Skirt £195 SHOP NOW Great for in or out of the office.

H&M Button-Front Linen Skirt £45 SHOP NOW When the summer comes around, I'll be opting for linen fabrics.