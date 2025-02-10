If You're Not Into Slip Skirts, This Elegant Trending Style Is Definitely Worth Trying

As we very slowly inch towards the spring season, I’ve started to gradually phase some chic skirt styles into my outfits that will carry me well into the warmer months. In doing so, I noticed that I own a lot of satin and silk slip skirts, but that I'm seriously lacking in other options. Whilst the elegance and versatility of a satin slip skirt are undeniable and will forever have a place in my capsule wardrobe, I must admit that, with temperatures still far from spring-like, I’m in desperate need of a more weather-appropriate skirt that I can wear now in place of my jeans and tailored trousers. Enter the pinstripe skirt.

Although I’ve never owned a pinstripe skirt, I’ve invested in multiple pinstripe trousers over the years which I’ve worn constantly. So after seeing the likes of Hailey Bieber sporting one, I knew it was a style that I should try out myself.

Versatile and timeless (usually available in anti-trend colours like black, cream, navy and grey), a pinstripe skirt pairs well with everything from neutrals to bold colours and other prints. You can also choose from whichever length you like too—there are minis, midis and maxis all over the market.

@haileybieber wears a pinstripe skirt with a matching blazer and tights

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Unlike slips, you can select your pinstripe skirt from a range of different materials, including thicker wool iterations to keep you warm until spring and linen styles for when the weather finally levels up. Personally, I’ll be investing in a thicker iteration to wear with my jumpers, cardigans and long-sleeve tees.

You might initially be sceptical, but pinstripe skirts are no longer categorised as the serious office attire they once were. In fact, fashion people from L.A. to Oslo have proven that this elegant skirt can be worn in a myriad of different ways both in and out of the workplace.

Still not fully convinced? Scroll on to see how some of my favourite fashion people are opting to style this sophisticated trend, and then take a browse at my edit of the best pinstripe skirts you can shop for this season and beyond

How Fashion People Are Styling Their Pinstripe Skirts for 2025:

@nnennaechem wears a pinstripe skirt with a black jumper and leopard bag

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: Pairing well with both her classic knit and her trendy leopard bag, Nnnenna proves that a pinstripe skirt is as good as any neutral.

@maryljean wears a pinstripe skirt, white cable knit, canvas jacket and ballet flats

(Image credit: @maryljean)

Style Notes: With the right layering, a pinstripe mini skirt can easily be a year-round staple. When the temperature warms up, swap out your cable knit and ballet flats for a linen button-up and strappy sandals.

@shhtephs wears a pinstripe midi skirt with a slit, brown tank top, a cream faux fur jacket and black ballet flats

(Image credit: @shhtephs)

Style Notes: Stephanie shows us that pinstripe skirts are a far cry from the boring office attire we once thought they were. There are now plenty of interesting iterations that elevate the pattern beyond your typical pencil silhouette..

Shop Pinstripe Skirts:

Twill Pencil Skirt
H&M
Twill Pencil Skirt

This went straight into my basket.

Pinstripe Wool Miniskirt
Miu Miu
Pinstripe Wool Miniskirt

Miu Miu creates so many chic mini skirts, but I especially love this one with the visible side pockets.

Asymmetric Pinstriped Wool Skirt
COS
Asymmetric Pinstriped Wool Skirt

How cool is this asymmetric iteration?

Pinstripe Wool-Blend Midi Skirt
Mugler
Pinstripe Wool-Blend Midi Skirt

Just so sleek.

Pinstripe Suit Skirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Pinstripe Suit Skirt

This black maxi style is perfect for the chillier weather.

Tie-Detailed Pinstriped Wool-Twill Midi Wrap Skirt
VICTORIA BECKHAM
Tie-Detailed Pinstriped Wool-Twill Midi Wrap Skirt

This camel shade will look so good with brown, burgundy or cream.

Asos Design Curve a Line Tie Waist Midi Skirt in Navy Stripe
ASOS Curve
A-Line Tie Waist Midi Skirt

A cotton skirt you can wear throughout spring and summer.

Pinstripe Wool Midi Skirt
Alexander McQueen
Pinstripe Wool Midi Skirt

This feels very directional.

Skorts With Belt
ZARA
Skorts With Belt

A skort is a great way to ease yourself into wearing minis.

Contour Pinstripe Wool Midi Skirt
Wardrobe.NYC
Contour Pinstripe Wool Midi Skirt

I absolutely love how this has been styled. So chic!

Brinley Skirt
Reformation
Brinley Skirt

You could style this pleated mini with a knitted vest for a preppy look.

Pinstriped Wool Skirt
SAINT LAURENT
Pinstriped Wool Skirt

The front slit is calling to me.

Low Waist Mini Skirt
Weekday
Low Waist Mini Skirt

Wear on it's own or layer over a pair on pinstripe trousers for a 2025 spin.

THE KOOPLES, Stripe-Pattern High-Rise Wool and Cashmere-Blend Midi Pencil Skirt
THE KOOPLES
Stripe-Pattern High-Rise Wool and Cashmere-Blend Midi Pencil Skirt

Great for in or out of the office.

Button-Front Linen Skirt
H&M
Button-Front Linen Skirt

When the summer comes around, I'll be opting for linen fabrics.

Chalk Stripe Wool and Cotton Miniskirt
Acne Studios
Chalk Stripe Wool and Cotton Miniskirt

This will look so good with a boxy blazer, tights and loafers.

