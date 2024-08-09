Navy Always Looks Expensive—5 Shoe Colours That Will Make Any Outfit Look Extra Polished

In my books, navy stands out as one of the trickiest colours to style. As a loyal devotee to black pieces—my friends would lovingly point out it makes up the majority of my wardrobe—I’ve always struggled with finding the right pieces to pair with this hue. Where black seems to go with absolutely everything, navy feels like its trickier sibling—a bit more specific on what it will or will not accept. That being said, the hue is undeniably chic, and when it’s styled well, looks so impressive and elegant.

Shoes are far and away the thing I find hardest to match with navy pieces, but after some extensive Instagram scrolling, I think I’ve been overcomplicating the issue. Turns out, it’s the classic, neutral hues that go best with navy. White, beige, brown and more all keep the understatedly elegant vibe that navy is imbued with, and also happen to be super versatile tones that will also go brilliantly with most of the other colours in your wardrobe.

Perhaps the most controversial pairing (at least in my books) is navy and black. For years, I’ve insisted that the two should never meet, arguing that they are too close in tone to look good together. Reader, I was wrong. My apologies. Far more stylish individuals than me have proven that as long as you match the right tones, these two are, in fact, the perfect pairing. My advice? Go for lighter navy tones and glossy patent black shoes to really look like a fashion master.

If you’re also looking to start getting more wear out of your navy favourites, scroll on to see my pick of the best colour shoes to pair them with—and some brilliant outfit inspo to help get you going.

1. Black

Style Notes: This look has me dreaming of Autumn. I love how Chrissy has fully embraced the navy and black pairing by using other black accessories to tie the whole ensemble together. Genius.

Shop the look:

& Other Stories V-Cut Knit Jumper £65 SHOP NOW I love the bold v-neck detail.

COS Wide-Leg Tailored Wool Trousers £115 SHOP NOW These could be styled so many ways.

Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafer £268 SHOP NOW The chunky sole and the glossy black finish is so good.

& Other Stories 2-Pack Ribbed Cotton Socks £15 SHOP NOW Follow Chrissy's example and use white ribbed socks to break up the black and navy.

DeMellier The Large Tokyo £425 SHOP NOW So elegant.

2. White

Style Notes: Classic, clean and oh-so effective, a splash of crisp white is the ideal match for navy pieces. While you could opt for white sandals or court heeled shoes, white sneakers keep the look feeling fresh and understated.

Shop the look:

Jigsaw Cotton Blend Knitted Skirt £125 SHOP NOW The kind of skirt you can wear for work and at the weekend.

MANGO Polo-Neck T-Shirt £26 SHOP NOW Such a gorgeous blue.

New Balance 530 Trainers £119 SHOP NOW The classic Dad sneaker isn't going anywhere.

MANGO Short-Handle Shoulder Bag £50 SHOP NOW No one would believe this is a high-street piece.

3. Beige

Style Notes: A neutral beige always looks so elevated, making it a great option to style with your more elevated navy pieces.

Shop the look:

COS Tie-Detail Satin Midi Dress £110 SHOP NOW How stunning is this dress?

AEYDE Sumi Leather Sandals £210 SHOP NOW So simple and chic, they'll go with anything.

Mejuri Dome Cuff Bracelet Silver £128 SHOP NOW Bracelets are a big focus this season.

& Other Stories Large Ostrich-Embossed Tote £225 SHOP NOW A truly gorgeous tote—this would upgrade any work wardrobe.

4. Brown

Style Notes: The richness of deep brown hues are made to be matched with navy. These complementary hues work in all seasons, but I especially love how Abi has used brown Birkenstocks to complement her breezy gingham dress.

Shop the look:

RIXO Seraphina - Painted Check Soft Blue £275 SHOP NOW From the silhouette to the print, I love everything about this dress.

Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor £80 SHOP NOW The classic style.

Whistles Toia Mini Straw Tote £75 SHOP NOW The leather trim really elevates this trendy raffia tote.

5. Red

Style Notes: Technically, dark blue jeans are basically navy, but this look would work just as well if you switched them out for tailored navy trousers. Red is undoubtedly the best option to go for if you want to inject a little colour—it's timeless, chic and just so cool.

Shop the look:

& Other Stories Fitted Tank Top £19 SHOP NOW If you don't own a white tank yet, now's the time to grab one.

AGOLDE + Net Sustain '90s Pinch Waist Long High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans £300 SHOP NOW These are my personal go-to jeans.

MANOLO BLAHNIK Scolobi 90 Satin-Trimmed Flocked Mesh Sandals £595 SHOP NOW These are just too cute!