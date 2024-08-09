Navy Always Looks Expensive—5 Shoe Colours That Will Make Any Outfit Look Extra Polished
In my books, navy stands out as one of the trickiest colours to style. As a loyal devotee to black pieces—my friends would lovingly point out it makes up the majority of my wardrobe—I’ve always struggled with finding the right pieces to pair with this hue. Where black seems to go with absolutely everything, navy feels like its trickier sibling—a bit more specific on what it will or will not accept. That being said, the hue is undeniably chic, and when it’s styled well, looks so impressive and elegant.
Shoes are far and away the thing I find hardest to match with navy pieces, but after some extensive Instagram scrolling, I think I’ve been overcomplicating the issue. Turns out, it’s the classic, neutral hues that go best with navy. White, beige, brown and more all keep the understatedly elegant vibe that navy is imbued with, and also happen to be super versatile tones that will also go brilliantly with most of the other colours in your wardrobe.
Perhaps the most controversial pairing (at least in my books) is navy and black. For years, I’ve insisted that the two should never meet, arguing that they are too close in tone to look good together. Reader, I was wrong. My apologies. Far more stylish individuals than me have proven that as long as you match the right tones, these two are, in fact, the perfect pairing. My advice? Go for lighter navy tones and glossy patent black shoes to really look like a fashion master.
If you’re also looking to start getting more wear out of your navy favourites, scroll on to see my pick of the best colour shoes to pair them with—and some brilliant outfit inspo to help get you going.
1. Black
Style Notes: This look has me dreaming of Autumn. I love how Chrissy has fully embraced the navy and black pairing by using other black accessories to tie the whole ensemble together. Genius.
Shop the look:
Follow Chrissy's example and use white ribbed socks to break up the black and navy.
2. White
Style Notes: Classic, clean and oh-so effective, a splash of crisp white is the ideal match for navy pieces. While you could opt for white sandals or court heeled shoes, white sneakers keep the look feeling fresh and understated.
Shop the look:
3. Beige
Style Notes: A neutral beige always looks so elevated, making it a great option to style with your more elevated navy pieces.
Shop the look:
A truly gorgeous tote—this would upgrade any work wardrobe.
4. Brown
Style Notes: The richness of deep brown hues are made to be matched with navy. These complementary hues work in all seasons, but I especially love how Abi has used brown Birkenstocks to complement her breezy gingham dress.
Shop the look:
From the silhouette to the print, I love everything about this dress.
5. Red
Style Notes: Technically, dark blue jeans are basically navy, but this look would work just as well if you switched them out for tailored navy trousers. Red is undoubtedly the best option to go for if you want to inject a little colour—it's timeless, chic and just so cool.
Shop the look:
These are my personal go-to jeans.
Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.
