Navy Always Looks Expensive—5 Shoe Colours That Will Make Any Outfit Look Extra Polished

In my books, navy stands out as one of the trickiest colours to style. As a loyal devotee to black pieces—my friends would lovingly point out it makes up the majority of my wardrobe—I’ve always struggled with finding the right pieces to pair with this hue. Where black seems to go with absolutely everything, navy feels like its trickier sibling—a bit more specific on what it will or will not accept. That being said, the hue is undeniably chic, and when it’s styled well, looks so impressive and elegant.

Shoes are far and away the thing I find hardest to match with navy pieces, but after some extensive Instagram scrolling, I think I’ve been overcomplicating the issue. Turns out, it’s the classic, neutral hues that go best with navy. White, beige, brown and more all keep the understatedly elegant vibe that navy is imbued with, and also happen to be super versatile tones that will also go brilliantly with most of the other colours in your wardrobe.

@aimeesong wearing a navy dress with black heels

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Perhaps the most controversial pairing (at least in my books) is navy and black. For years, I’ve insisted that the two should never meet, arguing that they are too close in tone to look good together. Reader, I was wrong. My apologies. Far more stylish individuals than me have proven that as long as you match the right tones, these two are, in fact, the perfect pairing. My advice? Go for lighter navy tones and glossy patent black shoes to really look like a fashion master.

If you’re also looking to start getting more wear out of your navy favourites, scroll on to see my pick of the best colour shoes to pair them with—and some brilliant outfit inspo to help get you going.

1. Black

@chrissyford wearing navy trousers and jumper with black loafers

(Image credit: @chrissyford)

Style Notes: This look has me dreaming of Autumn. I love how Chrissy has fully embraced the navy and black pairing by using other black accessories to tie the whole ensemble together. Genius.

Shop the look:

V-Cut Knit Jumper
& Other Stories
V-Cut Knit Jumper

I love the bold v-neck detail.

Wide-Leg Tailored Wool Trousers
COS
Wide-Leg Tailored Wool Trousers

These could be styled so many ways.

Agathea Chunky Loafer
Reformation
Agathea Chunky Loafer

The chunky sole and the glossy black finish is so good.

2-Pack Ribbed Cotton Socks
& Other Stories
2-Pack Ribbed Cotton Socks

Follow Chrissy's example and use white ribbed socks to break up the black and navy.

The Large Tokyo | Black Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Large Tokyo

So elegant.

2. White

@annabelrosendahl wearing white trainers with a navy skirt

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: Classic, clean and oh-so effective, a splash of crisp white is the ideal match for navy pieces. While you could opt for white sandals or court heeled shoes, white sneakers keep the look feeling fresh and understated.

Shop the look:

Cotton Blend Knitted Skirt | Navy
Jigsaw
Cotton Blend Knitted Skirt

The kind of skirt you can wear for work and at the weekend.

Polo-Neck T-Shirt
MANGO
Polo-Neck T-Shirt

Such a gorgeous blue.

New Balance 530 Trainers - White/indigo - Arket Gb
New Balance
530 Trainers

The classic Dad sneaker isn't going anywhere.

Short-Handle Shoulder Bag
MANGO
Short-Handle Shoulder Bag

No one would believe this is a high-street piece.

3. Beige

@anoukyve wearing a navy dress and beige slides

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: A neutral beige always looks so elevated, making it a great option to style with your more elevated navy pieces.

Shop the look:

Tie-Detail Satin Midi Dress
COS
Tie-Detail Satin Midi Dress

How stunning is this dress?

Sumi Leather Sandals
AEYDE
Sumi Leather Sandals

So simple and chic, they'll go with anything.

Dome Cuff Bracelet Silver
Mejuri
Dome Cuff Bracelet Silver

Bracelets are a big focus this season.

Large Ostrich-Embossed Tote
& Other Stories
Large Ostrich-Embossed Tote

A truly gorgeous tote—this would upgrade any work wardrobe.

4. Brown

@abimarvel wearing a navy gingham dress and brown Birkenstocks

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: The richness of deep brown hues are made to be matched with navy. These complementary hues work in all seasons, but I especially love how Abi has used brown Birkenstocks to complement her breezy gingham dress.

Shop the look:

Seraphina - Painted Check Soft Blue
RIXO
Seraphina - Painted Check Soft Blue

From the silhouette to the print, I love everything about this dress.

Arizona Birko-Flor
Birkenstock
Arizona Birko-Flor

The classic style.

Toia Mini Straw Tote
Whistles
Toia Mini Straw Tote

The leather trim really elevates this trendy raffia tote.

5. Red

@smythsisters wearing jeans and red heels

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: Technically, dark blue jeans are basically navy, but this look would work just as well if you switched them out for tailored navy trousers. Red is undoubtedly the best option to go for if you want to inject a little colour—it's timeless, chic and just so cool.

Shop the look:

Fitted Tank Top
& Other Stories
Fitted Tank Top

If you don't own a white tank yet, now's the time to grab one.

+ Net Sustain '90s Pinch Waist Long High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
AGOLDE
+ Net Sustain '90s Pinch Waist Long High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans

These are my personal go-to jeans.

Scolobi 90 Satin-Trimmed Flocked Mesh Sandals
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Scolobi 90 Satin-Trimmed Flocked Mesh Sandals

These are just too cute!

Cat-Eye Sunglasses
H&M
Cat-Eye Sunglasses

The perfect finishing touch.

