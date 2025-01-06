No Sneakers Needed—This Flat Shoe Trend Makes Leggings Look So Much Prettier

Hailey Bieber has been photographed wearing leggings dozens of times over the years, but I'm not sure she's ever been photographed wearing them with the shoe trend she just paired them with. She usually wears quite the opposite: chunky sneakers. But leaving a pilates class in L.A. over the weekend, Bieber wore her black ankle-length leggings with a flat shoe trend that made her outfit look far prettier than sneakers would have: elastic-strap ballet flats.

I think part of the reason these flats look so right with her leggings is because they're the closest shoes you'll find to the actual shoes that are worn in ballet class—leather shoes with elastic straps. Bieber's The Row flats are undoubtedly the luxury version of those ballet class shoes, which she opted for in black leather to complement the black leather trench coat she also wore.

Whether you're looking for shoes to wear to and from your own pilates classes or just want to elevate your leggings to wear them as pants, elastic-strap ballet flats would be a great option, as proven by Bieber. Keep scrolling to shop for a pair of your own.

On Hailey Bieber: Saint Laurent bag; The Row Leather Ballet Flats ($820)

