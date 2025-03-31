I Know a Viral Item When I See One, and This $90 Zara Barn Jacket Set Off All My Alarm Bells

Ask anyone who knows me what my greatest skill is. Really, ask them. I'd be willing to bet my next paycheck that they'd mention Zara and shopping. I have a very specific skillset after years and years of thrice-a-week Zara check-ins, and it includes zeroing in on a handful of pieces out of hundreds or even thousands that'll pop off. I did it with the brand's recent viral cinch-waist leather jacket. I also recall finding a linen halter top and lounge pant set a few years back that sold out not once but twice in the weeks following. See, there are benefits to shopping for a living, even if my wallet has to suffer.

After reading all that, I'm sure you have a pretty good idea of what I'm about to tell you. I did, indeed, stumble across a great find, one that I'm 99% certain will sell out in the next week. It's $90 and red—check and check—plus, it's a barn jacket, one of the most desirable outerwear styles of the season. (Just ask Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, and Alexa Chung.) As one last added bonus, it's made from 100% cotton, and it features a contrast black collar and silver hardware.

Convinced yet? Scroll down to snag one before they're all gone. Once you're done, come back for more future-viral Zara finds from the brand's latest spring drop.

ZARA Zw Collection Contrast Collar Overshirt $90 SHOP NOW This is one of those Zara items that warrant a warning sign: Buy now or forever regret it.

Shop more future-viral new Zara finds:

ZARA Zw Collection Embroidered Pleated Shorts $50 SHOP NOW I actually love the idea of pairing a more masculine, utilitarian jacket like the one above with a delicate and dainty pair of shorts like this. Maybe just add some leather flip-flops?

ZARA Contrast Leather Sneakers $80 SHOP NOW I promise you don't need to spend hundreds of dollars to get super-chic, minimalist sneakers that are comfortable and cool.

ZARA 100% Linen Palazzo Pants Zw Collection $70 SHOP NOW I live in linen lounge pants all summer. They're airy and comfortable but always look refined.

ZARA Lace Trim Pointelle Bra $26 SHOP NOW Don't go and tell everyone, but Zara has the most elite lingerie. Shop the matching Lace Trim Pointelle Panties ($18).

ZARA Plaid Shoulder Pad Shirt Zw Collection $90 SHOP NOW I'm in a plaid state of mind.

ZARA Split Leather Belt With Large Buckle $60 SHOP NOW Okay, so this is perhaps the best belt I've ever seen that wasn't going to cost me $500+. I told a bunch of my editor friends about it, so expect it to sell out by next week. (Sorry.)

ZARA Zw Collection Linen Frock Coat $139 SHOP NOW Was that your alarm? Seems like it's time for you to buy yourself a car coat. Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are already on board with the trend. Why aren't you?

ZARA Leather City Bag $159 SHOP NOW If you hate spending less than $200 on bags that resemble $2000 ones, keep scrolling.

ZARA Zw Collection Asymmetric Stripe Top $50 SHOP NOW This top will make every outfit better, whether you're wearing jeans, tailored shorts, or a voluminous white skirt.

ZARA Zw Collection Limited Edition 100% Suede Coat $259 SHOP NOW What. a. coat.

ZARA Full Length Mid Waist Bootcut Jeans Zw Collection $50 SHOP NOW Didn't you hear? Bootcut and flare jeans are the new wide-leg following a certain very high-profile football game.

ZARA Long Skirt Zw Collection $90 SHOP NOW A white skirt is as essential in the spring and summer as white trousers.

ZARA Oversize Pocket Jacket Zw Collection $139 SHOP NOW If you love Phoebe Philo's leather cinch-waist jacket as much as the rest of the fashion world does, you need to buy this lightweight, spring-ready alternative ASAP.

ZARA Floral Pointelle Bralette $26 SHOP NOW Oh look, another exceptional pointelle lingerie set. Shop the matching Floral Pointelle Thong ($18).

ZARA Mid-Rise Wide Leg Jeans Zw Collection $50 SHOP NOW Expect a lot of good genes quips when you wear these.

ZARA Soft Athletic Sneakers $50 SHOP NOW I did, indeed, already order these.

ZARA Zw Collection 100% Suede Jacket Limited Edition $259 SHOP NOW This suede jacket is a true compliment machine.

ZARA Zw Collection Tapered Mid-Rise Waxed Cracked Jeans $91 SHOP NOW Go ahead and order these white jeans. I promise you won't regret it.

ZARA Elongated Woven Shopper $90 SHOP NOW This summer, when you're preparing for picnics and beach days, this bag will be a perfect companion.

ZARA Midi Dress Zw Collection $129 SHOP NOW I've been thinking about this airy halter dress a lot lately. Probably too much honestly.