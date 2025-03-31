I Know a Viral Item When I See One, and This $90 Zara Barn Jacket Set Off All My Alarm Bells

By
published
in News

Ask anyone who knows me what my greatest skill is. Really, ask them. I'd be willing to bet my next paycheck that they'd mention Zara and shopping. I have a very specific skillset after years and years of thrice-a-week Zara check-ins, and it includes zeroing in on a handful of pieces out of hundreds or even thousands that'll pop off. I did it with the brand's recent viral cinch-waist leather jacket. I also recall finding a linen halter top and lounge pant set a few years back that sold out not once but twice in the weeks following. See, there are benefits to shopping for a living, even if my wallet has to suffer.

After reading all that, I'm sure you have a pretty good idea of what I'm about to tell you. I did, indeed, stumble across a great find, one that I'm 99% certain will sell out in the next week. It's $90 and red—check and check—plus, it's a barn jacket, one of the most desirable outerwear styles of the season. (Just ask Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, and Alexa Chung.) As one last added bonus, it's made from 100% cotton, and it features a contrast black collar and silver hardware.

Convinced yet? Scroll down to snag one before they're all gone. Once you're done, come back for more future-viral Zara finds from the brand's latest spring drop.

Zw Collection Contrast Collar Overshirt
ZARA
Zw Collection Contrast Collar Overshirt

This is one of those Zara items that warrant a warning sign: Buy now or forever regret it.

Shop more future-viral new Zara finds:

Zw Collection Embroidered Pleated Shorts
ZARA
Zw Collection Embroidered Pleated Shorts

I actually love the idea of pairing a more masculine, utilitarian jacket like the one above with a delicate and dainty pair of shorts like this. Maybe just add some leather flip-flops?

Contrast Leather Sneakers
ZARA
Contrast Leather Sneakers

I promise you don't need to spend hundreds of dollars to get super-chic, minimalist sneakers that are comfortable and cool.

100% Linen Palazzo Pants Zw Collection
ZARA
100% Linen Palazzo Pants Zw Collection

I live in linen lounge pants all summer. They're airy and comfortable but always look refined.

Lace Trim Pointelle Bra
ZARA
Lace Trim Pointelle Bra

Don't go and tell everyone, but Zara has the most elite lingerie.

Shop the matching Lace Trim Pointelle Panties ($18).

Plaid Shoulder Pad Shirt Zw Collection
ZARA
Plaid Shoulder Pad Shirt Zw Collection

I'm in a plaid state of mind.

Split Leather Belt With Large Buckle
ZARA
Split Leather Belt With Large Buckle

Okay, so this is perhaps the best belt I've ever seen that wasn't going to cost me $500+. I told a bunch of my editor friends about it, so expect it to sell out by next week. (Sorry.)

Zw Collection Linen Frock Coat
ZARA
Zw Collection Linen Frock Coat

Was that your alarm? Seems like it's time for you to buy yourself a car coat. Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are already on board with the trend. Why aren't you?

Leather City Bag
ZARA
Leather City Bag

If you hate spending less than $200 on bags that resemble $2000 ones, keep scrolling.

Zw Collection Asymmetric Stripe Top
ZARA
Zw Collection Asymmetric Stripe Top

This top will make every outfit better, whether you're wearing jeans, tailored shorts, or a voluminous white skirt.

Zw Collection Limited Edition 100% Suede Coat
ZARA
Zw Collection Limited Edition 100% Suede Coat

What. a. coat.

Full Length Mid Waist Bootcut Jeans Zw Collection
ZARA
Full Length Mid Waist Bootcut Jeans Zw Collection

Didn't you hear? Bootcut and flare jeans are the new wide-leg following a certain very high-profile football game.

Long Skirt Zw Collection
ZARA
Long Skirt Zw Collection

A white skirt is as essential in the spring and summer as white trousers.

Oversize Pocket Jacket Zw Collection
ZARA
Oversize Pocket Jacket Zw Collection

If you love Phoebe Philo's leather cinch-waist jacket as much as the rest of the fashion world does, you need to buy this lightweight, spring-ready alternative ASAP.

Floral Pointelle Bralette
ZARA
Floral Pointelle Bralette

Oh look, another exceptional pointelle lingerie set.

Shop the matching Floral Pointelle Thong ($18).

Mid-Rise Wide Leg Jeans Zw Collection
ZARA
Mid-Rise Wide Leg Jeans Zw Collection

Expect a lot of good genes quips when you wear these.

Soft Athletic Sneakers
ZARA
Soft Athletic Sneakers

I did, indeed, already order these.

Zw Collection 100% Suede Jacket Limited Edition
ZARA
Zw Collection 100% Suede Jacket Limited Edition

This suede jacket is a true compliment machine.

Zw Collection Tapered Mid-Rise Waxed Cracked Jeans
ZARA
Zw Collection Tapered Mid-Rise Waxed Cracked Jeans

Go ahead and order these white jeans. I promise you won't regret it.

Elongated Woven Shopper
ZARA
Elongated Woven Shopper

This summer, when you're preparing for picnics and beach days, this bag will be a perfect companion.

Midi Dress Zw Collection
ZARA
Midi Dress Zw Collection

I've been thinking about this airy halter dress a lot lately. Probably too much honestly.

Asymmetric Leather Sandals
ZARA
Asymmetric Leather Sandals

In case you hadn't heard, peep toes are back and runway approved. You know what to do.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸