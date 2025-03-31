I Know a Viral Item When I See One, and This $90 Zara Barn Jacket Set Off All My Alarm Bells
Ask anyone who knows me what my greatest skill is. Really, ask them. I'd be willing to bet my next paycheck that they'd mention Zara and shopping. I have a very specific skillset after years and years of thrice-a-week Zara check-ins, and it includes zeroing in on a handful of pieces out of hundreds or even thousands that'll pop off. I did it with the brand's recent viral cinch-waist leather jacket. I also recall finding a linen halter top and lounge pant set a few years back that sold out not once but twice in the weeks following. See, there are benefits to shopping for a living, even if my wallet has to suffer.
After reading all that, I'm sure you have a pretty good idea of what I'm about to tell you. I did, indeed, stumble across a great find, one that I'm 99% certain will sell out in the next week. It's $90 and red—check and check—plus, it's a barn jacket, one of the most desirable outerwear styles of the season. (Just ask Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, and Alexa Chung.) As one last added bonus, it's made from 100% cotton, and it features a contrast black collar and silver hardware.
Convinced yet? Scroll down to snag one before they're all gone. Once you're done, come back for more future-viral Zara finds from the brand's latest spring drop.
This is one of those Zara items that warrant a warning sign: Buy now or forever regret it.
Shop more future-viral new Zara finds:
I actually love the idea of pairing a more masculine, utilitarian jacket like the one above with a delicate and dainty pair of shorts like this. Maybe just add some leather flip-flops?
I promise you don't need to spend hundreds of dollars to get super-chic, minimalist sneakers that are comfortable and cool.
I live in linen lounge pants all summer. They're airy and comfortable but always look refined.
Don't go and tell everyone, but Zara has the most elite lingerie.
Shop the matching Lace Trim Pointelle Panties ($18).
Okay, so this is perhaps the best belt I've ever seen that wasn't going to cost me $500+. I told a bunch of my editor friends about it, so expect it to sell out by next week. (Sorry.)
Was that your alarm? Seems like it's time for you to buy yourself a car coat. Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are already on board with the trend. Why aren't you?
If you hate spending less than $200 on bags that resemble $2000 ones, keep scrolling.
This top will make every outfit better, whether you're wearing jeans, tailored shorts, or a voluminous white skirt.
Didn't you hear? Bootcut and flare jeans are the new wide-leg following a certain very high-profile football game.
A white skirt is as essential in the spring and summer as white trousers.
If you love Phoebe Philo's leather cinch-waist jacket as much as the rest of the fashion world does, you need to buy this lightweight, spring-ready alternative ASAP.
Oh look, another exceptional pointelle lingerie set.
Shop the matching Floral Pointelle Thong ($18).
This suede jacket is a true compliment machine.
Go ahead and order these white jeans. I promise you won't regret it.
This summer, when you're preparing for picnics and beach days, this bag will be a perfect companion.
I've been thinking about this airy halter dress a lot lately. Probably too much honestly.
In case you hadn't heard, peep toes are back and runway approved. You know what to do.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
