Hailey Bieber Wore the Jacket Trend That Fashion People Are Rallying Around

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Whenever a new trend rolls around, you can bet that within a month or so of its arrival, Hailey Bieber will be seen wearing it, providing everyone who sees the inevitable paparazzi photo that follows with just the styling inspiration they need to embrace the fad with open arms. And this week, she went and did it again (shocker!). This time around, the trend in question is called a barn coat, a jacket style that's traditionally been worn for work outside, which is why the outer material is usually very durable, like waxed cotton or canvas, and the color options are often quite neutral, like tan, brown, black, or navy. Some might even include an insulated lining to help you keep warm.

Bieber, who wore a bomber-style pick from Meryll Rogue, wasn't exactly wearing it for a day of rigorous, physical work, however, that didn't take away from its allure. She wore the jacket—with barrel-leg jeans, Jil Sander. loafers, and her go-to Saint Laurent Shade sunglasses—for dinner with a friend at Craig's in Los Angeles. And now that she's been photographed in the trend—which has also been dabbled with by The Row, Toteme, Bottega Veneta, and most notably Prada in its spring/summer 2024 runway collection—it's guaranteed to pop off even more than it already has.

Scroll down to shop the transitional-weather jacket trend that's making the rounds in fashion.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Meryll Rogue Taupe Hooded Bomber Jacket ($1535); Saint Laurent Shade Sunglasses ($420); Jil Sander shoes

Meryll Rogge Taupe Hooded Bomber Jacket $1535 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Shade Sunglasses $420 SHOP NOW

Shop barn jackets:

Whistles Fern Waxed Jacket $379 SHOP NOW It's simply the perfect weight to wear on a 60-degree day.

J.Crew Heritage Barn Jacket $198 $100 SHOP NOW A classic choice.

Toteme Leather-Trimmed Cotton Jacket $1420 SHOP NOW This jacket's selling out everywhere.

ZARA Combination Quilted Jacket $70 SHOP NOW For an affordable option, you can't go wrong with this quilted style from Zara.

BOTTEGA VENETA Coated-Cotton Jacket $2900 SHOP NOW The cinch-waist detail on this gorgeous Bottega Veneta jacket only adds to its appeal.

Barbour Beadnell Waxed Cotton Jacket $398 SHOP NOW No one does a barn coat quite like Barbour.

BDG Dex Canvas Workwear Jacket $99 SHOP NOW Under $100? Say less.

By Malene Birger Wivi Jacket $900 SHOP NOW I think about this jacket a lot.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Quilted Barn Jacket $190 SHOP NOW I feel like Kate Middleton would love this one.

Prada Technical Canvas Blouson Jacket $3500 SHOP NOW Everything's better when it's Prada.

Everlane The Barn Jacket $142 SHOP NOW When you want something simple and timeless, Everlane's never a bad option.

We The Free Denim Barn Coat $168 SHOP NOW I was convinced that I wanted the ivory option, but now this denim, striped pick is growing on me.

FORTELA Fleur Utility Jacket $999 SHOP NOW I'm convinced that I'd wear this Fortela jacket once a week for the rest of my life.