Hailey Bieber Wore the Jacket Trend That Fashion People Are Rallying Around
Whenever a new trend rolls around, you can bet that within a month or so of its arrival, Hailey Bieber will be seen wearing it, providing everyone who sees the inevitable paparazzi photo that follows with just the styling inspiration they need to embrace the fad with open arms. And this week, she went and did it again (shocker!). This time around, the trend in question is called a barn coat, a jacket style that's traditionally been worn for work outside, which is why the outer material is usually very durable, like waxed cotton or canvas, and the color options are often quite neutral, like tan, brown, black, or navy. Some might even include an insulated lining to help you keep warm.
Bieber, who wore a bomber-style pick from Meryll Rogue, wasn't exactly wearing it for a day of rigorous, physical work, however, that didn't take away from its allure. She wore the jacket—with barrel-leg jeans, Jil Sander. loafers, and her go-to Saint Laurent Shade sunglasses—for dinner with a friend at Craig's in Los Angeles. And now that she's been photographed in the trend—which has also been dabbled with by The Row, Toteme, Bottega Veneta, and most notably Prada in its spring/summer 2024 runway collection—it's guaranteed to pop off even more than it already has.
Scroll down to shop the transitional-weather jacket trend that's making the rounds in fashion.
On Hailey Bieber: Meryll Rogue Taupe Hooded Bomber Jacket ($1535); Saint Laurent Shade Sunglasses ($420); Jil Sander shoes
Shop barn jackets:
For an affordable option, you can't go wrong with this quilted style from Zara.
The cinch-waist detail on this gorgeous Bottega Veneta jacket only adds to its appeal.
When you want something simple and timeless, Everlane's never a bad option.
I was convinced that I wanted the ivory option, but now this denim, striped pick is growing on me.
I'm convinced that I'd wear this Fortela jacket once a week for the rest of my life.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
