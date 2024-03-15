Hailey Bieber Wore the Jacket Trend That Fashion People Are Rallying Around

By Eliza Huber
published

Hailey Bieber wearing a barn jacket and jeans in LA

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Whenever a new trend rolls around, you can bet that within a month or so of its arrival, Hailey Bieber will be seen wearing it, providing everyone who sees the inevitable paparazzi photo that follows with just the styling inspiration they need to embrace the fad with open arms. And this week, she went and did it again (shocker!). This time around, the trend in question is called a barn coat, a jacket style that's traditionally been worn for work outside, which is why the outer material is usually very durable, like waxed cotton or canvas, and the color options are often quite neutral, like tan, brown, black, or navy. Some might even include an insulated lining to help you keep warm.

Bieber, who wore a bomber-style pick from Meryll Rogue, wasn't exactly wearing it for a day of rigorous, physical work, however, that didn't take away from its allure. She wore the jacket—with barrel-leg jeans, Jil Sander. loafers, and her go-to Saint Laurent Shade sunglasses—for dinner with a friend at Craig's in Los Angeles. And now that she's been photographed in the trend—which has also been dabbled with by The Row, Toteme, Bottega Veneta, and most notably Prada in its spring/summer 2024 runway collection—it's guaranteed to pop off even more than it already has.

Scroll down to shop the transitional-weather jacket trend that's making the rounds in fashion.

Hailey Bieber wearing a barn jacket and jeans in LA

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Meryll Rogue Taupe Hooded Bomber Jacket ($1535); Saint Laurent Shade Sunglasses ($420); Jil Sander shoes

Taupe Hooded Bomber Jacket
Meryll Rogge
Taupe Hooded Bomber Jacket

Black Saint Laurent Shade Sunglasses
Saint Laurent
Shade Sunglasses

Shop barn jackets:

Fern Waxed Jacket
Whistles
Fern Waxed Jacket

It's simply the perfect weight to wear on a 60-degree day.

Heritage Barn Jacket™ in Waxed Cotton Twill
J.Crew
Heritage Barn Jacket

A classic choice.

Leather-Trimmed Cotton Jacket
Toteme
Leather-Trimmed Cotton Jacket

This jacket's selling out everywhere.

Combination Quilted Jacket
ZARA
Combination Quilted Jacket

For an affordable option, you can't go wrong with this quilted style from Zara.

Coated-Cotton Jacket
BOTTEGA VENETA
Coated-Cotton Jacket

The cinch-waist detail on this gorgeous Bottega Veneta jacket only adds to its appeal.

Beadnell Waxed Cotton Jacket
Barbour
Beadnell Waxed Cotton Jacket

No one does a barn coat quite like Barbour.

Bdg Dex Canvas Workwear Jacket
BDG
Dex Canvas Workwear Jacket

Under $100? Say less.

Wivi Jacket
By Malene Birger
Wivi Jacket

I think about this jacket a lot.

Quilted Barn Jacket
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Quilted Barn Jacket

I feel like Kate Middleton would love this one.

Technical Canvas Blouson Jacket
Prada
Technical Canvas Blouson Jacket

Everything's better when it's Prada.

The Barn Jacket
Everlane
The Barn Jacket

When you want something simple and timeless, Everlane's never a bad option.

We the Free Denim Barn Coat
We The Free
Denim Barn Coat

I was convinced that I wanted the ivory option, but now this denim, striped pick is growing on me.

Fleur Utility Jacket
FORTELA
Fleur Utility Jacket

I'm convinced that I'd wear this Fortela jacket once a week for the rest of my life.

Unisex Chore Denim Jacket
Sky High Farm
Unisex Chore Denim Jacket

Wow, this jacket is seriously on sale.

Eliza Huber
Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

