J.Lo Just Wore the Only Jacket Trend Fashion People Are Wearing More Than Suede RN
Jennifer Lopez had a stylish winter break, spending much of her time between Christmas and the new year in Aspen in a mix of snow-friendly trends, including Fair Isle sweaters, barrel jeans, and Ugg's latest viral boots. She saved the best buzzy item for last, though, wearing the jacket trend fashion people will be wearing more than all other outerwear in 2025 on one of her final days of the trip: a barn coat.
For some roaming around in Aspen's downtown area, Lopez dressed prepared for the snowy elements in a pair of lug-sole Brunello Cucinelli boots, her new favorite pair of Free People barrel jeans, a turtleneck sweater, and a navy-blue barn coat, the outerwear trend that rose fashion's ranks in 2024 only to hit it's peak just in time for the new year.
On Jennifer Lopez: Brunello Cucinelli boots; We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans ($97)
Leading up to 2025, A-list dressers like Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, and Elsa Hosk debuted their own versions of the utilitarian outerwear trend, styling them up and down with jeans (like Lopez) and trousers. On Instagram, they've also been paired with dresses and skirts—a high-low trend we penned the "wrong-coat theory" when we spotted it on the S/S 25 runways—proving that barn coats aren't just for working outdoors.
Get the year's top jacket trend by shopping the best picks available right now below.
Shop barn jackets:
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
