J.Lo Just Wore the Only Jacket Trend Fashion People Are Wearing More Than Suede RN

Jennifer Lopez had a stylish winter break, spending much of her time between Christmas and the new year in Aspen in a mix of snow-friendly trends, including Fair Isle sweaters, barrel jeans, and Ugg's latest viral boots. She saved the best buzzy item for last, though, wearing the jacket trend fashion people will be wearing more than all other outerwear in 2025 on one of her final days of the trip: a barn coat.

For some roaming around in Aspen's downtown area, Lopez dressed prepared for the snowy elements in a pair of lug-sole Brunello Cucinelli boots, her new favorite pair of Free People barrel jeans, a turtleneck sweater, and a navy-blue barn coat, the outerwear trend that rose fashion's ranks in 2024 only to hit it's peak just in time for the new year.

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Jennifer Lopez: Brunello Cucinelli boots; We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans ($97)

Free People x We the Free Good Luck Mid Rise Barrel $97 SHOP NOW

Leading up to 2025, A-list dressers like Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, and Elsa Hosk debuted their own versions of the utilitarian outerwear trend, styling them up and down with jeans (like Lopez) and trousers. On Instagram, they've also been paired with dresses and skirts—a high-low trend we penned the "wrong-coat theory" when we spotted it on the S/S 25 runways—proving that barn coats aren't just for working outdoors.

Get the year's top jacket trend by shopping the best picks available right now below.

