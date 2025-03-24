In Paris, Stylish Women Prefer This Timeless Trend Over Bombers *and* Blazers

Sorry, Los Angeles, but Kendall Jenner's best looks consistently debut in Paris, from off-the-runway ensembles by The Row to archival Mugler and Alaïa. Hell, even when she's dressing down in jeans and a sweater, her outfits are très magnifique. Case in point: Jenner's latest from her trip to the French fashion capital to film a commercial for L'Oréal. The supermodel was spotted near her hotel, the Ritz Paris at the Place Vendôme, wearing a black sweater tucked into blue jeans, black ballet pumps, The Row's new and already-sold-out Marlo Tote, and *the* outerwear trend of 2025.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row Marlo Tote ($4300); Gucci sunglasses

More talked about than even bomber jackets and blazers (of all shapes, fits, and materials) this year is the car coat. With a silhouette that dates back to the early 1900s, car coats are often about knee-length, a feature designed to make it easier to sit in a car. They can technically be made of any material, but today's offering is similar to a trench coat and made of cotton twill, linen, or wool. The style also almost always features a single-breasted closure and a collar at the neck.

The easy topper has gained some serious traction throughout the early months of 2025, with women in Paris becoming especially attached to the style. Exceptionally dressed locals in the city like Sylvie Mus and Anne-Laure Mais regularly feature car coats on their feeds, styling them with denim and kitten heels for a laid-back yet sophisticated look.

Burberry, Kallmeyer, and The Row are all making them—as are more affordable retailers like Zara, Madewell, and Aligne. Really, your options for shopping the outerwear trend Jenner packed for Paris are endless. Scroll down to start picking.

