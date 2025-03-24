In Paris, Stylish Women Prefer This Timeless Trend Over Bombers *and* Blazers
Sorry, Los Angeles, but Kendall Jenner's best looks consistently debut in Paris, from off-the-runway ensembles by The Row to archival Mugler and Alaïa. Hell, even when she's dressing down in jeans and a sweater, her outfits are très magnifique. Case in point: Jenner's latest from her trip to the French fashion capital to film a commercial for L'Oréal. The supermodel was spotted near her hotel, the Ritz Paris at the Place Vendôme, wearing a black sweater tucked into blue jeans, black ballet pumps, The Row's new and already-sold-out Marlo Tote, and *the* outerwear trend of 2025.
On Kendall Jenner: The Row Marlo Tote ($4300); Gucci sunglasses
More talked about than even bomber jackets and blazers (of all shapes, fits, and materials) this year is the car coat. With a silhouette that dates back to the early 1900s, car coats are often about knee-length, a feature designed to make it easier to sit in a car. They can technically be made of any material, but today's offering is similar to a trench coat and made of cotton twill, linen, or wool. The style also almost always features a single-breasted closure and a collar at the neck.
The easy topper has gained some serious traction throughout the early months of 2025, with women in Paris becoming especially attached to the style. Exceptionally dressed locals in the city like Sylvie Mus and Anne-Laure Mais regularly feature car coats on their feeds, styling them with denim and kitten heels for a laid-back yet sophisticated look.
Burberry, Kallmeyer, and The Row are all making them—as are more affordable retailers like Zara, Madewell, and Aligne. Really, your options for shopping the outerwear trend Jenner packed for Paris are endless. Scroll down to start picking.
Shop the car-coat trend:
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
-
6 Fall 2025 Runway Trends I Already Found at Zara, H&M, and Mango
Affordability's never looked so good.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Found a Trove of Cool-Girl Basics From the Nordstrom Sale—31 Chic Standouts
These have closet-staple status.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
All the It Girls and Celebs Are Shelving White Sneakers for These 6 Colors
Spring's most comfortable trends.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Everyone Ups Their Style Game in Paris—Even These Celebrities
From Kate Moss to Tyla.
By Emma Spedding
-
The End Is Near for '90s-Inspired Oval Shades—Say Hello to Their Usurper
Don't blame me.
By Eliza Huber
-
Not Black, Not White: The "Just Right" Sneaker Color Everyone in Fashion Is Wearing
Get on board.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
If You Want to Look Rich This Spring, This Is the Only Jacket Trend to Consider
From Toteme to H&M, all the brands are on board.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Until It's Warm Enough for Summery White Dresses, This Right-Now Alt Will Be Your Chic Best Friend
The perfect way to ease into cotton and linen.
By Eliza Huber