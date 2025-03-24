In Paris, Stylish Women Prefer This Timeless Trend Over Bombers *and* Blazers

Sorry, Los Angeles, but Kendall Jenner's best looks consistently debut in Paris, from off-the-runway ensembles by The Row to archival Mugler and Alaïa. Hell, even when she's dressing down in jeans and a sweater, her outfits are très magnifique. Case in point: Jenner's latest from her trip to the French fashion capital to film a commercial for L'Oréal. The supermodel was spotted near her hotel, the Ritz Paris at the Place Vendôme, wearing a black sweater tucked into blue jeans, black ballet pumps, The Row's new and already-sold-out Marlo Tote, and *the* outerwear trend of 2025.

Kendall Jenner in Paris wearing a gray car coat, black sweater, jeans, and black ballet pumps in March 2025.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row Marlo Tote ($4300); Gucci sunglasses

Black Marlo Tote
The Row
Marlo Tote

More talked about than even bomber jackets and blazers (of all shapes, fits, and materials) this year is the car coat. With a silhouette that dates back to the early 1900s, car coats are often about knee-length, a feature designed to make it easier to sit in a car. They can technically be made of any material, but today's offering is similar to a trench coat and made of cotton twill, linen, or wool. The style also almost always features a single-breasted closure and a collar at the neck.

The easy topper has gained some serious traction throughout the early months of 2025, with women in Paris becoming especially attached to the style. Exceptionally dressed locals in the city like Sylvie Mus and Anne-Laure Mais regularly feature car coats on their feeds, styling them with denim and kitten heels for a laid-back yet sophisticated look.

Anne-Laure Mais wearing a black car coat with light jeans and camel pumps.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Sylvie Mus wearing a Burberry car coat with dark jeans and black heels in Paris.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Burberry, Kallmeyer, and The Row are all making them—as are more affordable retailers like Zara, Madewell, and Aligne. Really, your options for shopping the outerwear trend Jenner packed for Paris are endless. Scroll down to start picking.

Shop the car-coat trend:

Water Repellent Trench Zw Collection
ZARA
Water Repellent Trench

Line & Dot Shiloh Trench Coat
Line & Dot
Shiloh Trench Coat

madewell, Single-Breasted Trench Coat
madewell
Single-Breasted Trench Coat

Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Twill Trench
Polo Ralph Lauren
Cotton Twill Trench

The Mac Coat
Everlane
The Mac Coat

Aligne Barnaby Reversible Coat
Aligne
Barnaby Reversible Coat

Long Bradford Car Coat
Burberry
Long Bradford Car Coat

Zw Collection Linen Frock Coat
ZARA
Linen Frock Coat

Mac Coat
Lands' End
Mac Coat

Barbour Barbour Garbo Showerproof Trench
Barbour
Garbo Showerproof Trench

Xs / Olive
Rue Sophie
Provenance Oversized Jacket

Oversized Voluminous Car Coat
COS
Oversized Voluminous Car Coat

Anine Bing Randy Oversized Trench Coat
Anine Bing
Randy Oversized Trench Coat

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

