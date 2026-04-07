My daily go-tos: elevated basics and chic shoes. You too? Thought so. I live for a wardrobe built on versatile pieces and standout footwear. And Nordstrom is a consistent resource for the best basics and everyday shoes.
I scrolled through the new spring arrivals to create a list of the most fashionable basics and shoes that will bring a modern spin to any wardrobe. On the basics front, I'm referring to items like a darling polo top, a lace-trim skirt, and a flowy blouse. For shoes, there are certainly A+ sneakers (cue: low-profile sneakers), along with forward flats, and elegant sandals. Oh, and everything featured is $100 and under. Keep scrolling to shop affordable new staples that could become true essentials in your spring and summer closet.
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Tori Kitten Heel Sandals
Wear these sandals with everything from jeans to skirts.
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Kick Flare Stretch Twill Pants
adidas
Tokyo Low Top Sneakers
Caslon
Short Sleeve Merino Wool Blend Sweater Top
This short-sleeve knit is very chic.
Nordstrom
Maddox Ballet Flats
MANGO
Stripe Scallop Collar Polo
Adore the scallop detail.
Converse
Gender Inclusive Jogger Sneakers
Cute low-profile sneakers.
MANGO
Lace Trim Satin Skirt
Dolce Vita
Ginna Jelly Flats
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Oversize Poplin Button-Up Shirt
Can't go wrong with an oversize shirt.
adidas
Taekwondo Mei Sneakers
BP.
Linen Blend Beach Pants
Steve Madden
Divy Woven Ballet Flats
The woven detail is perfect for the season.