I Know You Love Cute Shoes and Stylish Basics—Here Are the Most Fashionable Under-$100 Nordstrom Finds

Chic sneakers included.

Bobby Schuessler's avatar
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elevated basics
(Image credit: @lornasymphony)

My daily go-tos: elevated basics and chic shoes. You too? Thought so. I live for a wardrobe built on versatile pieces and standout footwear. And Nordstrom is a consistent resource for the best basics and everyday shoes.

I scrolled through the new spring arrivals to create a list of the most fashionable basics and shoes that will bring a modern spin to any wardrobe. On the basics front, I'm referring to items like a darling polo top, a lace-trim skirt, and a flowy blouse. For shoes, there are certainly A+ sneakers (cue: low-profile sneakers), along with forward flats, and elegant sandals. Oh, and everything featured is $100 and under. Keep scrolling to shop affordable new staples that could become true essentials in your spring and summer closet.