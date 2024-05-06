9 Summer Fashion Brands That Editors and Influencers Always Turn to For Greatness

Dear reader, forgive me for jumping ahead as spring has only just made an appearance, but there is no moment I look forward to more each year than the big seasonal wardrobe changeover from cold-weather layers to light summer dressing. As we put away our wool coats and scarves and dust off our strappy sandals in preparation for the best weather of the year, there is no better time to start talking about holiday-ready summer outfits. Should you be in the market for some new swim, dresses, linen and accessories, you've come to the right place. Finding the very best new-in pieces is my forté, but I also have a keen eye for spotting which brands are rising in popularity too, and when it comes to summer-wear, there are a lot of hot brands on my wish list.

You will, of course, have your own favourite go-tos that serve you well each year (and M&S, Reformation, and Free People are always reliable), but when it comes to under the radar brands, cult favourites, and designer gems, we're happy to introduce you to brands that may not already be in your wardrobes (but definitely should be). And having asked my colleagues, scrolled through socials and combed through sites, I've put together an edit of the brands that were recommended time and again for holiday season.

From the British brands specialising in pretty dresses to the Aussie wonders who design with heatwaves in mind, I've rounded up the brands you can rely on to keep you well-dressed for this summer (and the next). Just don't blame me if you find each one better than the last.

1. FAITHFULL THE BRAND

Style Notes: Those who spend as much time on Instagram as I do will already be familiar with Faithfull The Brand thanks to their collaborations with some of the app's best dressed. The Indonesian born brand are known for their hand-dyed and printed pieces, with light, textured and tactile fabrics collected from vintage markets and fashioned into chic separates and eye-catching dresses.

Shop Faithfull the Brand:

FAITHFULL THE BRAND + Net Sustain Sicilia Strapless Striped Lenzing Lyocell-Satin Midi Dress £319 SHOP NOW *Adds to basket*

FAITHFULL THE BRAND + Net Sustain Carinna Shirred Striped Silk and Cotton-Blend Poplin Midi Dress £339 SHOP NOW The shirred top is just so beautiful.

FAITHFULL THE BRAND + Net Sustain Cristo Cotton-Twill Tapered Pants £159 SHOP NOW How to make cargo pants look chic.

FAITHFULL THE BRAND + Net Sustain Heba Linen Maxi Skirt £249 SHOP NOW This rich brown shade is the key to looking rich in 2024.

2. MATTEAU

Style Notes: Looking for a brand that has everything you need for a holiday capsule? Matteau's clean and simple silhouettes translate across dresses, tailoring and swimwear, creating a few viral buys in the process (and if you managed to get your hands on any of the printed short sleeved shirts before they sold out, we salute you).

Shop Matteau:

MATTEAU + Net Sustain Printed Organic Silk Shirt £510 SHOP NOW Tuck into jeans in spring, and wear open over a bikini in summer.

MATTEAU + Net Sustain Shirred Organic Cotton Mini Dress £357 SHOP NOW You'll wear this for years to come.

MATTEAU + Net Sustain Gathered Organic Cotton Midi Dress £455 SHOP NOW White cotton dresses are a seasonal staple.

MATTEAU + Net Sustain Pleated Organic Cotton-Blend Twill Shorts £342 SHOP NOW Perfect for the office too.

3. FARM RIO

Style Notes: Bright colours and joyous prints are in Farm Rio's DNA, and if you're looking for pieces that will immediately transport you from the grey British weather to somewhere a little more tropical, your suitcase should include at least one of the brand's dopamine-inducing dresses or shirts. We'd expect nothing less from fashion inspired by "the feminine spirit and vibrant colours” of Rio de Janeiro.

Shop Farm RIo:

FARM Rio Coconut One-Piece Swimsuit £205 SHOP NOW Monochrome swimwear is a key trend this season.

FARM Rio Flora Tapestry Red Shorts £200 SHOP NOW So cute with a white tank top.

FARM Rio Seashell Tapestry Pink Mini-Dress £225 SHOP NOW Throw on some gladiator sandals and you're good to go.

FARM Rio Black Peony Long-Sleeve Blouse £150 SHOP NOW This print is "summer" personified.

4. SEZANE

Style Notes: We look to the French for a lot of style pointers, and it turns out they have summer dressing down too. Sézane takes all of the best bits of quintessential French style and turns up the volume, resulting in ultra cute knits, flirty dresses and pretty prints with a little added je ne sais quoi. Our favourite pieces? The artisanal accessories and linen separates you can wear well into autumn too.

Shop Sézane:

Sézane Lucilla Skirt £150 SHOP NOW Easy to dress up for evening too.

Sézane Lelio Top £110 SHOP NOW So, so chic.

Sézane Chiara Dress £165 SHOP NOW This will look equally good with flats, kitten heels and stilettos.

Sézane Justine Basket £220 SHOP NOW This comes in six different colours.

5. RAT AND BOA

Style Notes: Punchy prints, risqué silhouettes, and full throttle glamour are Rat and Boa's calling card, and their exceptionally well-cut dresses and blouses look just as good at parties and events as they do sweeping around the city during summer. Fabrics are light (often to the point of sheer), so expect anything you pick up from the brand to be whisper-soft and perfect for the days so hot you'd be comfortable wearing nothing at all.

Shop Rat and Boa:

Rat and Boa Magnolia Floral Dress £175 SHOP NOW Currently in the baskets of everyone I know.

Rat and Boa Orchid Dress £245 SHOP NOW Exactly what you want to wear for summer date nights.

Rat and Boa Florencia Dress £275 SHOP NOW Planning a destination wedding? This ones for you!

Rat and Boa Assisi Dress £185 SHOP NOW Such an elegant maxi.

6. CULT GAIA

(Image credit: @cultgaia @bettinalooney)

Style Notes: Nothing says summer quite like light layers and artisanal detailing, and Cult Gaia deliver this in spades. Expect linen, cotton and satins with beading, fringing and plenty of raffia, and keep an eye out for their exceptional accessories too. No one does summer bags and sandals quite like Cult Gaia.

Shop Cult Gaia:

CULT GAIA Darina Pleated Mesh-Trimmed Embroidered Linen Midi Skirt £994 SHOP NOW Get a load of that lace hem.

CULT GAIA Pompori Pleated Canvas Wide-Leg Pants £413 SHOP NOW The cut! The pleats! The perfect shade of versatile beige!

CULT GAIA Brylie Frayed Tencel™ Lyocell-Blend Halterneck Midi Dress £455 SHOP NOW Tell me you wouldn't feel pretty in this.

CULT GAIA Hera Bead-Embellished Raffia Shoulder Bag £413 SHOP NOW Not your average beach bag.

7. SIR

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: The brain child of design duo Nikki Campbell and Sophie Coote, SIR shot to success for it's focus on anti-trend wardrobe essentials and minimalist silhouettes. Often pared-back and considered (but with unexpected details), you can rely on SIR for a chic colour palette and unapologetically feminine shapes. Just ask influencer fans Aimee Song, Leandra Cohen and Lucy Williams.

Shop SIR the Label:

SIR. Noemi Floral Linen Maxi Dress £340 SHOP NOW Now this is what I call a summer dress.

SIR. Antonia Beaded Linen Minidress £320 SHOP NOW You had me at "beaded".

SIR. Leonardo Pleated Mini Dress £672 SHOP NOW The best way to showcase a tan.

SIR Dune Mid-Rise Linen-Blend Maxi Skirt £400 SHOP NOW Heatwave and holiday ready.

8. NOBODY'S CHILD

(Image credit: @nobodyschild @angiesmithstyle)

Style Notes: Dedicated readers of Who What Wear will know us as advocates for the effortless, throw-on dress, and over the years we've come back to THE well-known yet criminally underrated Nobody's Child. These are the kind of dresses you don't need to spend hours ironing, simply pull on the form fitting jersey, cotton or linen styles and voila, an instant outfit that is sure to garner compliments.

Shop Nobody's Child:

Nobody's Child Ivory Satin Lace Trim Nessy Bridesmaid Midaxi Dress £110 SHOP NOW This looks three times it's price tag.

Nobody's Child Khaki Linen-blend Balloon Sleeve Zola Mini Dress £99 SHOP NOW All this needs is a basket bag and a strappy sandal.

Nobody's Child Red Kurtis Midi Dress £69 SHOP NOW I have a feeling this colour will look amazing on everyone.

Nobody's Child Brown Gingham Check Maya Smock Midi Dress £75 SHOP NOW Impossibly cute.

9. Labeca

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: London-based brand Labeca design clothes for every location and every season, and these versatile wardrobe staples can be mixed and matched for luxury looks perfect for the every day. Blazers and timeless tailoring? Check. Chic dresses appropriate for evening? Double check. Transitional pieces you can wear to work and on vacation? Check, check and check.

Shop Labeca:

Labeca Anoushka Off-White Linen Strapless Balloon Sleeve Maxi Dress £320 SHOP NOW A summer night's dream.

Delphine Cappuccino and White Linen Fringe Striped Trousers £195 SHOP NOW As soon as I spotted these on Marianne Smyth, I added them to my wish list.

Santorini Lemon Yellow Linen Strapless Maxi Dress £320 SHOP NOW Summer in a dress.