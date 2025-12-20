So Many Stylish Women I Follow Own This Elegant, Unexpected Handbag—Now, It’s on Sale

Strathberry’s Mosaic bag is a fashion-insider favourite for a reason. Discover why this timeless, practical design is worth investing in now.

When it comes to investing in a forever bag, it’s easy to assume that luxury labels are the only route worth considering. And while there’s no denying the craftsmanship, heritage and romance attached to a luxury handbag, years spent as a shopping editor have shown me that the conversation doesn’t have to end there. Alongside the true designer offerings, a new wave of mid-range brands has emerged, combining thoughtful design, quality materials and longevity, just at a different price point. Strathberry is one of those brands.

The Edinburgh-based label has firmly cemented itself as a key contender in the affordable-luxury category, creating bags that feel refined, intentional and quietly timeless. What Strathberry does particularly well is balance elegance with real-world practicality; pieces designed to move seamlessly through daily life, without sacrificing polish. It’s this approach that has earned the brand a loyal following among stylish women who value longevity as much as design.

The bag that encapsulates this best? The Mosaic. Now something of a modern classic within Strathberry’s offering, the Mosaic has become a quiet fashion-insider favourite thanks to its sculptural silhouette, versatile top-handle-and-crossbody design and elevated finish. From Kelly Rutherford, to countless impeccably dressed influencers I admire, it’s the kind of bag you see worn repeatedly.

Available in a range of beautiful shades and textures, the Mosaic is the kind of everyday bag that only gets better with time. And, for a limited time, select colourways are included in Strathberry’s sale, making now an especially good moment to invest. Scroll on to shop.

